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Stop Trying to be Original, be Great - A Rant About the Need for Better Prose & How to Develop Better Prose - Fiction Guide: How to Always…
The Need for Greatness
Jun 27
•
The Brothers Krynn
28
14
11
Cue the Rocky Theme - The Time Gundam had a Training Arc - G Gundam the Most Romantic Mecha/Sci-Fi Anime of All Times Analysis by Dan
Training Montage Time!
Jun 26
•
The Brothers Krynn
4
2
The News that Broke the Internet: Conan the Cimmerian/Barbarian Takes Animation by Storm! The biggest Reveal in Heroic Signatures' History!
The News that Broke the Internet
Jun 25
•
The Brothers Krynn
20
6
6
The Importance of Unicorns & Kirins in Pangaea - The Legend of the 4 Heroes & Myth of the Heroes of Destiny
Ancient Times
Jun 24
•
The Brothers Krynn
12
3
5
The Villain Song - The Happiest Day of Your Life - Galavant: The Greatest Fantasy-Musical Drama of the 2010s Analysis by Dan
The Princess & The Villain
Jun 24
•
The Brothers Krynn
11
3
The Need for Nuanced Characters - Why Archetypes though Useful Aren't Everything - Fiction Guide: How to Always Succeed at Writing & Write…
The Archetype Approach
Jun 22
•
The Brothers Krynn
22
6
4
Empire of Shadows Chapter VII.2: Return down Under - The Return of Lachlan the Wolf - The Ultimate Sword & Sorcery Hero
It happened that it was on his next visit that he was to bring the books.
Jun 20
•
The Brothers Krynn
11
3
Sons of Clotaire - Bros Krynn
A recording from The Brothers Krynn's live video
Jun 20
•
The Brothers Krynn
4
2
32:05
The Need for Moral Cores and Righteousness to Stories - Russel Crowe's Powerful Statement on what is missing from Hollywood Stories …
Russel Crowe’s Recent Proclamation
Jun 16
•
The Brothers Krynn
20
4
8
Roots Matter in Fiction & in Life - How Tolkien Wrote Flawlessly about this - Strider's Connection to Arnor - The Greatest Novel of the 20th…
To have Roots
Jun 16
•
The Brothers Krynn
9
2
4
The 7 Deadly Sins in Yu-Gi-Oh! And Why they are Anime's Greatest Villains in History - Analysing the Ultimate Horror Anime by Dan
The 7 Deadly Sins’ in Yugioh!
Jun 15
•
The Brothers Krynn
6
2
4
Fantasy's Wisest King - Aragorn's Mastery of Healing Arts & Herbs & Why they Matter & How to Properly Raise the Stakes as a Writer - How to…
Trust Issues Returneth
Jun 12
•
The Brothers Krynn
16
2
6
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