When Incompetence Meets Malice: An Analysis of Irresponsibility in the Most Savage Novel of All Times - The Call of the Wild by Jack London - The Greatest Novel on Arctic-Canada
Doggy Time!
The Call of the Wild is one of the most celebrated or was one of the most celebrated novels at one time in North-America. Frankly it was life-changing for me at 9 years old, and is what first sparked my interest in Anglo-Literature which until then never seemed the equal to my French ancestors. I owe it an enormous debt.
I love this novel, and…