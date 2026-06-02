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Marooned!

After Will’s clumsy attempt at negotiations, this leaves the pirates to walk Elisabeth off the plank, as they felt insulted by her confusing Barbossa. To humiliate her even more, he tells her to return the dress he gave her, and in a defiant tone, she tossed it off. This is a defining moment in the movie, where we see the characters for who the…