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William Roberts's avatar
William Roberts
Jun 12

Love this song. Best in the movie.

My favorite part is when Cassim was asked by Iago to show them mercy. This puts Cassim in a tough spot. On the one hand, he doesn't want his son killed. On the other hand, his leadership has been brought into question after their failure to get the oracle. Sa'luk challenges Cassim to show mercy as a way to show how weak he is. Cassim tells Sa'luk to kill them but then comes up with an alternative.

The fact that he doesn't tell them right away was a clever way to get the men interested. He only shares his idea when even Sa'luk wants to know. Cassim may not have been able to grant his son mercy, but he gave him the next best thing. A fighting chance.

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