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The Forty Thieves

One of the best characters in the Aladdin franchise truly appears in the movie “Aladdin and the King of Thieves, and he is Aladdin’s father, Cassim. After he crashed Aladdin and Jasmine’s wedding to steal one particular item, Cassim recognised Aladdin and lured him out to the base of the Forty Thieves. He is then put through a particularly difficult test.

After the song “Out of Thin Air”, Aladdin asks the Oracle where his father is, and she explains that Cassim is trapped within their world. Aladdin initially understands them as his father being a prisoner physically, when in fact, he is spiritually trapped with them. He gave up, thinking his wife and son died after returning, only to end up, implying that they literally turned the corner and missed each other, leaving Aladdin on the streets, and Cassim returning to the Forty Thieves.

Aladdin tracks them down and tries to save him, however, a misunderstanding occurs, where he is unaware that Cassim leads the Thieves, and since Aladdin is the son of the King of Thieves, that he should be considered as a candidate. Sa’luk, the second- in-command, thinks they should kill Aladdin. Sa’luk then challenges Cassim, commenting that the King has a habit of showing mercy to many people.



Cassim is finally reunited with his son, and this is an obstacle, that the giant thief is using as an excuse to undermine his leader, and from the way he talks, this isn’t the first time he challenges him, and judging by the way Cassim looks at him, the contempt and distaste for each other is mutual. Cassim plays around and shows why he is the leader, and it’s because he is very much an Odyssian type of individual, leading to convincing them to test Aladdin to join them.

Aladdin has no real choice but to accept the challenge, as even Cassim can’t deny that there is very little way Aladdin can make it out, even with his wits. Either join the Forty Thieves or die. Therefore, he is brought to single combat against Sa’luk, to the death. Aladdin doesn’t do death or killing, as he avoids it. He is a thief, not a murderer. Although this would be in self-defense, and Sa’luk would love nothing more than to cut down Cassim’s blood and legacy.

Aladdin wins the duel, and by rule, there can only be Forty Thieves, not Forty-One. Therefore, Cassim explains that when someone joins, they have to be tested in single combat to kill a member to take his place. Aladdin winning means that Cassim doesn’t have to worry about his second-in-command undermining him and trying to kill him anymore, and has Aladdin instead, even if Aladdin has no interest in staying as a thief. All he wanted are answers, but at the moment, Cassim is evasive, in part that he can’t fully open up in that moment. This leads into the catchy tune that the Thieves start singing to welcome a new member among their ranks.

Thieves:

Congratulations, bub

You’ve joined the club

And everybody here agrees

We got the finest blend of nearly-honest men,

Welcome to the Forty Thieves!

A fraternity of thugs that you can trust

There’s nothin’ up our eighty sleeves

Got lotsa grub to share

Pull up an easy chair!

Welcome to the Forty Thieves!

The thieves aren’t too bothered by losing Sa’luk, and are more than happy to move to Aladdin instead. This reveals that either they are desensitised to the entire thing of losing members, or many of them didn’t like Sa’luk either, as he dominated and controlled things too much. Others likely joined the Forty Thieves out of survival, similar to Cassim, and shied away from things like murder.

They start to describe themselves as loyal to each other, and that they don’t care to lie about their profession, and are very honest about who they are. They state that they have a code of loyalty to one another, and they trust each other, which isn’t exactly true, as there are still factions, as some follow Sa’luk’s beliefs, and others prefer Cassim’s ethics.

Regardless, they do share food and resources with each other, and look out for their allies. Aladdin on the other hand isn’t exactly in a good mood as he doesn’t want to be in the club. He just came to find answers and leave. He wants to return to Jasmine, and doesn’t want to go back to the life of a professional thief. He left that part of him behind him.

Now you get to lie and cheat

Never have to brush your teeth

But we always aim to please

Care for one another

You’ll never miss your mother

Iago: (Oh, I love you guys!)

They state that they can be who they are, and they give a lot of liberties, a clear deception. There is an implied threat there, and they do ensure that sick members are well cared for, likely Cassim’s influence. But hygiene to them is optional. The implication is also there that Aladdin wouldn’t miss his previous life, as it’s unnecessary, as they are ignorant to Aladdin wanting to marry Jasmine, with only Cassim figuring it out.

Thieves:

Schemin’ up a scam,

Out on the lam,

Takin’ whatever we please

And if you like to lurk

You’re gonna love this work!

Welcome to the Forty Thieves!

Welcome to the Forty Thieves!

The thieves do whatever they wish to claim money, even if it means deceiving people, being cat burglars, con artists or whatnot. They all have a skill set to bring to the team, and it is usually valued. They are also assassins and part of the shadows, stealing and destroying, then vanishing into thin air.

We do see that a part of Iago would fit in well with them, however. He would have likely been treated far better than with Jaffar.

Cassim:

Together we’re the perfect team (Thieves: Aaaah)

Larceny is in the genes (Thieves: Aaaah)

Dare to share the family dream? (Thieves: Aaaah)

Iago:

Live a life o’ leisure

Countin’ all your treasure!

Cassim is applying familial emotional connection to convince Aladdin to stay, stating that tricking people, thinking their way out of problems and thieving is something they are naturally good at, and he isn’t lying. Aladdin is good at being an adventurer, overcoming adversity and foes, and he spent over ten years surviving on the streets, and dealing with a lot of hardship. It wouldn’t be the first time he fell with terrible thieves and got screwed over.

Had this been in the first movie, Aladdin would have agreed in a heartbeat, but now he’s a man who wishes to start a family, but wants his father to join him at his wedding, and he wants closure on a part of his life that’s filled with pain. Not fall in with a gang of thieves.

Iago talks about leisure and treasure, however, even if he has that at the palace as Agrabah is full of gold, has become richer thanks to Aladdin and him, and it’s rather comfortable living there.

Thieves:

As an honorary member of the gang

That no one alive ever leaves

Ya gotta snatch and sneak

Or else your future’s bleak

We got a lifetime contract that you’re bound to keep

You wanna save your skin,

You’d better fit right in

Wel-wel-welcome to the,

Wel-wel-welcome to the

Forty thieves!

Many of them would have acknowledged Aladdin as Cassim’s son, calling him an “honourary member”, but it doesn’t mean that he would have it easy with them. They also tell him that when you join, there’s no leaving. Cassim may have done so before, but he went back. This shows that their lifestyle can become addicted if you feel like you have nowhere else to go.

Cassim failed in a way that he could have still found another place to live without thievery, retiring because he had plenty of gold and funds, likely to start another family, but instead he went back to the Thieves. They also live with the philosophy of survival of the fittest which is why when they think Sal’uk died, they weren’t as concerned because they thought he was killed in the way that’s their way of life.

Cassim would introduce Aladdin to his ultimate secrets, because he wants to bond with Aladdin, but still is caught up in greed, which is something Aladdin wants to resist. He’s not interested in such a lifestyle. He did get his answers, but he has mixed feelings, as Cassim explains that he couldn’t find his wife and son, and would have traded everything for them. Aladdin corrects him that neither he nor his mother wanted the gold, but they wanted him.

And thus, Aladdin works to try to redeem his father, instead of staying with the life of thieves.

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