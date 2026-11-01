The Destruction/Decline Period

Time for the most depressing of Cole’s paintings or second most depending on your perspective. It is Destruction (1836) which sees the abrupt, violent collapse that Cole treats as the near-inevitable sequel to the summit of glory.

The viewpoint remains close to that of the previous painting, with it being from across the same bay, with the familiar crag still rising in the distance. But here we have been pulled slightly back and shifted to a slightly different angle. The marble harbor which was so very elegant, so beautiful are now consumed by flames, by destruction and are in the midst of being sacked in a manner that feels reminiscent of what happened to Rome, but also to the cities of Troy in the myth of the Trojan War and also the Chinese city of Luoyang when Dong Zhuo in the war that preluded the Three Kingdoms sacked the greatest of Chinese cities at the time.

Dark, swirling storm clouds mingle with smoke and flame so that you can almost feel the destruction, the heat and the horror personally. Everything is burning, everything is being torn down and soon there won’t be a single stone left unturned, left untouched.

Cole’s own account is characteristically direct on the matter of what he was thinking when he painted this particular section of the Empire series: “The picture represents the Vicious State, or State of Destruction. Ages may have passed since the scene of glory—though the decline of nations is generally more rapid than their rise. Luxury has weakened and debased. A savage enemy has entered the city. A fierce tempest is raging. Walls and colonnades have been thrown down. Temples and palaces are burning. … A barbarous and destroying enemy conquers and sacks the city. Description of this picture is perhaps needless; carnage and destruction are its elements.” He had written earlier that the fourth canvas should be “a tempest,—a battle, and the burning of the city—towers falling, arches broken, vessels wrecking in the harbour… masses and groups swaying about like stormy waves.”

This painting truly makes it clear that all civilizations end. It is Spenglarian in nature, but what must also be understood is that history is circular, inevitably after the winter comes the spring. Certain nations have experienced this multiple times in their histories; China, Japan, France, Egypt, Rome/Italy, Scotland, Germany, Spain, and many others. The final purging fire is something that cannot be avoided. It is necessary and absolute, and from it springs new growth, new life and yet the same people.

If a nation is down on its knees to-day, it doesn’t mean it will snuff out no matter what. It might well reverse the decline and reclaim its prior glory.

Rebirth just like death and birth are inevitable, and absolute, if one ponders the circular theory of history. It is an undeniable fact of history as surely as breathing is, as surely as Caesarian great men of history are, as surely as the individual pikeman, or arquebusier or legionnaire’s existence and deaths and brilliant lives are. A civilisation as all know, is a family, a living organism writ larger. This is why it is both grander and more magnificent and more beautiful and more everything than any one individual can ever be and yet it is the different blocks, the pieces that are individual people and their little families that form it into the beautiful and grand, and awe-inspiring tower that it is.