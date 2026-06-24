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The Princess & The Villain

Galavant is well known for its trippy episodes, and Season 1 was known for Galavant’s A plot, and Richard’s B plot. In Season 2, There’s three plots: Galavant and Richard are the A plot, Gareth and Madalena are the B plot, and Isabella is the C plot. Up to this point there weren’t any songs that would cover this specific plot specifically, but after the misunderstanding between Galavant and Isabella due to the instability of the call, she’s been going through a depression.

Admittedly, this is one of the more uncomfortable plot points of Season 2, and Isabella’s parents go through what they call a “damnation arc”, and the two are trying to marry Isabella to her young cousin, Who is far younger than she is, as it takes quite a bit of time to convince her parents to cancel it entirely, as Harry is twelve years younger than her. This indeed is uncomfortable, as the two are also unaware that someone else has something in mind for Valencia.

As much as you can’t deny her parents genuinely love each other, the same wouldn’t happen with Isabella and Harry.

Isabella: Mother, I may have agreed to get married, but I’m not going to be happy about it.

Wormwood: Oh, but, my dear, I have so much planned for you. Trust me, this is going to be fun.

First, we get to choose invitations

Make a list of distant relations

Then we can decide on bridesmaids

You’ll need about twenty

Isabella: You’re joking? Tell me he’s joking. Please?

We are now introduced to Wormwood, one of the major villains of the series, who just so happens to be a wedding planner as a day job. It’s generally harmless, as it’s more of a source of revenue for him. However, when it comes to royals and nobles, he certainly is in a position to take advantage of things.

Isabella agreed after her misunderstanding, but she’s still miserable and reeling from the matter. Isabella wants something far smaller and humble, but she’s forgetting that she’s royalty, and marrying a prince that is still too young to rule, as he would be running things through a regent (likely Isabella’s parents at this point.) Isabella is far less social than many others, and it’s far too soon to be overwhelmed by the idea of dealing with over twenty women around her at all times.

Wormwood: Next, we’ll try on dozens of dresses

Settle on a ‘do for your tresses

And we’re well on our way

To the happiest day of your life

Isabella: Right, so, if we are just – yeah.

Isabella’s just rolling her eyes and mentally groaning, as she’s clearly not liking this, as at times, overenthusiastic party planners can be very overbearing. She’s simply trying to grin and bear it, as she feels like she has no exit strategy, and it doesn’t give her space to manage her own choices on things.

Normally, wedding planners want to ensure that the couple is comfortable and are able to breathe easily, but this one is very particular and loves to be very flamboyant about things, which shouldn’t be surprising. Unfortunately, Isabella isn’t really having any form of say in things.

Queen of Valencia: We’ll pick your florist

Wormwood: La, la, la, la, la, la

Queen of Valencia: And then select a manicurist

Wormwood: La, la, la, la, la, la

King of Valencia: You’ll want to register at all the top stalls

Within the town walls

Wormwood: No doubt

Isabella: Kill me now.

The parents are eager for the wedding, and are already preparing the last details, such as the Queen wanting to discuss flowers she’s already chosen, and preparing Isabella’s manicure before the wedding, details often covered by the Maid of Honour. Many wedding planners cringe when they have mothers involved as they are either supportive or too controlling, often one of the two with almost no exceptions. Unfortunately, the Queen thinks Wormwood is on her side.

The King is focused on setting up the festival and other aspects to the wedding for all the guests, which would be a King’s duty in this matter, however he’s not leaving out any expenses, which one has to wonder, however, if he’s going to set up stalls for Harry and his friends, or for the adults Isabella’s age? Because knowing him, it’ll be one or the other. He does tend to be a bit oblivious.

Isabella on the other hand is getting exhausted just thinking about the logistics, the plans and that she isn’t having any say in the matter. She’s being dramatic, but there’s a good reason for it. Everyone’s all peppy and cheerful, and she just wants to be left alone.

Wormwood: Next on the checklist

We’ll get you braceleted and necklaced

Guards: Just wait and see, it’s going to be

Like the wedding we’ve always dreamed about

Isabella: Please, God, make it stop.

Queen of Valencia: Then we’ll have to spruce up the venue

King of Valencia: Figure out a 30-course menu

Isabella: This is insane.

Jester: Find a guy to draw some pictures

Wormwood: You’re going to want plenty

Wormwood is then focused on jewelry, the Queen on decorating the venue, and the King the food. On one hand, they are delegating tasks between each other to complete the planning, which is actually a good idea. However, things are getting overboard. Steve adds the idea that they need an artist to do all the wedding portraits. The reason why he’s there is that he escaped along with them, and was employed by Harry and the Valencian royal family, and is actually enjoying his gig. And considering his previous employers, it’s a good and stable job, becoming a glorified babysitter, something he actually is happy about, as Harry is easier to manage than Richard and Madalena.

Usually, wedding planners don’t go through all this at this speed, and give time to focus on important details one at a time, but it seems like everything’s already planned, the way her parents are going about things. And a thirty course meal? What are they feeding, a bunch of whales?

All(except Isabella): La, la, la la la, La – la – la

King of Valencia: Plus, we must audition some bands, too

Queen of Valencia: Choose the song you’ll do your first dance to

Isabella: The whole stupid cliché

All(except Isabella): Of the happiest day of your life

Isabella: Ugh. I can’t believe this.

Isabella has expressed that she’s not as much into clichés so long as she doesn’t believe them, such as how much she gushed over Galavant at a couple times, but not when others force it upon her. It’s a matter of control of things. She wants a certain number of control over things that affect her, but she isn’t being asked her opinion on anything. The King claims that they want to audition bands, but it’s clear Isabella would be overruled, and the Queen probably has dreamed of what song she’d want her daughter’s first dance to. Deep down, Isabella isn’t happy at all.

Wormwood: And upon your head

All (except Isabella): La, la, la, la, la, la

Wormwood: Glowing right above your forehead

All (except Isabella): La, la, la, la, la, la

Wormwood: You will wear this little present from me

Enchanted to steal your soul.

All(except Isabella): Unh!

Wormwood: And once it’s on you

All(except Isabella): La, la, la, la, la, la

Wormwood: It will cast a spell upon you

All(except Isabella): La, la, la, la, la, la

Wormwood: You’ll do everything I tell you to do

And ruling through you

I’ll seize full command

Get rid of the prince

Install my own men

Take over the throne

‘Till I’m in complete...

Nothing to see here. Move along.

This is Wormwood’s M.O. when it comes to his work, and it’s a rather sinister one. His plan is to control things through Isabella, and it’s very much like Aladdin’s Jaffar. He’s taking a tiara and enchanting it to mind control and put his own guys in charge, and this has far more wicked connotations.

Wormwood’s deciding that after the wedding has been done, after some time he’ll get rid of Harry and marry Isabella himself which would guarantee his place on the throne and control over Valencia. The way he’s talking, this isn’t the first time he’s done this, and being a Wedding Planner is a very useful job, as many upper class women would trust him with a lot of responsibility and would be vulnerable to suggestions.

But as he’s going on about his evil plot, the King and Queen are about to overhear, then he pretty much says the usual “nothing to see here…” line, which actually works for the first time since the 80s. He then puts the tiara on Isabella, and plugs it in using the hair clips to keep it stable on her head, which puts her under mind control.

(Wormwood puts the tiara on Isabella)

Isabella: What are you all standing around for?

We got an event to break ground for

There’s so much to do

Guess who is becoming a wife (squeals excitedly)

True, my husband’s only eleven

Still, the wedding’s going to be heaven

Go and get my bouquet

It’s the happiest day of my life

Queen of Valencia: Cousin Henry will pay

King of Valencia: It’s the happiest day of my life

Wormwood: Now you’re under my sway

It’s the happiest day of my life

All: La, la, la, la, la, la. Unh!

This is when Wormwood’s plan is put into action, and we find out another reason for the song. Wormwood started the song to get the King and Queen extremely excited, and sensing Isabella’s reluctance, he had her parents distract her from noticing anything that may not be on the level. The King and Queen only think that Isabella’s now excited for it, all the while their daughter is now the slave of Wormwood.

We also learn that Harry is going to pay for it, as he’s also the only person who can afford the wedding, as the King and Queen are unable to truly cover it as they are pretty much broke. We also learn Harry’s age, compared to Isabella who is 23 years old, which is a significant age gap, which would leave questions to child bearing. Deep down, Isabella may have been annoyed by him, but it was primarily due to her engagement to him.

But the one who is truly the happiest is Wormwood. He’s got a King and Queen who are exiled and running their nephew’s kingdom, but are both poor because they had to escape their kingdom with just the clothes on their backs, and an underage Prince who isn’t called a King because he is yet to be married, leaving the Kingdom vulnerable and weak. Politically, it’s why marrying Harry to Isabella is ideal to ensure the stability of the situation, however, it’s not the most ideal thing for Isabella. However, this works perfectly for a villainous sorcerer like Wormwood.

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