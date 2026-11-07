The Most Damned Man Imaginable

Since the Malfoid incident, I’ve spent time looking through grok for funsies at HP, and the problems surrounding the lore, the characters and why the story seems to draw such distrust I guess might be the word from me. Why is it that I like the character of Sirius Black and regard the rest of the franchise as a waste.

And part of the reason I have concluded after a month of research and soul-seeking and study of also Tolkien (as I’m reading LOTR for my book-club) is that the problem is a philosophical one. Years ago, my good friend Librarian of Celaeno worked hard to engage with me, point me in the direction of the faith and towards monarchism and away from liberal-conservative ideas. Naturally I retain an immense debt to him for this and it is why I think the friendship has persisted.

At that time Librarian said something that stayed with me; he said that Harry Potter is a kind of liberal bible, turning people who read it into liberals. I thought about it at the time, considered his perspective and concluded he is probably right. I now think that he is absolutely right. (See? Character development!)

But I have also concluded that part of the problem is one of Archetypes and authorial morality in the story so to speak. Naturally every story has its own philosophical underpinnings. For one thing Tolkien the absolute master at morality play and pointing out what works morally and what doesn’t demonstrated in his novel of the Lord of the Rings the pinnacle of the technocratic, academic thinker in Saruman.

Now Saruman is an interesting character whom Tolkien makes no bones about the fact that he weighs things in a certain manner that most technocrats do, and even many Liberal thinkers have for centuries. And what is that manner? That of the Greater Good.

The Greater Good is something that Saruman speaks of, after a fashion. He is intent on the importance of survival and on getting ahead. This is something that might seem strange to one who is focused only on the positive aspects of the Magician/Priest Archetype. However, the fact of the matter is that the positive virtuous type of character of this sort is one who does favours for others without a thought to his own needs and greater good.

The reason is that characters such as Gandalf, and Van Hoenheim and Prior Philip are good because that is what they wish to be. They love openly, and fully, and wish to protect those around them. They don’t believe in politics and don’t believe in schemes and otherwise using people.

The act of using people is something that cannot be excused. It is Evil, precisely because it denies not only the agency of others but the value of their lives. If love and life are just cheap guns to be fired, or change to be spent, they stop being important. And once you go down that path, there’s no act in your pride you won’t commit.

Tolkien understood this, as some like Kaleb Hammond and Patrick Lawrence would rightfully point out. He knew that to spend others is to throw them away. But it really creates martyrs of them, and a damned soul of oneself.

Where does Albus Dumbledore come in? Well it is quite simple really. Albus is someone who has always kept a rosy reputation. But having dug through grok into the books (as I don’t have the time or interest in reading most of the books outside the second and third volumes which remain the two I’m curious about), and analysed the elements surrounding the retcons of the later books and the plot to kill Harry by Albus I can only say that Dumbledore is NOT a regular Magician archetype but the shadow-archetype.

He deals in the ‘Greater Good’, to the exclusion of all else. The idea of his schemes involves first pushing Sirius Black in book 5 into a frenzy that would drive him to recklessly prioritize Harry Potter’s life, over his own so that Sirius dies. This is meant to break Harry emotionally, then comes the planting of stories, and Snape’s memories (possibly false ones) of James Potter (Harry’s dad) and Sirius as bullies and the proposal that Lily never loved Harry’s dad.

This utterly deracinates Harry and leaves him broken with despair. Soon he agrees in book 7 to commit suicide- er ‘sacrifice’ himself by letting the villain Tommy Riddle aka Voldielocks.

Voldie dully kills him… since the kid is begging him to do it, then Harry gets better, Voldie trips and dies.

Apparently if Voldie hadn’t tripped or something, Harry would have lost in the books and movies, so that Dumbledore’s entire plan was very unlikely to succeed. Naturally this is where the Malfoid thing is meant to fix these plot problems.

But one thing that none of the Malfoid people have answered is the psychopathic evil of Dumbledore. A man who broke Harry, and then murdered him.

The fact remains that when writing Malfoid, one should account for the fact that Albus Dumbledore would try to manipulate her death. He is after all the same sort of villain as Saruman. Yes, I say villain as the man becomes in books 5-7 the primary antagonist of the story (if you think about it).

The trouble with this set of retcons, is that they really broke something in the story. First off, in the first 3 books Dumbledore was just incompetent, but the later books rewrote him into a man who believes that the ends justify the means.

The character and story, just as that of Saruman and Sauron begs the question; do the ends justify the means?

Let’s philosophically consider this notion for a moment.

The Path to Hell

We must consider what it means to kill someone, with a set goal. Let’s say you need to kill someone to save 10 people, but the someone you must kill is innocent, would you do it? I couldn’t. It is however a trick question, it is the sort of philosophical connundrum that Satan and those who revere the notion of the Greater Good LOVE to ask.

Naturally we must consider that a military head must consider the strategic aims of a mission about the tactics. That is to say they must prioritize the ending of the war. This is undeniable.

However, if they let’s say kill off the captains, their best captains beneath their own command that they might gain a short-term advantage, and let’s their own side’s civilian centres get bombed to motivate the troops and civilians to support the war all the more, does that justify them? No it doesn’t. They’ve effectively slaughtered through 3rd degree means their own side that they might try to motivate their side, and the advantage they might get is only temporary and not guaranteed. There’s no guarantee of victory in war.

Also what happens when their side commits inevitably an atrocity on the other side, that other side must return the atrocity. Blood begets more blood.

The trouble with the Greater Good philosophical notion is that it leaves the world blind and deaf, and miserable. It prioritizes one’s own sense of morality and ideas over the practical reality of one’s people. Saruman loves it, because it allows him to deceive himself into thinking he never really fell.

People who buy into this notion, love to take on the role of God, without the understanding of God. And the understanding of God is that people are the ends, not the means. His end goal is every individual human being getting saved and being happy, and embracing Him.

The thing about the opposite philosophical notion is that it is right. The notion is one that the Lord of the Rings properly explores and shows time and again in grand fashion how it can turn the tide and win everything. All it takes is one person to believe in it, to convert others to it and to thus save the world.

Frodo believes in it, as does Gandalf (who is the one who converted Frodo to the idea), Frodo spreads it to valorous Samwise, to wise Merry, to Pippin, to Aragorn, to Faramir, to etc so on.

The notion is one that Saruman cannot comprehend because it is one that flies in his face. That people are the ultimate value system, that any plan, stratagem or scheme that diminishes them, and spends people so to speak that is to say sacrifices them without their say so is evil.

If you throw someone else’s life away without properly seeking their consent, you are in effect positioning yourself in the role of God. You are demonstrating very openly that you do not think they have the same value as you do.

It is a slippery slope. The sliperiest if we’re being honest. This is demonstrated in texts such as the Iliad where Achilles makes it clear what this has done to his soul, massacring the lives of other men for a man who despises him and doesn’t even acknowledge his existence save when Achilles opposes him. It is something that is demonstrated in the Chanson of Roland. Interestingly in there, the Muslim forces believe in the ends justify the means, namely getting rid of Roland. Charlemagne in the story operates by the opposite value system and genuinely loves his Paladins.

The notion of loving one’s vassals and treating their lives and those of one’s footsoldiers was considered apparently common sense in the 10th and 11th centuries. Interesting, that the notion of the shadow-magician, the one who deceives others and himself was considered evil back then while to-day he is celebrated as a heroic icon in some circles at least.

The notion of the ‘greater good’ as a concept has a lot of appeal but it can never be a heroic one. Because it demands not open masculine courage, not wisdom of the deepest sort but instead a kind of delusion that one’s own life value, wisdom and nature has greater value than others.

It is interesting because hierarchies are natural and good. But this is a kind of arithmetic one that runs counter to the one proposed in the Bible and by feudalistic systems. That is to say that it places the least courageous, the least kind and the most self-centred at the top, and the rest of humanity, at the bottom.

The morality system skewes values, people and ideas and bends them towards one singular goal; that of the one who applies it. This is why Saruman is a terrific villain as he represents and embodies the values of the greater-good thinking and the notion that victory is something to be negotiated rather than won.

This mentality that you can negotiate your way, wheedle and beg, and scheme and spend people like spare change is one of the most disturbing things a villain can do, but it is crucial to how great thinkers, and scholars fall. They don’t typically fall like the envious Anakin Skywalker, the reckless Arthas, or the greedy Macbeth or delusional Hamlet do. They fall to delusion of the sort that places them into a sphere, a situation where they believe that people are pawns, that the greater world needs the Shadow-Magician to plan the war, and that certain sacrifices are necessary.

In reality, those sacrifices were never necessary, they were and are acts of murder. Every single one of those people they killed, as Takuan Soho from Musashi by Yoshikawa Eiji would point out; had hopes, dreams, loves, and things they wanted and deserved to have in life. The Shadow-Magician murdered them. Not the enemy he opposes, but him.

This is why he’s always such a great pillar of villainy. He is vile and destructive to his own side, because he is in the midst of falling without ever noticing it. He can trick others because he is deluded and the delusion gives him charm and madness. But in the end the charm will wear off and all that will be left over is madness.

Another great example of the Shadow-Magician/Priest, is Bishop Waleran from Pillars of the Earth, with Philip delivering the greatest denouncement of the Shadow-Archetype in question. He condemns the methods of the Bishop precisely because they are antithetical to the Church’s ideals and also to the very idea of Good.

Good and Evil cannot compromise with each other. Ever. And so this is why Philip must burn the bridge, must burn the ships and must declare that he is not in the game of politics anymore.

Victory over Evil isn’t something you negotiate, you compromise towards. It is something you fight and conquer for. It is something that must be built on solid foundation, on a core of good. It must be built on honour, faith, love, and all the finest virtues.

You see?

This is how one triumphs over Evil. It is how Good holds the line, and how Greed is destroyed. It is why I also comment on the importance of recognising the Shadow-Magician as a personification of Greed, in the most negative sense and as one of the great archetypes of literature. He is a thinker, a self-deluded man who thinks himself the peak of virtue, while having none.

He is the enemy of Christ, and of all that is right and good and true. This is key to his character, it is why the listed Shadow-Magicians are characters who are truthfully fun to write, just as it is fun to see them collapse, fail and humiliated. In some cases as in Waleran’s they are redeemed in the end, but this is rare. In other cases like Saruman they cannot be.