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Bros Krynn’s Newsletter

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Dennis T.'s avatar
Dennis T.
17h

Thank you for this very inspiring article. My main take away is that politics is certainly not the answer to anything. You do not bargain with the devil, you Rebuke the devil and destroy him.

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