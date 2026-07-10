Crowdfund



Mind Over Matter

Recently, I’ve come across a great youtube channel, well two really. Both focus around the idea of building yourself up. They take certain of ThinkingWest’s ideas and simply focused the entirety of their channels on those few notions. What are those notions? Well the main focus of both is the idea of obsession. Of how great minds function. This being a tertiary topic of TW’s as he’s focused on a greater variety of subjects.

And why am I bringing up the idea of great minds and ThinkingWest here? Precisely because of how it was his channel and its videos and leaving likes on them that directed the Youtube algorithm to send these two channels in my direction so that I owe him a certain thanks.

The two channels are Statue of Wisdom and Bygone Philosophy.

Now what makes them so special to me, and why am I recently fixated on them? Precisely because the notion of obsession and of how a Great Man of history’s mind has become a source of fascination to me.

For example, did you know that most great men of the modern age read Plutarch? He was a favourite of the likes of Napoleon Bonaparte, Julius Caesar (for an ancient world example), and a variety of other big names of history you would recognise. Many of them read him specifically because they were seeking the story of Alexander, Julius, Augustus among others.

They sought to know and emulate the greatest of men in ancient antiquity. The thing about this is that is so intriguing is that it speaks to the need I’ve had for understanding how obsession and addiction can be not a vice but a virtue of sorts (more on that later).

How does this tie in with the two channels? Simple; Statue focuses primarily upon the writings of Japan’s Aurelius of sorts, Miyamoto Musashi. History’s greatest Samurai and Warrior. Musashi was a legend, and a man unlike any other, wise, brutal and intelligent he wrote Go Rin No Sho as his guide to mastery over all of one’s arts, specifically for him swordsmanship.

And what lies at the heart of his philosophy book? The need for obsession, the need to get up early in the morning and devote yourself body and soul to your craft. The reason is simple; Musashi was a consummate perfectionist. It was that very perfectionism that made him what he was, and made him so feared and respected, it also is what drove him to become undefeated as a warrior.

Obsessive self-discipline and commitment to the warrior-path led him to do what no other man could do, to accomplish feats in battle that would never be repeated. And yet he never lied to himself, never shrunk from what he was or from doing what was necessary to perfect his art and himself.

Because he knew that not only is he the sculptor, but the chisel and the marble also. He knew that in art that the one you’re really shaping and remoulding, is in someways your innermost self. You must be willing to change, compromise and throw caution to the wind if you’re to succeed in art. It requires a certain madness.

You are not only the smith but the marble. I’ve written about this before, a number of times. That the writer is not only the one who imparts things to his story but is also re-written by it, so that he is in some ways malleable to the influences on his art. Take Tolkien for example; was he half as religious, as honourable, courageous and decent before writing his Silmarillion epics and Lord of the Rings? Somehow I kind of doubt it.

As he wrote characters like say Earendil and Fingolfin, some of their glory, their innate light and goodness was to reflect back into him which served to make him the fine gentleman that he is still remembered for being to this day.

As to Bygone Philosophy, his channel mostly seems to rely upon AI to produce videos quickly and compile the data/information for them. That’s my impression. However, there’s some measure of value to the channel if you can get past these details.

Why do I speak highly of the channel? Because of how each video is in reality tackling the same issue over and over and over again, if from a different angle. The issue in question would be that of what does it take to make it big. What does it take to become a great man of history and to succeed in life?

The answer that he has found is that success and glory so to speak, requires that you do what TW said in one video about Caesar’s mindset and that is to say to just go for it. Just throw yourself heart and soul into what you must to succeed.

For those curious here’s the video that ThinkingWest put out on this exact topic.

Bygone published a video recently about Obession, and it’s importance to succeeding in life, and how this is what separates regular people from those who changed history. Here’s the video;

And here’s Statue’s own video of this sort from some time ago, if from a different angle as it uses Musashi’s writings as a template rather than European philosophers’ writings.





Crowdfund







Why the Obsession?

Some might be wondering just this question. The reason for why I’ve been focused on this particular topic, lies in a short-lived depression at the end of June on my part, and early July, along with how a former friend who used to write prolifically has in recent months all but quit writing. This led me to ponder what does it take to succeed? Why do some who seem on the path to success, falter and then fail? And why do some never amount to anything?

What is the difference between a hobbyist and a passionate success story? What does it take to win? What does it mean to win?

Fortune as TW has pointed out favours the bold. It is why some can do what they do. Listening to these articles, which are basically feel good, self-help stuff that I once mocked my mother for listening to only to fall into the male equivalent (the irony is not lost on me and amuses me endlessly). That said, I’ve come to appreciate the high IQ elements of these videos and channels, and how they refer to philosophy, history and theology among other fields.

Being no stranger to obsession as all who know me or are familiar with my substack and youtube channel can well vouch for, one could understand why this topic would be of some measure of importance to me. It speaks to me because of my own drive to succeed as a writer, and to my self-assurance and yet to my need as other men do need from time to time, need for external affirmation of sorts and to analyse the matter from differing perspectives.

Reality, perceptions of it and philosphy are like a kind of spiritual rubix cube, one that needs constant and continuous turning. This then is why I’ve been turning it endlessly, and ever so passionately in the hopes to gain access to the mindset of that drove the greatest of men to succeed as ably as they did.

To become great is different from success though, and it is required for one such as myself with regards to literature. I say this, because it is integral to my sense of being that I achieve something grand in art, lest I become unable to forgive myself as a human being.

Is there a certain amount of obsession to this? Absolutely. Is it healthy? Not sure. Do I care these days? Not really.

Obsession is crucial to anyone who wishes to make something of themselves, especially when they meet with tough times. One must consider that it was obsession that caused Caesar to go from a man from a broke family, in a mountain of debt to the master of the world, or for his son Augustus to go from a mere 18 year old boy to becoming the ruler of the greatest ancient Empire in history and heir of Caesar.

It is obsession and the accompanying need to succeed that made Virgil go from a mere fanboy of Homer, to in some ways his heir. It was this that caused him to write the greatest poem after the Homeric epics in the ancient world.

It was obsession that made the likes of Aurelian stitch back together a broken Empire, that made the likes of Charlemagne forge from a broken kingdom an empire that spanned from one end of Europe to the other, and that saw him never ever lose a battle and to reorganise Europe into a series of kingdoms/clients that were part of the same nation/empire.

It is obsession that drove the likes of Murasaki Shikibu to write the first of Japan’s great literary epics, Genji Monogatari. It was this same drive and need that caused Taira no Kiyomori to later topple the classical Japanese government and to reorganise it into the first real Shogunnate (though it did not bear any such name). It was also this sort of drive that made Qin Shi Huangdi in ancient China to forge the Qin Empire, and for Taizong Emperor to topple the Sui Dynasty with his dad, defy his father and usurp him and become the greatest Chinese ruler in history.

Obsession drove Musashi forward, it drove Richelieu, it shaped and moulded the likes of Alexandre Dumas, Auguste Maquet, Victor Hugo and even the likes of more recent authors such as Robert E. Howard and J.R.R. Tolkien.

They were all of them moulded and shaped by their need to succeed. They had to not simply write, create, conquer, reorganise and do what they did, they had to succeed at it more than any other man. This drive is key methinks to excelling always as Homer said, when he described what set Achilles apart.

And this is where we get to the integral key to the situation; the Achillan drive. What is that? It is the need to always excel.



Crowdfund

Akuma no Ran

It isn’t solely my French novel of Royaume des Cendres and its sequel that have me so caught up in the grip of thinking about success and greatness. But the story of Akuma no Ran.

Now it is no secret that we Bros Krynn are in dire need of assistance, we need support to make the novel a reality. A novel is an expensive thing to publish when you’re a perfectionist. A good editor costs more than a few hundred dollars, just as it costs more than a little bit of money to pay for several artists to make a book cover or two.

The fact of the matter is that to publish books at the pace we’re going is impossible. More than one novel has been shelved for later, but Akuma no Ran remains one project we’d rather not do this to.

It is a fan-favourite on Royal Road, seemed popular enough on Substack and has a crowdfund currently ongoing.

We desperately want to publish it as it was the source of more than a little obsessive determination and also joy on my part during the writing process.





Crowdfund







The Achillan Drive

It is necessary that you succeed, necessary that you perfect yourself and your art. It is for this reason that you must always push yourself. But this brings up the question; push yourself? How? Why?

I’ll tell you that this is a matter of ambition and of succeeding and not allowing yourself to fall into mediocrity. Because mediocrity is the enemy of success and victory. So if you wish to write you mustn’t content yourself with failure, with mediocrity or with anything less than all you have in you to create and succeed at doing in life.

And how do you polish your skills? How do you transfigure yourself and your work into something that could truly change your life and excel over the works of others?

These questions are natural, and ones that I’ll gladly answer to the best of my ability, and offer my own perspective after having listening to the many videos belonging to these channels.