Bros Krynn’s Newsletter

Bros Krynn’s Newsletter

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Opium Tales's avatar
Opium Tales
4d

We definitely need to do a podcast after the first episode. Amazon Prime is the only thing we have and it's awesome it's on there.

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1 reply by The Brothers Krynn
William Roberts's avatar
William Roberts
4d

Just hope it doesn't get scrapped like his Popeye movie.

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1 reply by The Brothers Krynn
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