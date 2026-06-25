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The News that Broke the Internet

You need not dream for much longer, O Prince, for know that as the Dreaming West began its decline, a hero arrived hither to cast off the shadows that men might once more dream, and might once more revel in the sweet nector of glory and victory!

I just had to begin this way, as a nod to one of my all time favourite writers of all times. Robert E. Howard as everyone knows is more than another writer to me. He’s an inspiration, a legend and something of a hero just as Tolkien is. In my view he IS Tolkien’s equal.

He is whom all writers of Mythic fiction ought to aspire after, he is the one we should all celebrate and read just as we do Tolkien.

Robert E. Howard wrote dark fantasy and epic fantasy the likes of which few could possibly ever hope to rival. He was a man born in Texas around the year 1906, and only lived for 30 years and in that time he wrote prolifically.

Two Gun Bob as we all know him, created the character of Conan the Cimmerian, later ‘renamed’ the Barbarian. It was under this new moniker that he achieved super stardom cinematically in 1982 when he was portrayed by Arnold Schartzenegger. The Arnald as he’s known did a great job, as did Milius but their portrayal was not faithful to the Howard stories (movie still rocks though).

That said, Conan a deep, philosophical character has languished under a thousand misunderstandings where the public is concerned; first off he’s known as just a meat-head when in reality he is as mentioned deeply philosophical by nature. Deep, with amazing adventures, encoutners and love affairs, he is the most popular and in some ways striking character in Fantasy literature ever written. Easily contending with those written by Tolkien in terms of depth.

The news broke out to-day over on Twitter and has resulted in thousands of comments, reposts and also yt videos breaking out of course. Here’s one of them detailing the announcement.

The biggest part that shocked people was the name of the animator; Gendy Tartakovsky.

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What’s it Mean?

This is the big question.

Fredrik Malmberg is someone who has struggled to get Conan onscreen these past few years, as studios aren’t exactly eager for the character. Still though, he’s hired some pretty big name comic writers and artists to try to write the character, allowed the Red Sonja movie to include a reference to him, and has cooperated with youtubers in the spreading of awareness of the character’s name and also licensed countless pastiche novels.

I think in terms of quality it should hold up. Tartakovsky is an animation juggernaut, and someone who loves to portray complex stories, and of course blood.

Howard stories are naturally not all about blood, not all about vio, as they have a great deal of exploration, depth, philosophy and thought behind them. And if anyone can capture these various elements, the importance of them it is Tartakovsky.

As a former animation-student/animation character concept artist this news was one that I greeted with elation as well. I love his works and love how fluid and smooth his animation tends to be. Not to mention he does things I’ve always wanted to do with animation; takes risks, presents quality stories and supports his fans as best he can.

He is exactly the sort of producer and animator that Conan needs to make the next big leap and if we’re being totally honest; Conan is massively underrepresented. He’s a character we need.

He’s masculine, tough and thought-provoking. His is a character that is supposed to appear just as a society peaks in decadence that he might restore the balance and remind it of its core traditional values.

Long has he dominated the comic sphere, the BD sphere and also the novel sphere. But in terms of movies and animation he lost long ago despite having some pretty good adaptations. Tolkien and others just loomed too large in the popular imagination, and those like Rowling and Martin have enjoyed all the public support from government funded programs, media-attention and what not when Howard is very obviously their superior (theirs but not Tolkien I mean).

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Akuma no Ran News

Conan isn’t the only one getting a ‘make-over’ and who has big news for the world. Teaming up with my genius brother, we’ve revamped the majority of the crowdfund that’s to be launched on July 1st, simplified text here and added a subtitle.

We’ve revamped our marketing strategy and also expanded our plans for it. So that there’s to be added reason to support it.

And what’s more is that we finally got a cover for the novel, with Erik Waag having done the lettering for the title.

Our hope is that we will have created something that can stand toe to toe in terms of quality with some of Howard’s stories, and that will move people in similar ways and also inspire them. Our story is an epic Samurai legend, and one that is meant as a love letter to the East.

There’s because of this plenty that’s different from Conan, and especially the story of the Queen of the Black Coast.

So for those looking to support the novel, and are curious as to the changes I speak of regarding the crowdfund here’s the link and remember it launches on July 1st! So do support it!

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Queen of the Black Coast

For those who didn’t yet listen to the video, and simply read on (thank you!), the story that’s to be depicted is that of the Queen of the Black Coast.

The story tells the tale of the first love of Conan, the greedy and blood-thirsty Belit who before Conan was known as Amra the Pirate, was the greatest pirate of the whole region in which he later earned his fame. She was not a warrior woman, or particularly noble in nature, but was sly, clever and resourceful in a way that astonishes all readers.

To decide upon this story first is a bold move, just what you’d expect of Tartakovsky and Malmberg. They’re adhering to the time honoured tradition of Fantasy to either go big or go bigger!

So this is a big deal, and something that we should all look forward to.

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