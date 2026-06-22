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The Archetype Approach

So it’s been some time since I last wrote about archetypes. Now, archetypes are something of a fascination of mine, as those who are long-time fans of my Substack well know. The thing about them is that they’re something that are heavily resented by large contingents of the writing community that are writing out there. But the trouble is that they are taking the wrong point of view on them, and the foolish one.

Because archetypes on their own are not supposed to be, “You must do this. You must do that.” They’re not a rulebook. What they are is patterns. It’s a kind of pattern recognition of how writing and characterization operates. Now, this doesn’t mean that an archetype is fully characterized.

They’re guidelines.

They give an idea of how to write, and exactly the operating mechanic to figure out what your character is be he a magician, warrior, king, or lover. Your character is bound to be one of these, if they’re male. If they’re female, there are different archetypes entirely.

You have the Crone, the Daughter, the Mother, the Lover, the Shield Maiden, and of course the Queen. Now, the important thing to remember is that these guides which you see peppered all across folklore, mythology, and literature—are there to help you. They are things that trained psychologists and mythologists have taken note of and said, “Ah, this pattern. That pattern. That pattern.”

And they’ve connected it together and tried to make it common knowledge not to harm the interests of writers, but rather to help them and elevate them. Because effectively, it’s your steering wheel. You don’t want to be thinking about steering the car. You just want to be doing it on instinct. So you’re basically training your mind as a muscle, and your writing skills as a kind of muscle. This is the entire idea behind the archetype.

You are training your muscles to properly chart the course of your character. And the thing is, if you master the archetype well enough, you will in time be able to do it on instinct while your brain goes towards the plot and pros and other details that are more important in some ways. Because the characterisation of a certain character should come on instinct.

It shouldn’t be something you force. That’s the entire idea behind the archetype. So naturally, this makes it for an unpopular topic, and one that is exceedingly difficult to communicate with some.

Now, thankfully, many writers on Substack and some places on YouTube are getting to understand that and are becoming wiser, I should also acknowledge. And in my time on Substack, I’ve found that this is mostly the case. Most writers are friendly and warm and are open-minded to the archetype. Now, archetypes are your friend. But this is where I’m going to get into a bit of criticism, as there’s too much of a good thing can be a bad thing, so to speak.

So now we need to discuss what I mean by “too much of a good thing is a bad thing.” If you only rely on an archetype for your character, and you never flesh out the character properly never add nuance, certain speech patterns, skills, friendships, bonds, backstory you’re never actually going to build a character.

An archetype on their own is not enough. So okay, you don’t always need to fill out every backstory detail. Look at Aragorn. We know enough, but we don’t know what he did in the wild. We know it was dangerous, and it scarred him. And that in some ways, the journey of the fellowship is healing for him. So this is an important character point.

Now, the problem is when you tear off the backstory, all you have is an archetype. So the thing with Aragorn is that his backstory helps explain nuances and characterization and elements of his person and whatnot. Now, he’s also obviously inspired by King Arthur, and is King Arthur. But that’s just adding an extra layer.

That’s not an archetype there. That’s Tolkien taking a mythological character and being inspired by him. That’s part of it. Now, the thing is, to build a character, it should be like stew. You’re throwing a lot of ingredients in, a lot of details in there, and the ingredients should all mix together. Now, Tolkien was the person who originally used the metaphor for the stew maker as the writer. But I’m using it here for characterisation, and purely that.

Now, I’ve confronted the problem of not using them and trying to repress them, and all you end up doing is building archetypes. But like I said, we do need to confront the other side of the fence. And the problem with the other side of the room is that you end up with a story and a character where they never really feel fully fleshed out.

Now, let’s take for example the Girl Boss. It’s purely a negative archetype. It’s the negative side of the Shield Maiden. So all we have is an archetype. They don’t really have a personality or backstory. It’s just Slayyy Queen. That’s not a character.

That’s an archetype, and a bad one. I can’t even say it’s an archetype. It’s just trash. But anyways, you have also stories such as those of Superman. In the hands of a bad writer, he’s just an archetype. There’s no character. There’s nothing there. Same with Batman.

They’re just archetypes, raw materials. And if you don’t refine them, they don’t have any value.

And the same could be said for a number of other characters and other—well, just about any kind of... Like I said, just characters and anything you can think of in any other story. If you look at certain Power Rangers seasons, we use those as well. Superheroes is right for this, because it has the problem that they often go to the archetype and don’t always refine it, and the actors aren’t always good. So in Power Rangers, I would say there’s the first team having two characters that aren’t really well characterised. Like the actors never really elevated them, and they were Jason and Trini, the red and yellow Rangers. And the trouble is, when you look at the behind-the-scenes stuff, they were actually very interesting people.

There’s also certain French medieval films from the early 2000s that never really broke out, and they’re not really good because they mostly relied on archetypes. And they just never bothered characterising anyone deeper than that. But a good example of someone taking archetypes and giving them little particularities and details is Season of the Witch from 2011. Arguably, the two Crusaders are just warrior archetypes knights, really. But the actors add these little particularities, tics, and details that really add a lot and they elevate the script.

This is what you want: particularities and unusual habits. And like I said, little quirks will go a long way. But they’re not the only way to elevate an archetype or a character, I should say beyond just being an archetype.

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Akuma no Ran

In the case of Akuma no Ran, I applied this method when writing and building up each of the characters.

Satomine for example was given the virtue of Loyalty, one of the great Samurai virtues, and of the Cardinal ones as I often choose one of each I selected the idea of Charity.

But when it comes to his vices what was selected was that of Wrath and also of Lust to some extent so that he is constantly battling with his own passions and vices. His nature being one that is wrought and divided by passion, ruled over by conflicting desires.

In turn though his loyalty and charitable nature make him an easy target for manipulation by others and getting played by the most wicked of women.

In turn Tsubaki as the damsel I felt should have for a flaw Pride, a major vice that one but she is in turn endowed with the virtue of Fidelity. She is faithful to those she loves, so that another virtue of her’s is Chastity.

My method wasn’t just restricted to the heroes but extends to the villains. They are also subject to this method though they are of course written differently from how heroes are (which goes without saying).

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Character Building

As stated, you must establish your archetype as a bare bones, then the role of your character, and I would advise also sniffing about for sins and vices for them.

Character flaws are necessary that they might drag down and help to establish your character, as people need not simply someone who is relatable but someone who is complex. The thing is that people will relate to complex characters, for this reason don’t focus too much on relatibility.

For decades people were told to focus on relatable characters. The trouble with this philosophy is that it is quite literally placing the cart before the horse without bothering to tie them together. It is akin to bringing a chihuaha to the arctic and tying it to a dog-sled. It makes no sense.

People relate to characters that are complicated and well built.

Therefore your first task is to establish your character’s backstory, followed by the character’s flaws, once you’ve established one ‘Sin’ and then one minor vice, establish for the hero one great Virtue. One shining characteristic that explains why people would drift to this character.

Another method to character building is setting up the backstory of the character which means… world-building. Yes, you must world-build as this is key to writing a character’s backstory.

So in short;

Decide the role of the Character in your story Decide upon an archetype Build the character’s personality & backstory Add nuance to them and extra details to how they operate and behave

You must remember that the reason say Will Turner stands out is because he’s not just an archetype but a damaged, unapreciated young man yearning for his father and for the love of his life.

He is however bold, perceptive and true. In the og film he never compromises his ideals or values, even as he approaches problems in ever increasing nuanced ways, and with a different perspective.

Look at Belle from Beauty & the Beast, she’s nuanced and isn’t the exact same as say Snow White.

Archetypes are useful, but they aren’t the be all end all. If they are all that you have, there’s a serious problem. You must therefore adapt, compromise and nuance your characters, to not do so is a mistake.

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