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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
7d

Somewhere the line is between archetype and cliché and it can be difficult when one is too close to a work - and the writer is closest of all - to tell when one has veered into the other.

On the other hand, a cliché isn't inherently bad - look at the antagonist of the movie The Legend. Big as an ogre, blood red skin, facial features so over-worked it is beyond self-parody of the source of inspiration, huge black bull's horns, cloven hooves, and a lecherous look and tone of voice that makes a grown man blush.

Cliché and archetype welded to create something that fits so well into the fairytale, that it becomes a must to have him in the story, because the story itself would suffer greatly at any attempt of anything more down-toned, more nuanced or deconstructive.

I'm hoping that somewhere, there's a creator that gets it into his/her head to take the Girlboss-cliché character and try and make it into a good story. Why is she like that? What formed her? How much of the attitude is chosen, how much is inner insecurities, and what would she choose to be if she could change herself? One could do some kind of psychodelic meta-story where Girlboss gets the Scrooge-treatment, or one could set the story up to humble her only for her to become worse for it, to the point Girlboss goes around the bend so hard she becomes something akin to The Evil Queen-archetype (Bavmorda from Willow f.e.).

Main problem is probably that Girlboss-character is also the kind of character that is reliant on the story itself adapting the world to her so that she is always right and never fails. Possibly, removing those two factors is enough to make the Girlboss start on the Heroine's Journey.

Perhaps the Girlboss is how the homosexual writers of the USA's entertaintment industry imagine the female power fantasy?

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The Integrity Journal's avatar
The Integrity Journal
4h

Good article! We understand people better when we stop dividing them into heroes and villains. Most lives are lived somewhere in between.

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1 reply by The Brothers Krynn
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