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Russel Crowe’s Recent Proclamation

Russel Crowe is a name that should resonate with everyone, given how brilliantly he’s portrayed a great many roles. His most popular movie is of course Gladiator (which I’ll be reviewing next month). But his best movie was the Good Year (I’m not biased at all!), a romantic-philosophy movie.

The thing about him is that he’s an absolute master as an actor, and he has a wealth of knowledge about story-telling garnered across dozens of years of acting in some of the best films produced in the past thirty years. The trouble is that the man has no real clout anymore on account of how he’s not the ‘it’ actor anymore.

That life is behind him.

Now that we’ve done a semi-gushing introduction of the man, it is time to analyse something that he said that’s making the rounds all throughout the internet; notably on the nature of morality in story-telling.

Crowe said in an interview that the reason the newest Gladiator movie failed was because of how it had forgotten an absolutely integral lesson. It is one that a great many storytellers have forgotten and that was once in hindsight integral to story-telling, or considered as such by them.

From the time of Homer, we got stories about the importance of family, and of how it is at the heart of society, of how there is no bond more important for a son than that with his father, for a wife that with her husband, and for a patriarch the bonds he shares with his wife and children.

We got also stories of the importance of sacrifice, the dangers of passion overtaking our better judgment and of the death of heroes. Same with Virgil’s age of storytellers, while the Medieval age was one in which we had stories of this sort, but also those of bold defenders of great kings, of heroic last stands, and of blood feuds between warring clans.

Each of these of course had core moral principles; namely those of honour, compassion and self-sacrifice.

These ideas form the bedrock to a great many stories, too many to count but if we limit ourselves to those of the modern age, we will find that these include the Lord of the Rings, Monte-Cristo, Cue for Treason, Watership Down, Pillars of the Earth, Hour of the Dragon, each of these have a moral core.

Each of them are larger than life novels that have influenced millions. Each of them are great. Each of them are also fascinating pieces of literature that will endure, and have endured. The reason is as much the expert manner in which they were written, another reason for this is because the writers properly formulated their individual axis of their beings.

They knew to do this and also have their characters do this.

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Axis of One’s Being

It is easy to say that this is something that writers lack, but it must be said that modernity has greatly and grossly harmed our sense of selves, and our sense of morality. The trouble is that the moral heart of our beings have been compromised in some way, and yet there’s a counter-argument to this modern problem.

The solution is presented in the Taira no Kiyomori series, which has a great many moral cores and ideas, and is incredibly philosophical by nature. One of the first lessons that it teaches is to decide upon something and make it the axis of your being, and to commit to it and go all the way.

So take for example Rocky Balboa, from the Rocky movies. The axis of his being is boxing. So he commits to it all the way, that said he also commits to family, and this is important because it means he never abandons his family and never gives up the sport to which he has committed his life to. The result are 6 movies in which we see Rocky endure hardship after harship, and battle with depression to try to ensure that they never struggle as he does everyday.

He battles a darkness in his own soul that few could understand. But in the end he wins, and this is where it must be said that Rocky is a morality play, about the importance of love, of going all the way and about the importance of not just faith in God but also in yourself and those you love.

If you look at Lucas’ Star Wars original 6 movies/novels they are loaded with morality play, the importance of loyalty, fidelity in adversity and of the need for family. There is also the idea of the power of redemption. A powerful theme that proves a recurring one in George Lucas’ works.

Then there’s the story of Lord of the Rings, in which the power of friendship is well attested, but so are those of faith, loyalty and most of all humility. Humility being the idea of not thinking of yourself, of being pure in your faith and knowing your own limitations here. This is what is meant by humility not thinking lesser of yourself.

There are plenty of other examples, and there will always be plenty of examples. Now what Crowe is calling for isn’t the sort of morality play you find in Christploitation films or series or those of the woke era where morality is inverted and deconstructed against itself. Both are false morals, both lack heart and the grounding, the roots that come with tradition, come with that most important of values; belief in something greater than yourself.

As a writer you must remember the virtues, the values of the ancestors. It isn’t enough to ground yourself in the beliefs you yourself think are most evident. You must not be dogmatic. Narrow-mindedness is the path to self-sabotage and though you may not realise it; subversion.

Because you cannot question yourself, you will inevitably subvert, because inevitably you will never question your own decisions. So bad ones will be made, and those bad ones will be compounded atop more, and before you know it the entire fortress, the whole of the Cathedral you have built will collapse in on itself.

You must doubt, you must question and you must take constant measurement of what it is that you are building.

Crowe’s statement wasn’t just a modern observation but a nod and reference back to the days of Aristotle, for it was this great man of Philosophy that first wrote in his Poetics on the nature of Morality-Play as part of literature and theatre. He knew it, the ancient Romans knew it, see the Aeneid. Crowe isn’t expressing something revolutionary but traditional.

He is commenting on the very thing I’ve been pounding away at for months; the importance of building the morality, building the structure to use the earlier metaphor properly. To not build it, to not press it together properly and to not mould it with care is to fail it.

Most writers remain subjective. They never self-analyse, and they never question. This is why they fail.

You must if you wish to write better than that, become objective. Self-analyse, question, look at each story with hard eyes. Test it, is it true? Is it false? Question every idea, because others will. And they must. It is their right and duty to do so, just as it is your own to do so.

To not question is to fail yourself and your work.

Michaelangelo did not get to where he was by being a narcissist, he got there by questioning, thinking and pondering. He reached the apex of sculpting and painting by daring to push himself and also by forming a particular axis of his being, he made art that. Same with Leonardo Da Vinci and so did the legendary Musashi.

Formulate your axis, and that of your stories and characters. And be clear about it, and firm, do not waver and don’t have them waver. Question, doubt but never waver.

Each character will be unique and must be so, select the archetype with care then polish them. Select your cycle, that is to say the sort of archetypal journey your characters will undertake and then refine that. Do the same with the morality play at the heart of your story.

Because the morality of the story is best kept simple but also made clear and then you must add in philosophical dimensions. The philosophical elements are the colours. Without those colours what is the point of the whole thing? Without thought, what is the point of the morals in the story?

You must never let your story become an allegory. Allegories suck. You must let it remain a metaphor, an idea that allows your readers to come to the conclusions on their own. If you force ideas on them, you are showing yourself to be dogmatic. Far better to be open, and light and let them figure it out on their own.

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The Moral Core of my Stories

This is where I’ll freely admit a part of me wanted to use this as a cheap excuse to explore the moral core at the centre of my own stories. Each of them was modelled after a different part of history, a different era and a different mode of thinking.

The idea has always been to expand and push books to their limits in some way, or to try to in my own manner. The ideas and stylistics must each of them test a different part of book-writing because to just do the same thing over and over again is the very definition of boring.

It is something that I’ve striven to emulate within the context of the morality of my stories. Certainly each of them carries forward the themes of honour, faith and of valour. But the thing about them is that each of them takes a different angle to the idea of morality, and a different form of it.

What does this mean? It means that each story for one thing approaches morality with a different philosophical idea at its core, while also approaching it with a certain balance. For example, the morality in the story of Darkspire Conspiracy is a mixture of that of Catholicism of course (which is kind of the norm for my stories) with those of the Viking Age, and of the Nordic tales that the Norse produced over the course of a number of centuries.

Brotherhood of the Gemstone, is a novel that revolves around Scottish values, but also those of family, of clan and of how these things should come first. The morality is twinged with the idea of redemption and repentance, as the story flirts with the idea of what it means to save your family members.

It is something that is different from Akuma no Ran where the story is more about family from a different angle; the importance of forgiveness rather than redemption, along with the importance of Bushido and of the importance of fathers’ and sons’. Fathers can take many forms in a way, you might have a father-figure, you might have your actual father. The important thing is to recognise their influence and importance in your life.

Morality therefore is not some simple black and white issue here. It is something that is complex and that must always be kept firmly in the background. To put your morality play in the foreground, with the intention of beating it over the skulls of your readers and fans.

To beat it over them is to harm them in a way. Spiritually it is the essence of narcissism and in cultural terms is the equivalent of shooting yourself in the foot. Tolkien could beat the point to an extent, because he built momentum for example correctly, he knew what he was doing.

The difference between him and modern writers is that where Tolkien seeks to serve us the moral, the idea he still has the consciencousness to debate it, to have characters question it even as he has the narrative hammer the point with a light hand. A heavy gauntlet often times does more harm than anything else, as said it can come across as narcissistic.

You must leave doors open, and let others enter them in their own way and at their own pace. The reason being that people must learn on their own, must explore on their own. Novels are sandboxes, in which they explore ideas. You the author are merely the guide, as are your characters.

It is why to force something down their throat more often than not has bad results. That said, those who’ve read my stories never have that sense, as I explore philosophy, ideas and notions of all sorts that in many cases fly in the face of my own ideals.

Why?

Because I want characters that would disagree with me, and do things I never would or could. Why? Because I need to learn, to grow and the characters good for prodding me to do so. And if they have different ideas it means I must question, self-analyse and expand.

Art isn’t some singular line, but it is the Way. And when it comes to the ‘Way’ you must retain a broad mind, compromise and also remain disciplined. So this is the mindset I have with literature.

And I hope this has been useful to you dear Readers, and hope you’ll support our Crowdfund when it starts on July 1st. The link is down below.

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