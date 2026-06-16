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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
Jun 16

I'd put it like this, that you certainly can tell stories about different sets of morals, and you can also tell stories devoid of morals or deconstructing the concept of morality (Clockwork Orange immediately comes to mind for me) - but:

You the story-teller must have some kind of moral center, some fulcrum upon which the axis of right and wrong is balanced, else you cannot tell stories at all.

The principle I'm fumbling to put words around and through is the one of stepping out of yourself, to see yourself from all angles, and to step into yourself deeper and deeper, and to push beyond your limits be they consciously self-imposed or learned or conditioned.

In the words of the Hell-priest, Pinhead: you must become an "explorer of the furthest regions of experience", at least intellectually.

While still retaining a moral center, however it may be constructed.

It is from this the conflicts that drive good stories spring forth from:

Boromir's anguish over his doomed city and people driving him to try for the Ring (and the evil of the Ring playing upon his fears), because he is as far as he can deduce trapped between a lesser and a greater evil, and without Gandalf present no-one can give him the hope of faith, and the faith in hope he so desperately needs.

Without his own moral core, Tolkien could never have written that character that way.

A story-teller with only an insectoid or commodified or nivellated instrumentalist what-passes-for-morality core, can not tell a story about anything, except about they themselves: witness virtually every Hollywood production this side of the year 2000, most all USAmerican comics and other media-propaganda. The core displayed is: "Does this profit me, here and now, or not? If yes, then it's Good."

It is one thing to be that way when in a Gulag, out of fear of pain and death - the dire necessity of survival should not a yoke of guilt become.

But to be that way out of sheer unthinking baseness of being, is inexcusable. Even "Brundlefly" retained a moral core to the last, yet the modern propagandists masquerading as story-tellers may be human on the outside, but they have the souls of flies.

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Opium Tales's avatar
Opium Tales
Jun 18

We watched The Pope’s Exorcist in the theater and thoroughly enjoyed it. Crowe is underrated.

And agreed about morality.

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