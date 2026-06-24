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Ancient Times

In ancient times long before man had conquered all corners of the globe, along with the sons of beasts, the world was inhabited by beasts that dwarfed those of the present day, and even those of the time of the ages of Bronze, Iron and Steel. In those days the gods walked the earth as easily and as frequently as might men with the beasts in the forests and jungles of the world. Doing so out of fascination for the world that they had helped to create they at the first sought to partake in its glories.

It happened that the greatest of ancient beasts were those not created by Vé in an act of defiance when he created his Dragons, but those he created just before that. Together, the three ‘brothers of creation’ were to finding rubies, sapphires and pearls that they mixed with sea-foam to create and Unicorns. Seeing the beauty of these most feminine and sublime of creatures, they chose to intermingle many of the remaining stones with lava just as a nearby volcano erupted. In this way they created the considerably more masculine Kirins.

To the Unicorns they gave a single one and the Kirins a multitude of them. In this way they bestowed greater blessings upon the latter as there were fewer of them.

Out into the world went these creatures born of pure wonder and beauty that could no more be tainted than they could in turn taint the world around them. They were the purest expression of the gods’ own wishes and love for the world, with each of them bearing within their spirit a special bond with Avéa.

It happened not long after the Dark Queen Hella overtook the lands in the south-east of Bévériande and brought the whole of the south of the world under her thrall. Never before had all seemed more terrible with her minions and leftenants and even her suitor Kenerion venturing away east that he might subjugate those people in such a manner as to impress her. This happening before he was cast out of this world and into the realm of Jötunheimr where he was destined to reside for millennia.

Seeing the terror inflicted upon the world when Keneron’s spawn Orochi was allowed to spread terror and destruction in the islands of Zipangu, Amaterasu-omikami-dono undertook a great journey through the world. She was not yet Empress in those days but a simple maiden, newly born from the eye of her father Izanagi, and she had for company all the greatest of beasts for a time for they were drawn to her.

It was near the forest of Límíaishi that she was to meet with the firsts of those creations that had sprung from the likes of Oðinn, Vili and Vé. The first of them to approach the Sun-Goddess was the eldest of the Qilins. Full of reverence for her as she was him, he was to bow before her in the prescribed manner when faced by one of the gods. Yet this was not the sole reason for which he bowed; for he was awed by her beauty, which was remarkable even for one of his people. She acknowledged him and though she was goddess and Empress he was by far the older of the two and the wiser.

“The Middle-Kingdom has fallen into disrepair, and into anarchy and misery,” She said, addressing him gravely and with many a tears that split his heart asunder, for none could bear to look on her sorrow and not give way to tears (that is those who were not of the demonic races). “I have traversed the lands of the frozen north, the broken south, humid east and of the splintered west. What is to be done?”

In the face of her sorrow, the Kirin answered that she ought to intervene. When she resisted this and claimed she could not for fear of the consequences, it was proposed she meet with others of the gods. Amaterasu though did not know which ones she ought to trust, so that it was proposed by the Kirin that she convene together with his brother from the Occident and as many unicorns as she could possibly find. This she did, and sending out what messengers she could she convened a council of twelve Unicorns and twelve Kirins, with the latter having arrived en masse to show their support for her and out of consternation for what was happening in the world.

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Relevance to Current Novels

It isn’t that difficult to see the relevance that these events have with the novel of Akuma no Ran and also the previous novel we published; Darkspire Conspiracy. Both novels ran with characters with names that appear in this article.

This means that they are both tales that take place within the context of what I’ve come to call the ‘Rebirth Cycles’ of Pangaea.

These Cycles are among the most important parts of the history of Pangaea, though they are not everything there is to my novels and were directly inspired by the Legend of Zelda, Legend of Huma among many other tales.

Akuma no Ran hints just as Gemstone does at the same details that are to be found within the context of this essay, so do hope that you all will support it when the crowdfund starts next week.

Here is the link to the crowdfund, do please support it next week on July 1st.

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Rebirth as Answer

Hella and Loki’s experiments and wicked deeds had surpassed all their worst imaginings and as the way was being prepared for Avéa’s greatest creation, the race of Men, preparations had to be undertaken, the Kirins insisted. It was thus that one of their number stepped forward to propose a solution as the gods could not always interfere directly themselves (though it would come to that with resolving the madness of Hella). “Four of us gathered here, must discard what we are to be born among the sons’ and daughters’ of Men.”

Each of them would be arranged in the great cardinal directions of the world, and one at the centre. They would also take up mortal names of their choosing, which they would be bound to. It is said that the first among them to step forward was he who spoke, and he whom the others trusted the wisdom of the most.

The second to be set forward was the Hero of the Occident, second of the great Kirins, he was one who chose for a name that of Cormac. The Kirin of the East, the most loyal of their breed chose for a name Satomine, and now the time came for two more to step forward, but in this hour two of the Unicorns made the decision to sacrifice their immortality also. They would choose names of their own with one of them choosing the name of Sigrún, where the other took up the name of Sofia.

Cormac was to be reborn on the Isle of Bretwealda, which he had long resided upon for countless millennia. Satomine who had chosen the islands of Zipangu was to be reborn there, while Sigrún was to be placed in Scandia, having been born from a Unicorn. So that Sofia is placed in the southern lands of South-Agenor, was the reborn heroine of the south.

They were to be born and reborn, at each time that there was a crisis. Each crisis being precipitated by the killing of a unicorn, or a number of them, or one of the few surviving Kirins. This then is said to be how it came to pass that at each crisis over the course of the history of Pangaea, four heroes were to be born, again and again.

It shall be so, until the passing of the world when at last the ninth cycle of these heroes takes place…

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