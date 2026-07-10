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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
13h

Zeta gundam was a good show. But if you want the most bang for your buck, you should watch Mobile Suit Gundam 00. It's got it all. It's got intrigue, politics, drama, good guys, bad guys, really bad guys, and at least three different gundam teams that well, tried to bring about peace through superior firepower. It doesn't have Shar in it, but in many ways, it's better.

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