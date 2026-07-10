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The Greatest Mecha Series Ever

When one brings up the name of ‘Gundam’ a great many images likely flit through your mind, and likely many different titles do. For most people of the 90s they think of Gundam Wing, when Heero Yui, or is it Yuy? However, the hell you spell his name, had to blast at a giant meteor. Or you might think of Gundam Seed when that Kira guy… okay I actually don’t know, as I never really saw more than a few episodes and didn’t really grasp the story.

In all honesty, the story of Gundam is one that I grew up with through video-games though I didn’t really understand the story itself until I was an older teen. To my eldest brother, Gundam is the story of Amuro Ray.

To my brother Dan, it’s the story of Domon Kasshu from G Gundam (which in some ways I get, as it is the most idealistic story, and the most inspiring!).

Oddly enough, my own tastes are a sad reflection methinks of my personality, and of my own inclinations towards darker, more morose thoughts. To me the Gundam series that best encompasses or personifies or something the whole of the franchise is Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam.





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Why Zeta Gundam?

The reason is quite simple; the series is the darkest.

There is a sense of impending doom that looms over the story, one that never really relents as you get the feeling that Kamille Bidan (the lead), and Char/Quattro are living with a curse cast upon them.

In a lot of ways they seem not dissimilar to the likes of Turin Turambar. They know they’re screwed, and they keep on trying, they keep on attempting to blaze a path forward, keep on pushing onwards.

The character of Kamille at first is someone who is trapped by the notion that people don’t respect him, because of his name. You see Kamille is half-French half-Japanese, but grew up with a girl’s name (a gift from his mother), and has always feared being viewed as effeminate so he overcompensates with overwhelming machismo.

Part of his journey involves overcoming the murder of his broken parents, and learning to live with the trauma. He falls in love, loses the one he loves and must learn that life is war, and that to be a true man means to accept the war and find the joy in your life. This breaks the heart of his surrogate father and older-brother of sorts, Char who has taken a shine to him and seeks to protect him throughout the war.

Char for his part, if you will recall (those familiar with the original series) was the antagonist of Mobile Suit Gundam, and was always bedecked in a mask, but in Zeta he gets rid of it and we are introduced to an idea that makes some fans of the original series uncomfortable; the notion of Char as an underdog, and hero.

He was always right if we go by the logic of the sequel, and also ponder the inner meaning and higher points of the og series. Because the big question that must be asked is; what exactly were Amuro & Char fighting for in the original series?

Amuro was at first fighting only to survive, then the Earth Federation. Now the Earth Federation, if we’re honest was a major problem in that it blasted at Colonies (which house millions of people) by the hundreds, treated the White Base like slave-vanguard and gave back to the Principality of Zeon as good as it got. On top of that it founded the TITANS a para-military organisation specialising in Space-Combat and with the assigned task of ‘making sure Zeon never returns’ and with carte blanche to do whatever it took to do that.

So naturally the TITANS take this mile and take a thousnad miles. They commit to not only using terror tactics to keep the Colonies in line, but resort to building a super laser that makes the Death Star look like a cheap toy. The weapon could easily from what is shown of just about 10 or 12% of its capabilities or even 30% blast away the earth, or the sun. Quite why this is necessary for them to possess is a mystery, but it is used as a testament to the madness that has gripped the Titans.

At the end the series culminates in a heated battle over the cannon with the likes of Bright Noa using it to destroy the Titans fleet, with Char and Kamille then seeking to disable it after Char used a much smaller weapon the Hyper Mega-Bazooka to destroy the Zeon fleet loyal to the insane Haman Kahn.

The series thus ends with all three sides destroyed. Their destruction written in the stars, and decided upon by the people fighting in the war themselves. Jerid the chief rival is killed by a reluctant Kamille after a year of Jerid stalking him and bringing nothing but ruin to both their lives.

Then there’s Haman, she might well have personally outlasted the heroes, succeeding in killing Char, after a fashion and helping Scirocco to destroy the majority of the AEUG forces she is technically the winner. But one without a fleet. So it is a pyrrhic victory, wherein she cannot conquer her enemies even as they lie defeated, and what’s worse is that in the chaos, her figure-head pawn that she planned to discard down the road has been kidnapped and smuggled away to safety which serves to destroy Haman’s legitimacy as ruler over the remnants of the Principality of Zeon.

Naturally she had wanted to seduce Char, but as he refused to stick his dick into crazy, and was willing to fight to the bitter-end he perishes in the darkness of space, never to know what will become of his dreams to save the earth from the Federation and its corporations, and the Colonies from the oppressive forces on earth. It seems a moot point in some ways, the important thing is that he went down fighting. Sure, you could argue that he isn’t dead, but as the series doesn’t really have a proper continuation, the story is open-ended.

Char’s Counter-Attack would butcher the character so badly, to the point of character assassination, and have him go completely against his own beliefs even as it has Amuro Ray from the OG series re-found the Titans under the new name of ‘Londo-Bell’. And there’s also ZZ Gundam which was a spoof-comedy series that only got serious in itss second half, and thus cannot be taken seriously.

As to Kamille he’s left utterly destroyed, with his mind smashed to hell by Scirocco, whom was slain by Kamille after the youth demonstrated more raw ‘Newtype’ power than anyone ever has in the entire franchise.



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So Why do I like it?

This might well be the big question, and to be quite honest, I don’t always like to revisit the series. It’s just too depressing. That said, I think the reason would be twofold; one reason is the characters, who are too appealing not to love. The heroes are noble and tragic, and the villains are montsrous and self-righteous.

Arguably it is a series that has a feel similar to that of Yu Yu Hakusho and the Children of Hurin all at once. Kamille feels cursed even as he’s someone who struggles and fights on despite seemingly being aware partway through the series that he’s doomed. The reason being his strong brand of an almost insane amount of Northern Courage of a sorts that only someone from Japan could summon forth.

He’s also very human, and despite anger issues, intelligent and kind and sincere, all in ways that a Gundam lead rarely is. All while he doesn’t shrink from a fight.

He’s a true warrior, and the relationship he develops with Char is quite interesting, as the two become something akin to father and son and also brothers all at once.

There’s another great draw to the series and that’s the themes/ideas that one can find in the story. It isn’t about winning but about how hard you fight for the things you love in life. You can’t give up, and must always fight on. Because something beautiful, something valuable, something like love, freedom, faith and one’s family and loved ones are always worth fighting for, and maybe even worth dying for.

This is what is the important ‘through-line’ of Zeta Gundam.

And these are ideas that were brought into Akuma no Ran. Satomine is a character who hasn’t a ghost of a chance of winning, and yet still he fights on, still he struggles for the Empire that birthed him. Why? Because to him it is worth it.

All that he dreams of is avenging his Master, and rescuing those he loves from that which threatens them.

The themes and similarities to Zeta Gundam are ones I wasn’t initially aware of, but have recently become more conscious of. The reason is quite simple to me; I saw Zeta Gundam in my teens, a very formative time so that this story of deepest love, tragedy, loss and justice left quite the impact on me.

So if you like stories like Zeta Gundam, then do support Akuma no Ran.



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