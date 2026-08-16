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Hero Time!

Last we left off, we were in the midst of the advance towards Rivendell, with the group not yet having met Glorfindel. Something which happens in a manner that is pretty well written, and almost humorous.

Now, you might well be asking yourself who is Glorfindel, to which it can only be said; ‘noooob!’, non in all seriousness those not familiar with his ‘deep lore’ can be excused as not everyone has read the Silmarillion.

The book is itself a fairly complex read. When you also consider the fact that there are separate volumes that greatly expand on the epics inside the book, this becomes all the more excusable.

Glorfindel needless to say is someone who once fought a Balrog after the city of his people, the followers of the King Turgon, the Gondolindrim, fell. The city of Gondolin being a kind of Elvish Troy. Glorfindel was one of those heroes who acted as guide to those Elves that escaped with the hero Tuor and his wife, with the couple accompanied by their infant son Earendil, the hero who would later father Elrond.

Glorfindel himself would step up to fight a Balrog for his frightened people and nobly lay down his life falling down a cliff to kill it (see an echo? This story predates LOTR, so that Tolkien evidently re-used the kill/death scene for Gandalf).

Anyways, that’s enough about one of the greatest Elves in all of literature, onward to his meeting with the heroes!

“Strider sprang from hiding and dashed down towards the Road,

leaping with a cry through the heather; but even before he had moved

or called, the rider had reined in his horse and halted, looking up

towards the thicket where they stood. When he saw Strider, he dismounted and ran to meet him calling out: Ai na vedui Du´nadan! Mae

govannen! His speech and clear ringing voice left no doubt in their

hearts: the rider was of the Elven-folk. No others that dwelt in the

wide world had voices so fair to hear. But there seemed to be a note

of haste or fear in his call, and they saw that he was now speaking

quickly and urgently to Strider.

Soon Strider beckoned to them, and the hobbits left the bushes

and hurried down to the Road. ‘This is Glorfindel, who dwells in

the house of Elrond,’ said Strider.”

This is a key scene, one that ties in beautifully with the last essay, as it continues on from it and highlights something that Jackson did with his movies that was a subversion/betrayal of sorts of Tolkien’s Legendarium.

What is that thing? He erased Glorfindel.

He removed from the story the character who helped to save Frodo, and guide him to Rivendell. He supplanted a figure with deep roots going back to the Elder Days, and that ties together the Legendarium, and gives a sense of continuity and Light to the story, in favour of twisting Arwen into a ‘girl-boss’.

The trouble with Jackson, is that this gets to the heart of one of the problems with his adaptations; he spent more time trying to tie in Arwen, trying to push her forward and make her ‘relevant’ to excuse signing on a big name actress to play her than actually understanding that the story was written perfectly. The story didn’t need a ‘modern interpretation’, didn’t need to be redone, and didn’t need an edit here by him. It had been woven with myth and legend in mind, and was already well told the first time around.

Excising Glorfindel (as he did some characters from the Gondor arc!), always struck me as somehow an attack on the masculine in the films. Glorfindel is an angelic figure. Someone who is almost akin to Saint-Micheal, and therefore it seems an odd character to remove on a thematic level, especially for Arwen who already has a designate role and purpose in the story.

There’s another reason that the chase doesn’t work with her; the Nazgul are not afraid of her.

Why and how could they fear a spoiled Elf-princess who has never been in battle, wouldn’t know how to swing a sword if she even held one and who is more known for her beauty and healing arts than aught else? It stretches credulity.

Glorfindel though for his part is one of the most terrifying warriors in history. He slew a Balrog in the mountains outside Gondolin, in an act that is strongly reminiscent of Gandalf’s own killing of Durin’s Bane. He then returned more powerful than ever before, as one of the only ‘mortals’ elevated to the status of Maiar.

He is arguably in some ways more formidable than Gandalf the Grey. He is someone whom none of the Nazgul would dare to challenge too openly. He is also someone that the Witch-King is wary of, and has avoided a direct duel with. This should say something about the power and majesty of the character.

In short, his power level is well over 9,000.

He’s someone whom at first glance isn’t integral to the story of the War of the One Ring. But in reality, he’s deeply integral. He represents a certain transcendant order, the influence and weight of history, in the shape of a man, and who binds it together with the cosmological elements of the universe.

He also hints at what is to come for Gandalf. That one can perish and return more glorious and mighty than before, if one performs a sufficiently heroic, and noble act. This is establishing a certain rule in the universe, so that in hindsight Gandalf’s death and resurrection makes complete sense as there’s an in-universe precedent for it.

You remove that, you remove a certain element of the ‘poetry’ of the story. It is the sort of decision that one would never have seen the likes of Lucas make, but that is part of the reason for why Jackson’s movies are so jarring to those who love the novel by Tolkien so much.

That said, what is the other element here that is fascinating; it is showing just how important the Hobbits are in the eyes of Elrond.

He’s not just sending a nobody, or eye-candy to rescue the Hobbits, Aragorn and the One Ring, from the grasp of the Ring-Wraiths and Sauron, but the best man for the job. The most powerful being of light currently active in Middle-Earth to the rescue.

It is a decision that speaks to the intelligence of Elrond, and how seriously he’s taking this threat. It speaks also to the faith he has in Glorfindel that he would entrust so important a task to the elevated Elf.

That Strider knows Glorfindel so well, is interesting. Doubtless they met during the former’s childhood in Rivendell, with the latter having likely doted upon him. Glorfindel after all has quite the history with the line of Elendil.

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Glorfindel to the Rescue!

“‘Hail, and well met at last!’ said the Elf-lord to Frodo. ‘I was sent

from Rivendell to look for you. We feared that you were in danger

upon the road.’

‘Then Gandalf has reached Rivendell?’ cried Frodo joyfully.

‘No. He had not when I departed; but that was nine days ago,’ answered Glorfindel. ‘Elrond received news that troubled him. Some

of my kindred, journeying in your land beyond the Baranduin,*

learned that things were amiss, and sent messages as swiftly as they

could. They said that the Nine were abroad, and that you were

astray bearing a great burden without guidance, for Gandalf had not

returned. There are few even in Rivendell that can ride openly against

the Nine; but such as there were, Elrond sent out north, west, and

south. It was thought that you might turn far aside to avoid pursuit,

and become lost in the Wilderness.

‘It was my lot to take the Road, and I came to the Bridge of

Mitheithel, and left a token there, nigh on seven days ago. Three of

the servants of Sauron were upon the Bridge, but they withdrew and

I pursued them westward. I came also upon two others, but they

turned away southward. Since then I have searched for your trail.

Two days ago I found it, and followed it over the Bridge; and today

I marked where you descended from the hills again. But come! There

is no time for further news. Since you are here we must risk the peril

of the Road and go. There are five behind us, and when they find

your trail upon the Road they will ride after us like the wind. And

they are not all. Where the other four may be, I do not know. I fear

that we may find the Ford is already held against us.’”

This is invaluable information, and shows the quick thinking Glorfindel is capable of. He’s no ponderous Elf of the sorts of certain kinds of Fantasy fiction, who takes decades to decide upon a single action.

It is something that separates Tolkien’s Elves from the competition; he writes them as an impulsive people by nature, who had to learn some measure of humility along the way. That Glorfindel is such a fun character, and one so wise all at once and that he is one of the most formidable beings in Middle-Earth is no coincidence as Tolkien wanted a kind of token badass with him.

The intention was initially to re-use a name, and then he chose to make the character the same as the ancient Elf who slew a Balrog. That he managed to accomplish such a deed goes some way towards explaining why the Witch-King and his goons are so careful around this particular warrior as he’s far more deadly than Gandalf the Grey.

And yet Glorfindel is written not as a fool, or as pure muscle but as someone intelligent, strategic and cunning.

He knows that while he might confront one or two Nazgul, the others will slip behind him to enact some deadly deed such as stealing away one of the Hobbits, or killing one of them so that he really cannot afford to behave too recklessly at present. He must act with the same caution that his friends, Aragorn and Gandalf do.

“While Glorfindel was speaking the shades of evening deepened.

Frodo felt a great weariness come over him. Ever since the sun began

to sink the mist before his eyes had darkened, and he felt that a

shadow was coming between him and the faces of his friends. Now

pain assailed him, and he felt cold. He swayed, clutching at Sam’s arm.

‘My master is sick and wounded,’ said Sam angrily. ‘He can’t go

on riding after nightfall. He needs rest.’

Glorfindel caught Frodo as he sank to the ground, and taking him

gently in his arms he looked in his face with grave anxiety.

Briefly Strider told of the attack on their camp under Weathertop,

and of the deadly knife. He drew out the hilt, which he had kept,

and handed it to the Elf. Glorfindel shuddered as he took it, but he

looked intently at it.

‘There are evil things written on this hilt,’ he said; ‘though

maybe your eyes cannot see them. Keep it, Aragorn, till we reach

the house of Elrond! But be wary, and handle it as little as you may!

Alas! the wounds of this weapon are beyond my skill to heal. I will

do what I can – but all the more do I urge you now to go on without rest.’

He searched the wound on Frodo’s shoulder with his fingers, and his face grew graver, as if what he learned disquieted him. But Frodo

felt the chill lessen in his side and arm; a little warmth crept down

from his shoulder to his hand, and the pain grew easier. The dusk

of evening seemed to grow lighter about him, as if a cloud had been

withdrawn. He saw his friends’ faces more clearly again, and a

measure of new hope and strength returned.

‘You shall ride my horse,’ said Glorfindel. ‘I will shorten the stirrups up to the saddle-skirts, and you must sit as tight as you can.

But you need not fear: my horse will not let any rider fall that I

command him to bear. His pace is light and smooth; and if danger

presses too near, he will bear you away with a speed that even the

black steeds of the enemy cannot rival.’

‘No, he will not!’ said Frodo. ‘I shall not ride him, if I am to be

carried off to Rivendell or anywhere else, leaving my friends behind

in danger.’

Glorfindel smiled. ‘I doubt very much,’ he said, ‘if your friends

would be in danger if you were not with them! The pursuit would

follow you and leave us in peace, I think. It is you, Frodo, and that

which you bear that brings us all in peril.’”

This is the first indication we get of the cursed nature of the blade that stabbed through Frodo, and the weight of danger that looms over him. It is something that should alert us to

It is an important part of the story and will be referred to time and again on account of the fact that it is a weapon that turns the victim into a wraith. Now, this ends up being causing even more damage when you think about the fact that Sauron’s Ring is also transforming Frodo into something altogether not mortal.

What’s so interesting about this condition is that we end up seeing the gradual transformation of Frodo. In essence it begins with him being deformed in all ways, even in spirit to an extent by the Ring, only for his violation by Sauron and the Witch-King to turn into a kind of blessing at the end, as he transcends his mortal flesh and the material plane, or so it is implied at the end.

What this section shows in terms of character arc and personality is Frodo’s undying loyalty to his friends. He loves them, and would perish for them, and would rather that fate than to abandon them.

Glorfindel’s reminder that they are of no interest to the Nazgul is important. Because it is only by travelling separately at this juncture that he can save them, or might we better word it as spare them a horrible death? Frodo will readily agree, and at this point we begin the true race for Rivendell, as Glorfindel carries him aloft to the only ‘safe’ place of the Noldorin in all of Middle-Earth, if it could be termed as such.

In reality the Elves and their guests are neither secure, nor safe there but it is the best they can do given the circumstances.

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