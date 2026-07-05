Crowdfund

DnD & It’s Potential Role in our Lives!

For creatives such as us, many of us got fascinated by table-top role playing games, the most famous of them being Dungeons and Dragons. It was one where we could let our creativity unleash into many possibilities and explore what we all carve from our childhood, and that is creativity.



Bringing dice, pencils and paper, with elaborate books with rules together to spend time together in order to get away from the struggles of life and to go to various worlds, as well as make and spend time with friends.



I first heard the term while watching the cartoon, thinking it was just a show, unaware that just several years prior, the game itself was going through the scrutiny of the Satanic Panic. I then heard about it in High School and in College, but I didn’t give it much thought, and it was only when working and meeting a couple coworkers that we invited the group to our house.



Me and my brothers were far less likely to bring friends to our house, and had trouble taking chances like that, and thus these friends who would stick around for years would meet weekly, feeling like we made a difference in the grand tales we took part of, be they fictional or not. Time would pass and these friends would try hard to help us in our endeavors, be there for hard times, and laugh in good times.

I was a heavy gamer, and this allowed me to actually step away from the screen and actually socialise again, especially when dealing with epilepsy and depression, that for only a few hours a week, I can spend time away from my stressors in life. They even tried to push me to get out of my comfort zone, one of them even pushing me to meet Kevin Siembieta when he heard we were writing, who was a personal friend of his, at an anime convention in Toronto.

He also insisted I should cosplay that year, which was really fun, and if I could, I would consider doing it, although, of course, it is very expensive at Anime North. (As conventions generally are.) These friends would get me out of my comfort zone, even trying out different settings and systems, such as DnD 3.5, we shared our frustration with DnD 4th edition, opting for Pathfinder 1e, Palladium games which was always lots of fun with flexibility, (Playing Supervillains was very fun in Heroes Unlimited) as well as Star Wars Saga edition and White Wolf’s Scion 1e.



There are others, and being asked to playtest other homebrewed rules was really fun and fascinating, with even more attempts at games allowed us to share notes with other friends on what can and can’t work. Sharing war stories about past campaigns is always a blast, as it’s about wonderful memories, and it’s an experience being part of that.

I remember tales involving a pair of pyromaniac, insane Star Wars rogues that have a bomb fetish and tricked out their space Corvette, of the same class as the Millenium Falcon to the point that it would take half a solar system with it due to the number of explosives, the Telepath mad scientist who took down his supervillain leader because said leader betrayed him, or even the delusional African mutant who thought he was a god, as he was raised that way. These are some of the stories I recall, and they bring a smile to me every single time.

There are times when it allowed me to bond with my brothers and sister, sometimes starting a session when we were bored and depressed, and this would give me a sort of pep back up, allowing me to enjoy a good walk, chuckling to myself.

But then there was the one event that put a damper on all of that. The disease we do not wish to talk about, leaving us all isolated from each other. This would lead everyone to either continue their campaigns through Discord, find other campaigns online, or just drop it altogether, which would make us lose contact with each other.

TTRPGs have helped me through hard times, and starting up every week has allowed me to relax and to enjoy the game, by going somewhere that I can be with everyone, even if they aren’t there in person. It was a way of unplugging, even if it was a campaign online. No need to worry about what political drama was happening that day, what part of my life was going on in various stressful ways, it helped me with my mental health.

Computers and screens can be addictive at this point, and if it has become a problem, perhaps finding a healthy group (Cause we all know that there are some groups that are toxic. I hear stories about them all the time from youtubers like Den of the Drake and All Things DnD) can help us all step away from toxic online drama that overwhelms us, in order to have a recharge, and a reminder of why many of us love to write and create.

Friendships can be built and can last with Dungeons and Dragons. Tales can be shared with it. The pirate that destroyed an entire town because she was offended, the drunk catfolk Paladin who saved a castle from a siege of Dark Elves and the pair of pokemon trainers constantly fleeing a flock of spearows across Kanto because Nat 20s would always be rolled on their tracking rolls are things I can laugh with friends about and everyone can laugh and talk about similar tales that we have all been through.



Many of us have tales and memories of campaigns, characters and friends that we have all been through, and love to share, that can bring more groups and friends together, rather than get caught up in drama, as we all know, telling stories is something we all love.

And you wanna know what a true DnD Fanboy/fangirl would do? Support the Crowdfund for Akuma no Ran! Seriously it’s a great world and needs all the support it can get!

Crowdfund