A Request

Ordinarily we just jump straight into the essays, however this time it’s different. We desperately need help to publish our newest book, Akuma no Ran. A Japanese epic, and for this reason we would greatly appreciate it if you could donate to our crowdfund.

The project is an important one to we Bros Krynn, and is meant to be the first of many titles that we hope to put out that explores not only a new region and saga in our world of Pangaea, but the firsts of many titles over the next few years. But we need the support, as we don’t have the funds to finance every project anymore. So we need your help to accomplish this dream of ours’.

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Hercules

The half-god son of Zeus who would face the threats of his step-mother Hera, the constant aggression of his half-brother Ares, and even the irresponsibility of his father, Zeus. However, in modern adaptations we see different portrayals. For example, Kevin Sorbo portrayed the hero after the death of his first wife and children because of Hera’s petty vengeance, and suffering through the years in order to move past the events, eventually with even Hera putting the grudge aside due to burn-out and opting to help raise a grandson, healing and forgiving Zeus for his transgressions.

Disney on the other hand took many different liberties for the hero, and used a very different approach. Being a family friendly franchise, they couldn’t do something so dark, as the idea of a father killing his wife and children, then becoming a hero wouldn’t suit Disney’s 90s Renaissance image. The closest one could get to a parent that wouldn’t be perfect would probably be Triton, who lost his temper against Ariel, but he didn’t kill his daughter.

The second detail to change would be the clash between husband and wife, and appealing to traditional views of marriage, and not wanting to play up such a concept. Even those who may have parental conflict would be shifted to the background, such as Grimhilde, the Evil Queen of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Lady Tremaine may have married Cinderella’s father, but unlike the fairy tale, he was doting towards his daughter, but he died in the background, avoiding the husband-wife conflict, and shifting it to the background.

This leads to the result of avoiding the Zeus-Hera feud that is so well-known in the myths that made the mythological hero great and remembered, which means that the entire center of the tales are now void, and it means that there’s nothing much to pull from, as many of Heracles’ tales strive on his conflicts with Hera, Ares, and many of Poseidon’s children.

This leads to the entire tale needing to be redone, making Hercules (And I will be using “Hercules” to refer to the animated character within the movie, and “Heracles” for the character in the myths from now on.) Zeus and Hera’s son instead. This is an interesting twist that requires some massive changes to the tale. And what of all of the other gods and goddesses that are present on Olympus, such as Apollo and Artemis, born of Zeus and Leto? Well, no need to think too much about that. They aren’t important to the story.



Appealing even more to middle America, the target audience that in the era, their movies mainly was targeted towards the children of the United States, which would spread towards the rest of the world, they approached an Evangelical Choir to voice and sing the roles of the Muses: Calliope, Clio, Melpomene, Terpsichore and Thalia. (If you wish to see more about them, we can refer to my prior essay on the topic of the song “I Won’t Say I’m In Love”) They were turned into five Black women, and an artistic choice that normally would be shocking, but worked really well in the chosen frame narrative, with their great voices, narrating in a very lyrical way.

The first song, “The Gospel Truth” does have a connection to the Evangelical choir used, as the Gospel is treated as the Good Word of the Lord, especially close to many Protestant churches. The Muses also state that these events in the frame narrative are true, and not just a myth. This is in contrast to the actual myths, a bit of an irony in the grand scheme of things.

The song is split into three parts, and it’s mainly to set up the three parts of the introduction. The first part is introducing the concept of the hero Hercules, the background of the Titans destroying the Earth, and Zeus coming in to save it, imprisoning the Titans.

Charlton Heston, another legendary figure of acting, also known for having done Moses in the movie “Ten Commandments”, connecting the story even more biblically, a connection to the fact that the movie “Hercules” is a Moses story at its core, rather than the Greek Tragedy it is.

But he is then halted by the Muses who ask him to narrate the story themselves, as they find his tone rather dull, and they want to give a pep to it. The Muses are meant to be very positive figures who want to share good tales, rather than spread tales of simple tragedy, and they immediately start their song, to truly introduce this version of the tale.

Back when the world was new

The planet Earth was down on its luck

And everywhere gigantic brutes called Titans ran amok

It was a nasty place

There was a mess wherever you stepped

Where chaos reigned and earthquakes and volcanoes never slept

This is rather accurate to the old myths that when the Titans were around, they caused destruction as they were primordial beings, with Chronus being the leader before Zeus, who would take him down. However, the Muses, who have a long memory, recall that humanity had no chance against them, and they had to rely on the gods to aid them, the children of the Titans.

That last line that starts with the word “chaos” means a lot more when you hear about Greek Myths. It was the first being, the primordial abyss that gave birth to all those, starting with Erebus, Nyx, Gaia, Tartarus and Eros. These names hold a lot of sway and history of the Greek tales, and the Muses are saying that from the beginning and when Chaos ruled, nothing was safe, and destruction was everywhere.

It’s why the Titans had an easy go at things. No need to worry about being stopped. Humanity could do nothing but pray for a hero, as they couldn’t do anything else.

When the song starts, Calliope explains that the tale starts before Hercules’ birth, which is necessary to note that this is a very classical way of storytelling, as there is far more that leads to the beginning. Being ancient beings, they would insist on explaining this, as it needs to set up for Hercules’ arrival on the scene.

The Titans that they dealt with, aside from the Cyclops we see later on, are based on primordial elements of Earth, Fire, Wind and Ice. These are elements of natural disasters, and having multiple ones strike at a single time is devastating. The Fukushima Disaster is such an example of how multiple elements striking one after another in such a short time can cause far more destruction than a single one.

Then, the Muses look to the sky, to introduce their father, the new leader of Olympus, Zeus.

And then along came Zeus

He hurled his thunderbolt

(He zapped)

Locked those suckers in a vault

(They’re trapped)

And on his own stopped chaos in its tracks

And that’s the gospel truth

The guy was too type “A” to just relax

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As we know, Zeus took down his father Chronus. There’s a lot that’s not covered, but it’s the redacted version they are telling, as they hint that they could go on for far longer if they were to start with that story. They say he stopped Chaos in its tracks on his own, which a part of that isn’t false, as he had to face his father and free his siblings.

When the Muses say that the four Titans had to be imprisoned, we learn that Zeus didn’t have the power to kill them, as he was likely exhausted from his war against the Titans, and that was the most he could do, and when he recovered, he probably figured that killing the Titans would require him to either be in a small room with all four of them, or release them. It was possibly easily decided to leave them there for eternity, keeping the location truly secret from many, as he doesn’t want them released.

The Muses are saying Zeus was too type “A” to relax, which shows a different image in the scene after this part of the song, but they pretty much mean that Zeus was focused on the clean-up afterwards, and reorganising the hierarchy of Olympus, yes, in a bit of a biased way, but he was also very energetic in spirit.

And that’s the world’s first dish

Zeus tamed the globe while still in his youth

Though, honey, it may seem impossible

That’s the gospel truth

On Mt. Olympus life was neat and smooth as sweet vermouth

Though, honey, it may seem impossible

That’s the gospel truth

The Muses then say that it’s the world’s first dish, explaining that the stories of myth and legend on pots and dishes started with Zeus as a hero. The image they show is of Zeus looking like he is in the movie, however, that’s a visual representation. When they say he was young, they don’t say what equivalence in age that he’d be, however, it’s not important as they view him as a great figure.

After the entire clean-up and peace arriving on Earth and Olympus, Zeus shows that he likes living in some cleanliness despite his constant parties. The five Muses compare life on Olympus with sweet vermouth, a kind of Italian wine. This is a nod and wink to the Romans who brought their own version to the Greek myths, very similar to those of the Greeks. The history of Italy and Rome is very much tied to alcohol such as that. Although the Ancient Greeks are historically noted to have alcoholic wine that dates back to 400 BC as far as we know, leaving this line rather anachronistic.

The song brings us all the way to the gates of Olympus, where we are introduced to the beginning of the tale, leading to the birth of Hercules, who is born to Zeus, and in this version, Hera. This would have major differences to Heracles, as it would mean the events leading to the death of Megara, Heracles’ first wife would be averted as it was done due to Hera’s lack of a grudge in this version of the story.

Zeus is celebrating the birth of Hercules, and gifts are being granted, and Zeus creates the first Pegasus to be a constant companion to his son, as well as a guardian of sorts. However, the party is interrupted by Hades who actually came out of his hole, and is teased heavily by Zeus and the Olympians.

Hades has an interesting story, and in this version, it is very accurate to how the lots were chosen by Zeus when determining the roles, leaving Hades very bitter, as there are a lot of implications. The Muses claimed Zeus did it all on his own when he conquered the Titans, but the way Hades speaks, it’s in a way that seems like Zeus is an ingrate, hinting that Hades helped out, and got screwed over.



In the myths, Hades isn’t exactly an oppressive or villainous figure. He actually does his job, and is rather fair towards the souls that come to him. He only truly wished for one thing: Persephone. After a series of events, she chose to join him, and because of her mother Karen… I mean, Demeter, she had to leave him for half the year.

In this version of events, he is treated like a villain version of the Genie, as James Woods improvised him to be like a used car salesman, which is far more animated than one would expect. He also states outright that unlike the Olympians, he actually has a job, and rarely has time to himself, and this is why he chose to rebel, putting together a plan, as he called for the Fates to help him cover his tracks. He doesn’t want to leave things up to chance, as he knows that things can go wrong with the worst kinds of prophecies.



That’s why he heads to the underworld as he proceeds with his musing, and his grumbling.





This part of the song introduces Hades as a full villain. He is shown to be evil, however, can one blame him? He’s getting the short end of the Styx, which leaves him miserable as he gets endless souls begging and pleading with him.

He ran the Underworld

But thought the dead were dull and uncouth

He was as mean as he was ruthless

And that’s the gospel truth

He had a plan to shake things up

And that’s the gospel truth

His experiences have left him miserable and frustrated, so he decided that if Zeus is going to treat him as an enemy to mock, he will be that villain. He introduced himself at the birth of Hercules, and unlike the relationship between Hades and Heracles, this one is antagonistic. Hades is jealous, petty and angry, taking things out on all the souls he has to deal with, and with the river made of souls, it seems like there’s a severe backlog that he has to manage, with him either deciding to continue his thankless job, or to push back.

Calliope explains that Hades is not someone you want to make angry or get on the wrong side of, as he has a terrible plan in order to strike back at Zeus and take over Olympus. Even Cerberus was not beyond his temper, throwing a single small steak for the three heads to fight each other over it. The head Muse wasn’t kidding that he had no mercy. He doesn’t like the status quo, and wants to send a message.

Upon meeting the Fates, Hades learns that the prophecy in question would guarantee him the victory, however, the caveat is that Hercules would come and stop him. The thing about Greek prophecies is that many of them would be accurate, but there’s always a catch to them. Nothing is for free. Often, insisting upon getting a prophecy from an Oracle would get a twisted version of it, leading to an unfortunate end.

So he sends Pain and Panic to kidnap and feed to the baby Hercules a formula that would remove his godlike powers and divinity, making him easy prey to kill and it would lead Hades to have control over the soul of Hercules, a detail that slips past him due to his celebrating his victory, albeit prematurely.

This is how the creators set up the tale of the half-god Hercules, and how he landed on the mortal plane, found by Amphitryon and Alcmene, as they find the infant, who did not drink the last drop of the drink, leading to Hercules retaining his divine strength because of Pain and Panic’s incompetence. (And yet they are not the most incompetent minions in the entirety of Disney animated history. Maleficent could have used a better hiring agency, cause her minions actually win that prize.)

This leads to the story of Heracles who killed the two snakes sent by Hera to kill him in his crib. This time, it’s Pain and Panic who wish to deal the final blow, just as Hercules, playing with the two, treating them as toys as he also saves his adoptive parents. Realising that their task failed, they decided to lie to their master, that they fed and killed the baby.

In the next section, it is sung by Melpomene, The Muse of Tragedy, indicating that what happened was tragic and traumatising to everyone, and that this part of the tale is horrifying and pure torture for Zeus and Hera. For all his mistreatment of Hades, he was mostly a good ruling god.

[HD] The Gospel Truth (Reprise) - Hercules

Young Herc was mortal now

But since he did not drink the last drop

He still retained his godlike strength

So thank his lucky star

(Tell it, girl)

But Zeus and Hera wept

Because their son could never come home

They’d have to watch their precious baby

Grow up from afar

Though Hades’ horrid plan

Was hatched before Herc cut his first tooth

The boy grew stronger every day and

That’s the gospel truth

Before the song begins, Zeus sends the entire pantheon to search for Hercules, as a father would. He’s not the ruler right now. He’s a father desperate to find and save his son, as every second counts. They may live for an eternity, and a human lifetime seems like the blink of an eye, but this must seem like true eternity to him and Hera.

By the time Zeus finds Hercules, there’s nothing he could do for his son, leading him and his wife Hera, who in here is a complete innocent, the torture of seeing another couple raising their son, forcing them to watch from above. Amphitryon and Alcmene treat Hercules well, and that’s probably their main comfort, that their baby is well taken care of.

A baby normally cuts their first tooth between six and twelve months old, and this details out that Hercules was forced away from them when he was literally unable to properly feed himself. He was lucky, but also cursed with a great destiny, and that was Hades’ greatest gift to his nephew.

The Muses then hint that Hera had a hard time smiling afterwards, and wept constantly, and unlike the myths, Zeus stood by her, as he was grieving hard. Earlier, the Muses said he was very type “A”, which means he was a doer by nature. He had the energy to accomplish what he wanted, but now… He was helpless, and with all his power and authority, he could not break the laws instilled upon the gods. He could not directly interfere with the world of mortals.

Hades prematurely celebrated, unaware that Fate couldn’t go as planned, as Hades demanded a prophecy, leading to a clause that he couldn’t avoid, that even if he went out himself to take Hercules and feed him every single drop, the prophecy would end in such a conflict.

This is likely the most tragic element of the story. Both of the head gods of the pantheons know their son is right there, but they are essentially tied and shackled to a chair, as they see their son grow. It is indeed heartbreaking, however fate required Hercules to be raised on Earth by this wonderful couple, as he would learn to be a humble man, and understand humans, in order to save both Earth and Olympus from Hades.



And that’s the Gospel Truth.

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