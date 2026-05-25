The Death of Innocence: The Fall of Lucy Westenra/Dracula at his Most EVIL - Bram Stoker's Dracula: The Greatest Horror Novel Ever Written Analysis
The Count Strikes Back
“I write this and leave it to be seen, so that no one may by any chance get into trouble through me. This is an exact record of what took place to-night. I feel I am dying of weakness, and have barely strength to write, but it must be done if I die in the doing. I went to bed as usual, taking care that the flowers were placed as Dr…