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The 7 Deadly Sins’ in Yugioh!

The seven sins are traits that are often used in stories to represent villains, such as in Fullmetal Alchemist, or as fatal flaws or quirks, such as in the anime 7 Deadly Sins. Other times they are used as a representation of villainy when the opponent shows up. Yugioh is no exception when it comes to its villains.

The seven sins are: Pride, Wrath, Greed, Gluttony, Lust, Envy and Sloth. There are villains that truly are bound by these flaws, and it’s what leads to these villains’ downfalls, in horrific ways that it’s always the innocent that suffer, for their own evil intentions. In Yugioh, the true big villain starts with Maximilian Pegasus.

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Maximilian Pegasus: The Grief-Obsessed, Corruptive Lust

Pegasus, one of the most iconic Yugioh villains and the owner of Industrial Illusions that is later taken by Seto Kaiba, is obsessed with his deceased wife, and eager to bring her back to the point where one can question if Cecilia Pegasus is the woman he remembers her to be. He treats her as if she’s the Virgin Mary, but the truth is, she is dead even in memory.

She died shortly after their wedding to illness, and he became obsessed with her, even if it means putting her into an illusion that he can touch, which is really questionable to begin with. He creates Duel Monsters, yes for his business, but it’s a means to an end. The more money he can amass, and the lonelier the island, the more he can perform twisted actions beyond human laws.

Pegasus thinks that true love can conquer all barriers, but the warning Shaadi gives him is overall ignored, as his lust for Cecilia destroys him after he gets the power of the Millenium Eye, and even that’s not enough for him to stop to reconsider if it’s a good idea. He got himself lost in his methods, obsessed with the Kaiba brothers, wanting what they have for his objectives.

His obsession with his wife leads him so far that he wants the Millenium Items to commit virtual necromancy, just for his wife, imagining himself to be Orpheus, to lead his beloved Eurydice out of the realm of Hades. This matches perfectly to him being an artist and painter, which demonstrates that Pegasus is focused more on his twisted notions of romance and raw feelings, which is why he is often more interested in his cartoons and manga, as a denial of reality, the illusions he is obsessed with, and his playing with Shadows show that love has twisted him, and whatever Maximillian and Cecilia were before her death, are no longer alive, and are a perverted, twisted image, now that Pegasus chose to become an Emperor upon his own island.

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Odion: Loyally Blind, Enabling Sloth

The next major villain after Pegasus is Marik Ishtar, but the impersonator at first is his loyal servant Odion, who pulls a total fake out, only to reveal he is not Marik, and pointing him out before getting sent to the Shadows after losing against Joey Wheeler, who actually figures out that Odion is a faker.

But swearing to be the adoptive brother to Marik and Ishizu Ishtar, he blindly follows Marik, knowing full well when they become Rare Hunters. Ishizu decides that they need to be stopped, taking the Millenium Necklace, predicting the future, thinking destiny is set in stone. However, unlike Odion, she tries to take steps to stop her brother, and even if she wishes to redeem him, she wants to do something.

This is more than we can say about Odion, who enables Marik’s worst vices. He is aware that Marik is hurting innocent people, and he goes along with it, knowing that Marik is being twisted slowly but surely, thinking that if he shows he cares enough, Marik will get better. Other villains take action in order to get what they want.

Odion gave up on doing the good thing, because he wants to appease Marik. But as Edmund Burke once stated, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” And that phrase sums up Odion to a T.

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Mark Ishtar: Vengeful Anger, Patricidal Wrath

Being isolated underground for his entire life due to traditions that lasted far too long to the point that resentment started to bubble over, leading to a yearning for the outside world, he is forced to participate in twisted traditions forced upon him by a consistently angry father, leading to Marik, under the influence of the Shadow Realm, to butcher his father.

Wishing for freedom from these shackles, he is unable to leave upon the first opportunity the three siblings can take, and continues to live under the thumb of the ghost of the pharaoh, something that Atem would eventually be horrified by what happened to them, in his name. Marik was twisted, and wanting to unchain his family and clan from these traditions, he is completely oblivious to the fact that he left and gained his freedom.

He tried to force his siblings into following him, intimidating with his obsessive anger, bullying Odion into obedient servitude, and his sister fleeing out of fear of what he is becoming. Once he left, he created the group the Rare Hunters, and went after Yugi and Atem not just because he wanted the Puzzle, but a twisted form of revenge, blaming him for all the suffering he went through growing up.

Once Odion is sent to the Shadow Realm, Marik snaps completely, leaving his wrath to completely take over, letting Yami Marik enter the ring, wanting to inflict the very suffering dealt to him upon the world, wanting people to suffer. But deep down, he’s a blubbering child when cornered by Joey Wheeler, and Atem shortly afterwards. Therefore, once beaten, Atem brings out the individual that was angry, but wished for freedom, but anger never truly leaves with people, and Marik finds his motorcycle in order to channel his anger, so he can go anywhere he wants.

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The Big Five: Amoral Merchants of Death and Greed

The Big Five are Kaiba Corps previous Corporate Executives that were loyal to Gozaburo Kaiba, and who loved their positions, willing to sell weapons and perform the most corrupt activities around. They were upset when Seto dethroned Seto, only for him to toss them out, which they retaliated by siding with Maximillian Pegasus.

Gansley is the former vice-president of business strategy, responsible for administration, he brags about business acumen, and he started his obsessive need for business when he stole another kid’s lemonade stand, forcing a monopoly on canned lemonade that he controlled, then became so efficient that he was recruited by Gozaburo.

Adrian Randolph Crump III is the former chief financial officer and obsessed with numbers, loving long strings, and the more money he has, the more he can live with excess. He is noted to be a total pervert, wanting Tea’s body and not for politically correct reasons. He turned his childhood neglect into feeling validated by the more he has, the more he feels happy. He only likes the number 0 unless it has a number ahead of at least eight different numbers.

Johnson is the Kaiba Corp former chief legal officer, or the most corrupt lawyer in the business. He is a total cheat and is willing to manipulate outcomes, using dishonest tactics, which might include buying off witnesses, sabotaging plaintiffs or defendants, and blackmailing politicians and judges. He is very mercenary, and usually they have something that buys them off.

Nezbitt is the former chief technical officer, in charge of the Kaiba Corp R&D division that was responsible for creating weapons to be sold. He didn’t care who died, so long as he made a profit. It’s this part of Kaiba Corp that caused the Kaiba brothers to be orphaned, and the complete irony is that he indirectly caused the fall of Gozaburo Kaiba’s rule over his company because of what started Kaiba’s goal to tear down the old guard of the weapons manufacturing, changing what R&D would mean for Kaiba Corp.

Finally, Leichter was once the right-hand man of Gozaburo Kaiba, and the smartest of the five. He was set up as Seto’s number two man later, but Seto didn’t like him and tossed him out, alongside the four others. He saw Seto as an obstacle, since he would have inherited the company before Seto was adopted by Gozaburo, and he would then become the third in line of the company, after Seto and Mokuba Kaiba.

Being rich corporate fat cats, some may have come from modest beginnings with nothing in life, and they clawed their way to the top, forgetting that other people are not just mere possessions of theirs, and when they were tossed out, they digitised themselves in order to try to take the bodies of the heroes, including Seto Kaiba, so they can get what they want.



Unfortunately, their lack of imagination shows in their dueling style and their focus on it. Leichter may be the primary one who can understand the intricacies of Duel Monsters, as he was the one who actually taught Seto and indirectly, Mokuba. Most want youthful bodies because they seek base wants, such as young women and girls, vehicles and money. Lots of money.

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Noah: Neglected, Spoiled Envy

The biological son of Gozaburo Kaiba who was kept secret from Seto, Seto Kaiba would be set up as his rival. Noah who is intelligent in his own right, is also very arrogant and possessive. He hates Seto, and wants everything he wants, including validation from Gozaburo, which shows how far the old man manipulates and poisons everything around him.

He is truly eager to please his father, and proved to be incredibly talented, but isolated as he was, never truly socialised with anyone. But a car accident would leave his body to die, and for Gozaburo to perform the only selfless decision of his life, and that was to digitise Noah’s body in hopes of finding him a body, something that Gozaburo decides he wants Seto’s body himself.

Bonding with Mokuba, he grew jealous and possessive of his adoptive brother who would do anything to rescue his brother and friends from the Virtual World, Noah would get angry at Mokuba’s love for Seto, and insisting that Seto could find a way to bring him back, leading him to want to destroy Seto no matter what.

He created a cheating combination of cards involving Shinato’s arc, leaving him to have a bit of a god complex, but then again, like Marik, he is a victim of his father’s actions, which leads them into making truly questionable decisions. However, he is an odd ball of these villains that at the last minute, he decided to choose his brothers and protect them from Gozaburo, who weaponised Noah’s envy, and realised he was disposable to his father, and would allegedly die buying time for the heroes to escape the Virtual World.

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Alexander the Great: Historical Ego, General of Pride

Alexander the Great was once one of the greatest generals of Macedon, going on to conquer most of the known world at the time, and threw a historical tantrum when his generals forced him to stop and return home, taking the hardest way back because he thought he could keep on going.

He appears in the Capsule Monsters arc, and his greatest wish is to defy fate and recreate it for him, a tale of Greek Hubris, and that is what happened to him. A former wielder of the Millenium Ring, The thought of losing and being a mortal was something he could not allow, as it was an insult to his alleged divine father, Zeus.

Being split into two and wanting to be released from his prison, he pulled Yugi and his friends, and challenged them in hopes of leaving to continue his war to expand his territory, all over his narcissism. As we all know with Greeks, their biggest flaw is Pride, and this flaw is what led to the mutiny of his entire army.

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Yami Bakura: The sadistic thrill seeker of Gluttony

Many would attribute Greed or Pride to this spirit, but the truth is, this final boss loves to play with his food, wanting to cause more torment upon his victims. This rush of Dopamine leads him to get carried away in duels that may lead to him getting careless, however he is also a master of the Xanatos Gambit.

He has spent so much time, starting from Egypt, well into modern day. He sneaks around, and tries to take other millennium items, is willing to play along with Marik, playing twisted games, Loving his work, and wanting to consume more ways to break and torture his victims, gaining pleasure and suffering from those he crushes.

The way he torments Yugi in his final duel is no different from his first duel. He loved tormenting Atem, nearly condemning Yugi and his friends’ souls, even if Atem won in the first duel on Duelist Kingdom. When he then duels Yugi Moto in the final duel, he taunts and tries to break Yugi not just to psychologically attack the boy, but also because he loved the act to try and destroy an innocent victim.

He has an obsessed desire of over-indulgence and desire for more to torment others, similar to how he banished Bonez and his crew, and as much as he is the spirit of a dead thief, he is the kind that loved to see the heartbroken faces when he’d take their precious objects, which is a primary reason why he enjoyed doing what he did. Greed is wanting more gold, items or material objects. Gluttony is the over-consumption of anything, including seeing someone suffer and enjoying it like some form of twisted psychopath, even if it’s too gentle a word for someone such as this spirit.

These seven individuals chose dark paths for different reasons, but these reasons lie with the sins that they represent, and the shadows that they hold over the world.

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