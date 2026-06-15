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Nate Winchester
Jun 16

Ultimate horror? Hmmm….

Of late I think the most horrifying is Yuyu Hakusho.

Because social media means we created our own chapter black tape and all over we're seeing people turn into Shinobu Sensui and his followers.

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