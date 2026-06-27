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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
2d

I would say that Hugo's and Dumas' rhythm came from the original stories being translated from French to English. They were able to keep the French tendency towards lyrical prose. The same with Cervantes. Translating from Spanish to English, while keeping the Spanish cadences.

That could be why I find Black Knight's and Kathrine Elaine's writing interesting, English isn't their first language either, and both are translating from their own languages and keeping those inflections through the translation.

I could write a Tale from the Shatterverse and it would sound nothing like Black Knight's prose. My Texas accent, as it were, would be very prevalent. There would be more of the tendency toward wide open spaces than tight cityscapes. Heck, even sharing a home state with Howard doesn't change anything. His Conan and my Rhyslin are different characters, shaped by different circumstances.

It's also why I could edit Kathrine's stories, but wouldn't change the prose. I would simply point out what she could change to make it better.

Prose isn't something that you just learn. It's something that you pick up and make your own. It's something that is unique to each individual.

I don't think prose is more important than the story itself, though good prose does make the story easier to read.

Imagine this: Gandalf planted his staff firmly on the ground and shouted, "You shall not pass!"

and this scene: The assassin took off his duster and dropped it to the ground. "I'm afraid I can't let you go any further." He slid one foot behind the other and assumed a defensive stance. "Our very lives depend upon my stopping you."

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Jonathon's avatar
Jonathon
2d

Well said! I agree with this sentiment wholeheartedly.

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