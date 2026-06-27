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The Need for Greatness

The other day ThinkingWest posted something I found remarkable. Something that I’ve been saying for some time, yet had never uttered in so simple, so short a manner. It is something that lies at the heart of my own fiction, and that lies at the heart of all that many of us should aspire after.

It is something that I’ve been pondering for years, and that isn’t said enough. It is something so simply put, so eloquently communicated in short form by the eminent pair of scholars that manage the massive social media accounts of TW.

He is driving at something that is beyond important. Something that few truly understand it seems and that most don’t really ponder too deeply. It is something that is uncomfortable to admit for many authors, and very awkward for them to acknowledge.

Some do but they do it in a ‘retard-pill’ (i.e. blackpill) manner by saying that there’s no such thing as originality (there is) and why bother trying. This is the literary equivalent of saying there’s no purpose to getting in shape, you will eventually grow old and die.

What is also the literary equivalent of this concept is that of saying that originality is everything. Both are crucial, however for those who believe that originality is everything and that every new story of the past twenty years that has so many millions quailing in horror at, is the most magnificent thing in the world, it is far worse to acknowledge that originality on some level is overrated.

The reason this can be said, is because of the fact that originality without technique is meaningless.

Why is this the case? Simple; prose, knowledge and skill along with discipline and talent are everything.

Take for example the story of Great Expectations. On its own the story and plot isn’t particularly impressive or of note. What sets it apart is the writing style, the prose, the skill with which Charles Dickens writes it.

Another example is how the movie of Shawshank Redemption shines over so many of its peers as a film. The story is simple. It isn’t special. On its own its a bit of a dull idea, but the execution, acting and manner in which it is told is so very impressive that there is no way you can’t be mesmerised by it. It is one of the greatest movies out there because of the mood, the skill with which it is told and the sheer beauty of the film itself and the themes of hope, faith and loyalty in the worst conditions.

Is Shawshank original? No, it is the story of Christ just told in a prison escape context. As to Great Expectations it is fairly original, as was the Christmas Carol but this isn’t why people remember them. They remember and love those stories because they were more than well told. They are Great.

Dickens was a master writer. His novels are wonders to read, and beautifully written. It is also undeniable that most Classics are like this. Pick one, and for the most part what you’ll find is a beautifully written work that honestly cannot be compared with by most modern novels.

Jane Austen, an author I dislike, as her works fail to inspire me is one whom I love the prose of. Why? Her prose is undeniably lovely, classy and has an almost rhythmic feel to it.

The masters of prose such as Victor Hugo and Alexandre Dumas, were able to tell any story they could want to. The former’s Hunchback story is as a story not one I like. I find it slings too much mud at the monarchy and Church, but that said the prose is MUCH too good to ignore. Same with the story of Miserables which is sublime to read, deep and quite similar to an extent to Great Expectations except I find it even better (I love Jean Valjean too much to ever put another novel similar to his ahead of him), and Monte-Cristo and 3 Mousquetaires just rock too much.

The likes of Tolkien was also wonderful and his stories relatively simple in nature. So that you must ask yourself why has he endured? Why is he still held up for his Lord of the Rings and Hobbit? Because they are superbly written.

Same goes for Robert E. Howard. There’s no difference between his stories for the most part and your regular DnD stories, however the difference lies in how his stories are told and the perfection that is his prose.

The obsession with originality was not something that these men spent a great deal of time fretting about. Why would they? They had nothing to gain with such inane notions. Because worrying about originality is inanity personified. Just as worrying about the thoughts of another always is.

Originality is easy. To be quite honest, not every story has been told, and original tales and yarns are a dime a dozen. What isn’t is well told original stories. They tend to be harder to find in this day and age, and it is these stories that are in danger of disappearing which is why we must strive all the more after the classics. Only by emulating their works, only by learning from them and writing as well as they did can we achieve what they did.

You might sell well for a day or two, maybe make a fortune for a generation, but you will be forgotten if you don’t master your Prose. If you master it though, or shall we say when you do, you will guarantee that you will still be read in 500 years.

This should be your goal. It is crucial that you remember that you can sell well and write well. This is the lesson that Tolkien for example imparted to us. Learn from it. Aim for it, learn from Achilles and choose his path as best you can.

Why? Because to write well is what makes all the difference. The only way to truly accomplish greatness as a writer is to write better than your peers, therefore you must always improve your prose.

Work at it, and you will achieve greatness. You will accomplish something of true beauty, and that will endure. But don’t do it for others, do it for yourself. If you spend all your time thinking about originality it will choke the life out of you, it will strangle you. It will break you.

Don’t worry about originality. Worry instead about how you might live well, love those around you and improve your prose/storytelling skills better.

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The Need for Training

The idea here is that you should train your prose. You must practice by reading as much as possible, you must tackle ideas different from your own and write, write and write some more.

You mustn’t treat writing as simply a hobby, or something that is ‘good enough’. The goal must be to constantly improve your skills. This isn’t to say it can’t be a hobby, only that the mentality must be different. To become a truly great author you must commit, and commit all the way.

Every available moment must be spent on writing, thinking about how to improve and take what criticism you can get. There is always a need to improve your work, and there is a necessity to ensure that you do not become arrgoant or big-headed just as you mustn’t think less of yourself and belittle yourself.

Prose is something that is difficult at first to improve, so that you must read the classics, you must read a great deal of older works in order to develop the skills to write well. And the reason for why you must develop your skills is simple; when writing a story, it isn’t the story itself what matters but HOW you tell it.

You could tell a really simple story like Thérèse Judeana’s story of Wingswept. Easily the best of the Substack stories I’ve ever read in my time hereon Substack, and the reason for it? Her prose is top notch. There’s no comparing it to most people out there. But is the story necessarily better? Nope. It is simple; girl who is a vulnerable hopeless romantic runs off and must deal with a dragon invasion.

Why does it stick out to me? Because of the prose.

Why does the Silmarillion stand out so much more than LOTR? Prose as much as the grandeur of the tales it contains.

Why do people remember any of the greats? Prose.

Prose is akin to your sword-arm. If you neglect it, it will rust and your skills will decline as will your fortunes. It is only through prose that you might be able to tell the kind of story that you’ve always dreamt of telling.

It is akin to the art of fishing. How can you possibly capture the animal you want to eat, have the patience to sit there, or even have the knowledge of when to pull the hook back up if you never just apply yourself? Patience is not only key here but is at the heart of the whole thing.

The reason patience is everything as well is that it takes time to nurture one’s skills and talent, and this was something that the ancients understood well as did the medievals. It is necessary that we cultivate if we wish to become great at something the same virtues that the greatest of men throughout history aspired towards.

If you do not cultivate yourself, and do not nurture your own gifts you will ultimately fail. You cannot achieve anything great if there’s no greatness in you, and the best way to accomplish that is by pushing yourself.

You must be willing to suffer for your art, must be willing to endure for what you love most and must be willing to wake up as early as possible or sleep as late as possible while throwing everything you have and more into it.

Obsession is a word that gets a bad rap, and yet there’s something to it that you should consider flirting with. The reason being that the word does well to encapsulate what you will require for the journey ahead. Good prose isn’t built in a day, as it is akin to a cathedral or building of one’s house; you raise it up one stone at a time. You create it one inch at a time, and just as you must set the plumbing and the electricity into place and the windows so too must you do these sort of things with your inner world and the secondary world you are creating.

Depth is necessary as is good Prose. Without these things you will never achieve anything.

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My Works in Context

With regards to my own works, this has been my mindset since I was a research student. I looked to the great masters of literature and sought always to emulate their examples, and while I can’t say I’ve succeeded, not without something to show for it in my view in terms of better sales numbers.

In terms prose though, mine improved exponentially after covid, when I learnt the ‘tracing technique’ of Don Bluth, which helped to reshape how I look at art. To truly master and perfect writing you must look to the greatest of the classic authors, or to those that inspire you most, and examine the rhythm and style of their Prose and emulate it.

This isn’t to say copy it word for word, that would be plagiarism. But you must emulate.

Then mix it with your own character, and your own stylistics and your own vision and then you will have your own style. If you do not emulate, if you do not have a hero or heroes and don’t admire someone else’s prose and aspire to improve yours you have no prose. Improvement is the marching cry, and it will lead you to victory.

In the case of Akuma no Ran, while it was more simply written than Brotherhood of the Gemstone, it was nonetheless still a joy to write and involved more twists and turns in some ways. This was also the case to an extent for Darkspire Conspiracy, with the idea being for Darkspire to write a story that will start with more twists and turns and simplify late, smoothing into a grand tale but a simpler one.

Akuma no Ran will start out simple and complicate itself over time, with the approach and idea being one where we only have one hero at the outset, and the story will develop in complexity, history and ideas in the middle and end of the first volume and then in the second volume.

The prose was of course something that was kept as beautiful and ornate as possible. The goal was to with regards to prose to emulate some of the simpler styles of traditional Japanese classics while intermingling it with influence from Robert E. Howard for something that would feel visceral and also be fairly different from his own (but of course, as I’m a different person and writer).

It is a different route than Gemstone and Darkspire, but still the intention remains the same to deliver a slow-building epic novel, in which the prose blends poetry and beauty together and also visceralness.

I won’t lie, the funnest parts to write were the large scale battles and the one dancing scene.

So for those who wish to support the novel, and help to make it something great whilst getting a copy of any of us Bros Krynn’s books here’s the link to our crowdfund which starts in a few days on July 1st;

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To Aim to be Great

Anyone could tell any story, and you can do it well. But to do it exceptionally well is rare. Originality has become like a Big Mac, all the rage and yet those who chase it seem these days to have little in the way of the exceptional in them. This is because they do not discipline themselves, they do not push themselves to tell it in exceptional ways.

You must remind yourself that Caesar based his strategies in simplicity and slowly wove together ever more complicated plans that allowed him to not only subdue Gaul but the whole of the known world. He started with nothing and built something over the course of many decades.

The same has been said and can be said for the rest of the great men of history, few are there that were born into wealth, and those lucky few, did not squander their talents and gifts by neglecting their talents.

They built upon what they had. So too must you.

To achieve greatness is a choice. To squander the greatness within you is also a choice. And the choice must always be yours and always will be. So too is it with prose and with your talents in life.

The greatest stories ever told were well told not simply because of the stories being original (at least in most cases), but in the manner in which they are told. Good prose can turn a turd into fine cuisine, and bad prose a filet mignon into trash. Remember this, when next you go to write.

The choice to weave together a great tale is ultimately yours, and whether you choose to weave or to stab at the cloth of your tale is likewise yours. But know that you have at least one supporter behind you, as I truly hope you succeed and achieve greatness. Because as a reader, I want nothing more than to read great tales.

So go out there and achieve the greatness that lives in you.

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