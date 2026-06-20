Sons of Clotaire - Bros Krynn

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript42Sons of Clotaire - Bros KrynnA recording from The Brothers Krynn's live videoThe Brothers KrynnJun 20, 202642ShareTranscriptGet more from The Brothers Krynn in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBros Krynn’s Newsletter PodcastPop/Nerd CulturePop/Nerd CultureSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeThe Brothers KrynnRecent EpisodesIndiana Jones Retrospective LIVEMay 24 • The Brothers Krynn and Chris HigginsThe History of the War of the MacAilpinsApr 19 • The Brothers KrynnConan in Depth with Henry BrownApr 13 • The Brothers KrynnThe Ultimate Odyssey into Comic Book Development, Production & Creation w/Ulysses the GreatApr 9 • The Brothers KrynnThe Podcast of Hope & Faith! Anglo-Futurism & The Future of Anglo-Saxon Culture with Alexander d'Albini the Greatest AngloFuturist EverMar 27 • The Brothers KrynnThe Sons' of ClovisMar 19 • The Brothers KrynnThe State of Comics & Superhero Fiction - Why the World Needs Threat Quotient by Henry Brown from Virtual PulpMar 16 • The Brothers Krynn