Arthuriana time, and this one’s a request of sorts by the right honourable Virgil’s Path over on twitter.

In Sir Thomas Malory’s Le Morte d’Arthur (Book III, around the wedding of Arthur and Guinevere and the white-hart quest; chapters roughly V–VIII in standard editions), there’s an interesting misadventure of sorts that strikes poor, honourable Sir Gawain.



Now, in every tradition before Lancelot, it was Gawain who was considered the greatest of Arthur’s knights. He was the King’s nephew, his best champion and the hero of the story Gawain and the Green Knight.

Possibly the only character besides Arthur and Mordred who is a better fighter than Sir Lancelot, he is however the truer hero.



The story that concerns us to-day is that of how Sir Gawain went from ordinary badass folk-hero to the vaunted ‘Maiden’s Knight’. Just to warn you all, this gets tragic, and is a story I find sad and beautiful in a way as few others are. It is the sort of thing writers don’t like writing these days but that we absolutely need to-day.



It is at the wedding feast of Arthur and Guinevere that a white hart (a legendary white deer that appears frequently in the folklore of different European nations such as France, England, Germany, Scotland and others) runs into the hall pursued by hounds (including a white brachet).



The adventure is assigned to a recently knighted Gawain (as this is kind of an origin story for him Malory came up with, where Gawain must as a youth first proves himself). It is he therefore who tracks the hart with his brother Gaheris to a castle, where the hounds kill it. The castle’s knight, Ablamar of the Marsh comes out, kills some of Gawain’s hounds in anger.



Ablamar was you see terribly offended by the killing of the White Hart as it was a gift from his wife, he then goes on to ignore all explications and fights Gawain. Gawain defeats him quite handily and refuses to grant mercy, since the man did attack Gawain and it was his Hart that was at fault for the chaos, and it was Ablamar that had killed some innocent dogs.



As Gawain is about to behead him, the knight’s lady throws herself over him, and Gawain accidentally cuts off her head instead.



Traumatised Gawain immediately grants the knight mercy. As it was NEVER his intention to kill an innocent woman, especially not one in love. One can only imagine how this might affect a youth, who is only freshly knight, so that this is the most unexplored and underrated story in the whole of Arthuriana (and one of my favourites due to the storytelling possibilities and the consequnces that arise from it).



Gawain after more fighting is made to return to Camelot carrying the dead lady’s body and with her head hanging about his neck, as proof of his shame and penance. Merlin ensures he tells the full story. King Arthur and Queen Guinevere are displeased. By the queen’s ordinance, Gawain must undertake a “quest of ladies” for the rest of his life. What does this mean?



Why, nothing less than this; he must be fair with all ladies, fight for their quarrels, be courteous, and never refuse mercy to anyone who asks it. This effectively makes him the perpetual champion of ladies, the ‘Maiden’s Knight’.

In the stories it takes him some time to forgive himself and to settle down, obviously due to the grief and guilt he carried around for this deed.



If I’m honest, I’ve long thought about writing a movie-script just about this adventure, and Gawain learning to forgive himself, but long ago thought better of it, as there’s too many projects currently on my plate. That said, I intend to keep sharing hereon twitter more folklore, more mythology, more classics and more artworks, that you might all learn to appreciate and love them with the same fervour I feel.