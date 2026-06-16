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To have Roots

It is decided by the pre-Fellowship Fellowship to carry on with their quest to bring Frodo to Rivendell, w ith the group debating the journey and what to do, for some time. To leave Weathertop seems a risk, even as to stay seems very likely to be suicide.

To most it would seem foolish to remain, but when you’re being hounded by Nazgul every leaf, every tree seems a threat. So that Tolkien captures the feeling of what it is like to be hunted like a wild animal perfectly.

And this is one of those things in his stories he captures perfectly; feelings of a particular sort that few other writers truly think about. In a lot of ways he follows in the footsteps of Jack London in capturing a sense of the wild, though London’s descriptions are in some ways far more vivid where nature is concerned.

As to the heroes, Pippin makes an observation of what has been built and what they see all around themselves, which causes Strider to counter in a way that is interesting. It is here that we see a reference to something most don’t really think about but that we should consider more, with regards to world-building; folk memory.

“‘No!’ said Strider. ‘Trolls do not build. No one lives in this land.

Men once dwelt here, ages ago; but none remain now. They became

an evil people, as legends tell, for they fell under the shadow of

Angmar. But all were destroyed in the war that brought the North

Kingdom to its end. But that is now so long ago that the hills have

forgotten them, though a shadow still lies on the land.’

‘Where did you learn such tales, if all the land is empty and forgetful?’ asked Peregrin. ‘The birds and beasts do not tell tales of that sort.’

‘The heirs of Elendil do not forget all things past,’ said Strider; ‘and many more things than I can tell are remembered in Rivendell.’

‘Have you often been to Rivendell?’ said Frodo.

‘I have,’ said Strider. ‘I dwelt there once, and still I return when

I may. There my heart is; but it is not my fate to sit in peace, even

in the fair house of Elrond.’”

The thing about folk-memory here is that it references how the heirs of Elendil, the line of Isildur never forgot its origins or what has happened since the time of their forebears. What is more is that he references his time in Rivendell and the great learning that was had there.

These things are important because they help to show that while a great many might not be wise, but others do not forget old things. It makes you think also about how the older man, the one from the time before modernity was a great deal wiser than the current iteration. At one time man knew his history, knew his origins and didn’t consider himself just to exist in the present.

At one time man was anchored in his own nation, among his own people. This is one major lesson to draw from this exchange; not that we should make man all knowing of his own land but that he should know something of it. Modern man is an abherration in some ways, a strange golem unknowing of his own past, history and himself.

What is more is that Tolkien is doing another thing we should admire; he’s showing the deep roots that the line of Isildur enjoys. They are truly of the land of Arnor and Gondor. Sure, they arrived from Numenor, and sure they didn’t belong there 3000 years ago, but the fact of the matter is that in that time they’ve come to develop two nations and have entrenched themselves in the land.

It must be mentioned also that the Anglo-Saxon race for example didn’t always belong to England, and crossed the Channel to get there after the sack of Rome of the Year of Our Lord 410, and that they came to dig there roots of the deepest kind. England is now theirs, and theirs by every right. This is the way it is.

“The hills now began to shut them in. The Road behind held on

its way to the River Bruinen, but both were now hidden from view.

The travellers came into a long valley; narrow, deeply cloven, dark

and silent. Trees with old and twisted roots hung over cliffs, and

piled up behind into mounting slopes of pine-wood.”

I love this choice of descriptive language. And do you know why? Because when it speaks of ‘the hills now began to shut them in’ it humanises them in a way and yet it adds character to the whole arrangement.

Basically we’re left feeling a sense of foreboding, and as though the hills themselves have turned against our noble heroes.

It is a sense that even the land is against you and that you’re fighting against everything to move forward, to advance and to arrive where you need to. That Tolkien could write of the land in this way, is inspiring and moving. It is also integral to understanding the scope and also the popularity of Lord of the Rings. It is important because thing is that to make the land feel alive is important as it gives it character, and to give it character is what is most important in such a novel. Because if the land lacks character, lacks something integral, you won’t want to disappear into the novel.

People don’t just read Tolkien for his great heroes, but for Middle-Earth itself, which is the best character in the whole of his long, long book series.

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The World as Character in Akuma no Ran

This is an important point in the writing of Fantasy that I’ve not neglected. The world of Pangaea is one that I’ve developed over the course of many novels and short-stories as all know.

I’m not yet in the same league as Tolkien (then again it might always just be a dream), but I’m angling for it. Ambition aside though, the idea is to make Zipangu the Empire in which the story of Akuma no Ran takes place in, something of a character all on its own.

Into it I’ve poured poetry, songs, characters and a vast history that’s still being developed just as Middle-Earth’s full history was still being developed at the time of writing and the publication of the Lord of the Rings.

The goal is to create something that feels authentically Japanese all while staying true to the classic vision of how to world-build and why of the likes of Tolkien and his generation.

The idea is that Zipangu must have its own character, its own sense of ancientness that sets it apart from most modern Fantasy fiction.

People will naturally be able to discover this for themselves, so do remember that July 1st is when the Crowdfund begins, and the link can be found just below this paragraph.

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Change in Direction

The group goes to sleep, and wakes up the next day to travel, when suddenly Aragorn warns them that he recognises the area they’re in but that soon he won’t.

“When he returned he was not reassuring. ‘We have come too far

to the north,’ he said, ‘and we must find some way to turn back

southwards again. If we keep on as we are going we shall get up into

the Ettendales far north of Rivendell. That is troll-country, and little

known to me. We could perhaps find our way through and come

round to Rivendell from the north; but it would take too long, for I

do not know the way, and our food would not last. So somehow or

other we must find the Ford of Bruinen.’”

This is a major problem, as Trolls as shown in the Hobbit are not weak-wristed or faint-hearted creatures but cannibalistic monsters, with little in the way of good in them. They are beastly and dangerous and could easily rip a man apart, since look at how they handled Thorin’s Company in the Hobbit.

It must be said therefore that if Strider is worried, we ought to consider that.

And what is more is that it is not long thereafter that Merry comes to him with another problem;

“‘We cannot go any further,’ said Merry to Strider. ‘I am afraid

this has been too much for Frodo. I am dreadfully anxious about

him. What are we to do? Do you think they will be able to cure him

in Rivendell, if we ever get there?’

‘We shall see,’ answered Strider. ‘There is nothing more that I

can do in the wilderness; and it is chiefly because of his wound that

I am so anxious to press on. But I agree that we can go no further tonight.’

‘What is the matter with my master?’ asked Sam in a low voice,

looking appealingly at Strider. ‘His wound was small, and it is already

closed. There’s nothing to be seen but a cold white mark on his shoulder.’

‘Frodo has been touched by the weapons of the Enemy,’ said

Strider, ‘and there is some poison or evil at work that is beyond my

skill to drive out. But do not give up hope, Sam!”

Frodo’s wound is causing him a great deal of suffering, as it is no ordinary wound but a mystical one. The Morgul Blade is transforming him though the group does not yet realise it, into a wraith. This is why Strider cannot heal the wound; he doesn’t understand it fully and so his limitations are shown here.

Yet still he’s written as a capable leader and warrior, something not everyone would do. It is however necessary for Tolkien to do this, as it helps to establish the character as not just important but as someone integral to the story and capable of handling the dangers and sorrows that are to come.

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