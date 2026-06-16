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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
Jun 16

There's a region in Sweden, close to where my mother's half of the family hails from, that for me always have been how the region around Rivendell (Vattnadal in Swedish, means "Vale of rapids" or "vale carved by rapids"). The region is called Älvdalen, lit. meaning "river-dale" with the expanded meaning of "dale/dell riven by water", and it is characterised by streams and a major river all having carved their way through the densely and heavily wooded low mountains and foothills of that region.

Also, it is the region of Sweden where runic script was used the longest - into the late 19th century, and the language spoken is a form of proto-Swedish from olden days. It is very much an area where the old ways lies buried just beneath the surface, and seem more as if in slumber than forgotten.

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