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Writing as an Experience

Writing is an interesting experience. I was talking with a friend who will go unnamed about his drinking habits. You see, he recently was made to think he might be an alcoholic as he does enjoy drinking, but when he went to a specialist he was told, nope what he’s really got is an addiction to emotions and adrenaline. That he’s bored with life in a way, and needs excitement, and alcohol is one thing that offers him that.

Naturally he was relieved, but he also spoke of how he needs an alternative as liquour can be good but it can cause problems if taken too far. Wise and kind, as he is, he then went on to ask me about my doings.

Now I’m not up to anything particularly exciting right now (other than the crowdfund, and visa renewal, so will plug the former and encourage everyone to donate to it).

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But this discussion got me thinking about one part of the need to write. Now, as I mentioned in Notes, a previous essay of mine about the Way has garnered some more views and restacks to my surprise.

The essay is one of my best out there, if I may say so myself. But the thing is that part of what my friend is going through has made me ponder about writing. More than once it has been something that’s caused problems in my life, it has been a source of pain, of heartbreak and of disappointment in some ways. It has made things difficult as I’ve poured years into it that could have gone elsewhere. Hindsight though is 20/20.

That said, what did I discover about the process of writing and how it affects you? That it can be like a drug.

At the end of the day, I just like writing. I don’t much like the promotional aspect of the business, don’t much like the financial (which has eaten away at all my savings and finances over the past several years). It is in reality the writing and revising one’s writing that I find the most joy.

It is the addiction of seeing the characters’ arcs come along, seeing them struggle and seeing the drama unfold and resolve itself that tends to dog my writing. I must admit since some time ago I’ve admitted to being addicted/obsessed.

The problem with this addiction is that it has led to some bad decisions on my part, and I’m working to correct them. I also wonder if maybe on some level part of my own nature is one that is addicted to the adrenaline and emotions that come with writing.

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Character Emotions

Character emotions are an interesting thing to write. When writing them, I find that they along with the dialogue wash over and through me, so that I feel every single one of them. It is part of the reason why I reacted strongly when killing off one character I somewhat disliked throughout Chute d’Innocence, only to come to regret killing him off the moment I did. I felt so strongly, when he passed away that I had to at the time repress tears.

I recall also feeling this way when I put Vegard, a Komodian in the sequel in a situation where he has to choose between cutting off his tail and escape. It was something that the moment I read the scene I felt immediate horror. To sever a limb strikes me as cruel and horrible.

These sort of scenes are ones that strongly affected me, just as some of those later in Brotherhood of the Gemstone.

Chute was the first one which saw me experience the characters’ emotions as my own, or to put it another way in which they washed over me. Before that I had only ever experienced this as a reader, and not a writer. It happened that when the time came to write Gemstone the feeling was even more accentuated, and that as I’ve been working on Vol 2, it has only sharpened just as it has with other French projects.

As artists it is only natural that one feels the fullness of their own secondary worlds and characters or their paintings, or any other sort of artist be it musician and so on.

There’s a number of writers throughout history who have when writing experienced their character emotions when writing. For more modern examples here’s a few; Ken Follett, who when writing Pillars of the Earth has declared in a number of online video-streams he used to do on facebook stated that the killing of Tom Builder truly affected him.

Not many might think so, given how brutally Tom perishes, and yet for a writer of his sensitivity it would make sense.

There’s also Tad Williams who has spoken of this. He mentioned once in a stream of his own, how each second, each page of Seoman’s journey was both emotioanlly fulfilling and torturous for him. The only part of the story that didn’t resonate deep within his being was that of To Green Angel Tower.

The reason was relatively simple and honestly one reason why I’ve so much sympathy for him; he wrote the story when he had just gone through a traumatic divorce. Broken, to the point of being almost catatonic, he apparently didn’t really want to write a story about a young couple falling in love and saving the world.

The only thing that pushed him to write it was the fans (which shows how attached he is to them). And if we’re honest, the prose, the songs and the writing is fairly solid. So even when he was out of it, off his game he could outwrite most writers out there. Kudos, to him.

Interestingly, in some of his letters, Tolkien reveals to have had interesting experiences when writing Samwise (I think), and also Frodo. The last part of Frodo’s journey in particular seems to have strongly affected him, as there’s a popular letter out there that speaks of this and of Frodo’s body being broken, and hidden within the text there seems to be a certain sympathy for Frodo. The implication that Tolkien truly felt for him, and in some of his other letters he seemed overjoyed with the writing process but also moved by the journey of Sam and Frodo into Mordor. All this paints a picture of an artist who was very likely strongly affected by his works.

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Addiction Problems

Some artists can become overly addicted to the emotions and the feelings of their works (I’m guilty of this), such as the likes of Follett among others, and possibly Williams. Others aren’t, with those that aren’t notable for having a greater degree of resistance to this potentially emotionally damaging side of writing.

An example of a top tier writer who never had this problem is Michael Crichten. An absolutely prolific artist who wrote the finest techno-thrillers in the 90s and who was intelligent, erudite and incomparably clever he was to write such works as Jurassic Park, JP II, The Thirteenth Warrior, and a number of other remarkable projects.

Yet where other authors over-relate to their projects, or in some ways channel the emotions of their characters, he did not. He simply plowed through, and wrote some of the best works out there of the 90s.

For those who become addicted to the character and story emotional arcs and side of things, this should serve as something of a source of hope. It is possible to overcome the addiction or to never fully have it, and be able to still write quality stories.

Crichten should absolutely serve as the guiding light for those that fret about addiction to writing, in a semi-negative sense.

He should also serve as a guide on how to comport oneself with a certain level of basic decency. The man was a consumate professional and gentleman if his interviews and most people who met him’s descriptions of him are anything to go by.

Addiction as a writer to your own works, is a danger. Always it is a knife-edge and one that must be walked with immense care. It can either consume a huge chunk of your life and spirit, or if you’re resilient you can like Crichten march forward.

It also seems like C.S. Lewis was a writer capable of not letting his story/writing addiction consume him. He was a consumate writer (and a freaking prolific one!) and yet he always strikes as someone with a handle on his desires and what he loved. He should also serve as someone who is a good role-model for what an addicted writer should look to as a role-model.

Now you might be asking yourself; how is this applicable to me? How is this important? It is important to always self-analyse. To understand your own limitations and flaws, and to know your own strengths.

We are only as strong as our weakest chains. To become truly mighty, to achieve something truly great, you must know and be able to strengthen your weakest chains, your vulnerabilities and turn them into things that are strengths. That is to say if you make a mistake, you must heal from it and must try to overcome it.

This is not only part of being a good artist, but also how you might improve as a human being.

Limitations, and weaknesses are meant to be overcome. This is something that Musashi overcame and also wrote about in Go Rin No Sho (a favourite of mine).

Addiction to the emotional side of writing can be natural, but it can also be extremely unhealthy. It can be something that could cause you emotional problems. It is in some ways it seems to me comparable to ‘method acting’, and while some such as the great writers mentioned above have overcome, it can be difficult for those not as advanced on the ‘road’ of the writer.

Now, what this article calls for is not the overcoming of the addiction to writing as a process, but to the emotional side. Disentangling to an extent can be helpful in being able to receive criticism, in receiving advice.

Addiction to your work is one thing, addiction to the emotional is the issue that could become a problem. It can lead to problems.

But that being said, as a writer, would you really want to cure yourself if you don’t think it a problem? If you love the process too much, will it matter to you if it causes personal or emotional problems?

These are thorny questions that only the artist or writer himself can answer.

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