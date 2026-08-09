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Reading

As it is National Reading Day (In the US I believe?), I figured why not come out with an essay on the importance of a very popular ‘sport’ or passtime of sorts over in France; reading.

Reading is something of an art-form for many. It is something that has its roots in the most ancient of periods, and is something that continues to bring pleasure to people even in the modern world.

Now as some may know, on twitter there was another kerfuffle about ‘male readers’, it was the usual nonsense about how men don’t read (which is false). It was the usual sort of whining from the usual sort of people who are attached to certain newspapers and journals the world over, and saw the usual people who tend to object to this statement objecting to it.

That so many quarrelled over a topic such as this one shows that the notion of reading is still important to a great many.

But this begs the question; what is reading? What is it really?

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The Act of Reading

Reading is the process of absorbing information from a written text. This is likely the explanation you’ll find in the dictionary. There’s no point in denying it, or getting antsy about it (I’m sure there are those who will), but it can be done for pleasure as well as research purposes. The notion of reading for pleasure has become something of an anomaly in the eyes of many throughout the Anglosphere, as literacy rates have seemingly declined.

Now what does it mean to read for pleasure? It means we must recognise the process of extracting images and stories of a sorts from a written text.

Reading for pleasure means finding information or stories that fascinate oneself, so that there is still an element of extraction from it. And what are you extracting exactly? In a word; beauty.

This has ever been the reason for reading, for why mankind has sought out stories on the written page. We are story-tellers by nature. Our lies, the facts we seek about the world around us are all conveyed and communicated by way of story-telling. The most beautiful of all texts and of all arts are those of fiction, and the earliest stories were those of Ancient Egypt, and of also Gilgamesh.

Afterwards, we got the stories of Greek Mythology, such as the Homeric epics. From there we got all the rest of literary history.

This is thus a very ancient thing that we do, when we read stories. It is a very beautiful thing, and it is an integral one. Because a society with no stories, no myths to tell about itself is a dead thing.

One could easily reach this conclusion by observing history. When Egypt stopped telling stories it died in spirit, as did the likes of Babylon and Persia, and Assyria and all the other ancient polities. When Greece ran out of stories, it fell under the thrall of Rome, who then eventually lost the ability to tell stories.

Ancient China lost the ability towards the end of the Han, perished and was divided for centuries until the Tang, then recovered, lost the ability and regained it with the rise of the Ming, who went on to tell some of the greatest stories ever told. Same goes for the various nations of Medieval Europe, such as the HRE, Greece, France, Scotland, England, Ireland, Spain, and all the rest.

Story-telling, and reading are integral. If a society cannot read its epics, it cannot think critically but more than that it loses access to its own values, its own virtues.

If a society forgets how to read, and how to enjoy the practice, it will lose touch with its own morals and values. The reason for this is quite simple; myths are how a society carries forward its values.

It is how it passes the ‘spiritual meats and potatoes’ of its society to the next generation. The moment that it stops doing this, it loses access to its own knowledge, its own faith in itself and its own values.

A society that does not read is nothing. It is merely a civilisation. A gaping hole that seeks to devour all around it, until there is nothing left.

But nature cannot stomach a vacuum therefore, the hole is never destined to last very long, as it is inevitable that it should be filled by the neighbours that surround it. This is what happened when Rome/the Han fell, and what has happened every time a kingdom or empire or republic falls. The hole doesn’t remain a hole for very long.

This is why we read.

For those of who love stories, reading isn’t simply a joy but an addiction, and one of the most necessary acts we could possibly commit. For one thing, it is necessary to escape the world to secondary worlds, because if you never escape as Tolkien pointed out, in his Faerie Stories essay, you will only end up miserable and succumbing faster to the darkness of this world.

Escape is thus necessary in order for us to survive as a species. Because if we never escape, if we never find a way to find refuge from our problems for a few hours, we’ll collapse under the weight and burden, of our grief, our sorrow and our tragedies.

Even tragic sorrowful tales, can serve to help us escape. And the beauty of a good escape, is that it can prove useful in teaching a lesson. It can help guide us in life, teaching important lessons that we might not have otherwise learnt. Thus, it can serve a practical purpose in this way.

For an example of the teaching power of stories look no further than to the old fairy-stories of Europe. Such as Perrault, Brother Grimm fairy-tales, among others. Each of them as St-Augustine, the Bible and Tolkien all pointed out repeatedly over the years held wtihin them a kernel of the Truth, of little lessons, of morality within them that are integral to surviving the world.

So the question isn’t; ‘why read’ but why wouldn’t you? It improves your character, improves your attention span, improves you on a spiritual level and also on an intellectual one.

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What Should We Be Reading?

At first glance this question might well, seem stupid but in reality it isn’t. It is a very good one, and it is one that has a simple and not so simple answer. The first answer I’ll give is the simple one; the classics.

Now why read them? Because they still matter.

To most the classics only extend so far back as Jane Austen. This is how the modern mind has been trained to think. This is a mistake. It is to think in too short a form. It is not to look far back enough.

It is all well and good to read stuff like Dostoyevski, or Austen, and so on, but I would argue that this is too limiting. That they thought profoundly but that they only have some of the answers.

The Ancient epics such as Gilgamesh, the classics of Ancient Greece such as Homer’s works, Virgil, and the other mythologists/epic writers of that period have a great deal to offer. Then there’s the epics of the Medieval period of various nations.

Which nations I bet you’re asking? All those of Europe and Asia.

Read Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Read Journey to the West. Read Genji Monogatari. Read Heike Monogatari. Read Taiheiki.

These Classics of Asia are truly special masterpices. There’s a reason those such as Michael P. Marpaung and Jack Wayne have recommended them. There’s a reason that they can’t shake off their influence, can’t quite let them escape their minds. The stories are epic.

My own Chute d’Innocence, inspired as it is by Les Miserables, is also in part supposed to be the intro to a story inspired by the Romance of the Three Kingdoms, precisely because I couldn’t find a comparable epic in Medieval-France’s body of literature.

These works are inspiring, and will shake your very being, and will inspire. They are the equal of some of the greatest classics of Europe and the Anglosphere.

Then there’s the classics of Medieval Europe. Works such as the Chanson de Roland, the likes of Parzival, of Nibelungenlied, the Tain, The Bruce, the Faerie-Queene, the works of Chretien de Troyes, among many others. The fact of the matter is that there are countless grand epics of the Medieval period to turn to, and then there’s the old folk-tales and fairy-tale compilations that I mentioned above and all others that predate the modern period.

These are the Classics.

Read them.

In them, you’ll discover a wealth of knowledge and stories that are so complex, beautiful and moving that you’ll be left beside yourself.

These combined with the ‘Classics of Philosophy’, such as the writings of Seneca, Plato, Confucius, Musashi, Aquinas, Augustine, Aristotle, Aurelius and many others are absolutely necessary reading. They are moving, and inspiring and honestly will fill you with a new set of perspectives and can really change how you view the world.

Of course the Classics also include those works of the19th century, this goes without saying. My only point was that we cannot be so foolish as to think that that’s all there is to it. Or to somehow only include Homer & Virgil, and the 19th century. Because why leave out the Eddas? Roland? De Troyes? And the Classics of all those societies of the Orient, such as those of Japan, China and Korea?

They have lengthy and deep literary traditions that are no less the equal of our own societies, and thus worthy of respect and love and we should adopt their classics. We might just learn a thing or ten, and learn something new about story-telling that will enrich our own inner worlds.

This is what we should be reading and why we should be reading.

But there’s more to it. We should also consider what books of the latter 20th century might be included in the term ‘Classics’. I would argue of course that Lord Dunsany, Robert E. Howard, Joseph Conrad and J.R.R. Tolkien’s works absolutely count as Classics.

King of Elfland’s Daughter, Lord Jim, Hour of the Dragon, Lord of the Rings, Silmarillion are all grand. There’s also such works as Call of the Wild, Cue for Treason, The Once and Future King, Musashi (and all of Yoshikawa’s other works, just as with Tolkien’s and Howard’s) should all be included as Classics.

But this brings up once more the question what stories in the latter half of the 20th century count; well for one thing I’d say that Watership Down is an absolutely classic work. It is profound, mythical, whimsical and moving and has all the seeds of a Classic.

And oddly enough England’s kind of Miserables; Pillars of the Earth. Sure, the prose to this book is really quite mediocre, but the story is grand, the characters larger than life and iconic and it is also oddly a very Christian story (odd because the author is an atheist).

Thing is there are of course others.

After a certain date I’d argue that of around 1988 we start to move into a very grey zone, an area in which we cannot tell what is a ‘Neo-Classic’ that is to say a work that will likely survive, will likely become a Classic someday.

Naturally as an author my hope is that my works will reach this level and will endure, and become ‘Neo-Classics’, but only time will tell. It is for God and fate to decide.

That said the important thing is that people read works that move them, that mould them for the better and that will keep shaping their perception of the world for the better.

Because like it or not; you are what you consume. If you consume filth, you become a filthy person and if you consume great tales, such as the Classics then you will be improved by them. If you read a decent story, then I’d daresay that you’re liable to shape up to be a decent person.

Slop as we’ve observed transforms people for the worse. This is why it is so important that people be choosy about what they will consume, and therefore pay heed to the fact that myths, and legends are important but if you consume stories that are founded on the notion of lying, subversion, of cruelty and what have you, it will have an undeniable effect.

What is more, if you need a further argument for reading the Classics, the greatest men in history all read. Alexander the Great read the Iliad, and even slept with a copy under his pillow, the likes of Augustus Caesar read the Iliad and Odyssey, and when it came out, the Aeneid. The likes of Charlemagne read the Bible, and the Philosophers. The likes of Napoleon read the Classics, and enjoyed them thoroughly just as all the Medieval monarchs that preceded him had.

Reading is something that is more likely to shape you into a great person than not reading will. It after all can expand your interior world, your imagination and critical thinking skills and thus lead to the kind of thinking process that Napoleon, Charlemagne, Caesar, Alexander and many others were proven to be capable of.

That said, the most important thing is that you enjoy what you read. Because if you’re not having fun, if you’re not awed by the beauty on the page, then you’ll only end up the more miserable for it.

So go out there, read, share what you’re reading right now and enjoy life!

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