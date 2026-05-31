Rap vs Poetry - Tearing Apart Nolan's Statement about Rap being the natural evolution of Poetry - Why Poetry is Greater & Why Homer & All Poets are still Relevant
Nolan’s Hatred for Poetry
Among the worst offences against the world by Modern Man has been rap music. A blistering, retarded and disgusting offence with nothing of any good to contribute, it is offensive not simply for its vulgar lyrics but for the fact that it is something that stupifies the brain and diminishes one’s being.
To say that there’s nothing …