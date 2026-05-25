Pulp History, Howard & Akuma no Ran - The Need for Neo-Pulp Stories & The Greatness that was Pulp Literature, America's Ultimate Literary Movement
The Movement from the Grass-Level
Literary history is an interesting thing it is something of a spiral in place of a straight-line. It is something that if we’re honest can be both confusing and exciting for a great many people, as the great authors and artistic movements of history rarely if ever take centre stage in historical events. The simple fact …