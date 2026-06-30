Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page

The Wait before the Storm…

We stand now 24 hours or so away from the launch of Akuma no Ran’s crowdfund.

This bald fact should excite everyone involved. But I will do something that I’ve been advised against doing at every point by friends and advisors: I will admit to nervousness.

Nervousness is nothing new in my life, as I’ve always been anxious before a presentation, especially lives and livestreams and the like. If it’s on a topic that I quite like I can do well, and get excited but have always felt particularly apprehensive, only to suck in a breath and then to exhale at the end.

I feel even more apprehension over this upcoming Kickstarter.

I confess so, to explain the importance of this Kickstarter to me. It is why I’ve sought the aid these past few months from Brian Niemeier who has given advice time and again, stayed up late to offer criticism and to help improve the crowdfund. In all honesty, we couldn’t make it this far without him.

Any great undertaking and any great success is as much something that is accomplished on the weight of advisors, and of friends as it is on the individual who seeks to undertake it.

I’ve many I know who have no doubt that this crowdfund will succeed. Faith is something I’m no stranger to at this point in my life. I’ve little else to call my own than it.

If I was a wiser man I’d not write this short post. But wisdom isn’t something I boast of. Intelligence I do, though it is an intelligence that is as much borne from almost thirty years of academic studies and of careful reading and studying of classics, theory and linguistics and such. This is intelligence and cultivation.

Wisdom is something else, something more prescient at least in the modern context. It is something that is infinitely more complex, more powerful in a way than any knowledge gleaned from dusty old tomes.

In some ways I envy the stone-mason who knows how to cut the stone, the absolute certainty of a man who lays brick and the confidence of even onlyfans girls. They are absolutely certain of themselves, and in what they do and in their own success.

I’m nervous, and unsure of myself.

The only thing I’m sure of is the quality of my work. But that’s an entirely different matter.

Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page

How is it Different?

This might well bet he quesiton some are asking themselves. On the nature of nervousness there is no logic to it. When I was a youth I was nervous when approaching women, I’ve since some time ago burnt away that feeling. Time, weariness and loss robbed me of any particular anxiety towards the female sex. These factors and others fundamentally changed me, as surely as adding numbers to an equation changes the result.

We are the sum of our total experiences and more, not the lesser of them.

The thing about marketing is that it is a bit like gambling methinks. You never know if all the money you pour in will have a positive result. You never know if it wil be enough.

You never know.

Marketing and turning to Crowdfunding like this is essentially putting your trust in others. Something that is difficult for me. I’ve known only 2-3 people I can truly trust with everything.

And yet there’s something also impatient in me. I’m impatient to see how this goes, impatient to see people ‘vote’ so to speak for Brothers Krynn. To see people reward the faith I’ve in them.

Because I’ve no lack of confidence in others on the matter of literature. I believe that it isn’t just myself that is immensely dissatisfied with the current state of literature. The fact is that we’ve been failed on every front it seems.

Some writers have done well enough on every front from what I can discern, such as the likes of Bill Hiatt and the eminent Brian. Others have not done as well on this or that front.

I’ve no lack of confidence in my writing skills, in my counterpoint and in my ability to awe my readers.

Confidence in this skill of mine is not egotism as I perceive it, but self-assurance. I know my craft. I know my path. But the difficulty lies in having confidence in marketing. Marketing is hard, and is unpredictable.

It seems almost like gambling if you ask me. Because even the most well planned and marketed projects sometimes crash and don’t land with audiences, and sometimes the least well marketed projects soar! Case in point Disney’s Lion King surpassed all expectations while Pocahontas which had a great deal more publicity behind it did poorly in comparison.

If we consider the artistry in both this should come as no surprise, as Lion King is very evidently the superior work.

Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page

The Appeal

All such posts are appeals for support, for aid. The thing about Akuma no Ran is that it is a project that is near and dear to my heart. For it I commissioned an artist in Heather Dickinson, I hired Elena to edit it (before she vanished off the face of the earth to my confusion). She completed the editing of the manuscript, but as said she stopped responding to emails and messages, and vanished.

I’ve lost a friend as Elena and I over the course of the revising of this book had come to be fairly friendly. I must admit to feeling a great deal of affection for her, though we only spoke twice by video-call. I do miss her jokes and feel grateful I worked with her on this project, and admit to admiring how ardently she dreamt of turning editing into a long term career.

I envied her that and was eager to see where her career would take her. But now have lost all contact to my sorrow.

This is in part also why I want this novel to do well. To lose contact with a friend can be a natural thing, or a terrible thing. But I’d like the friendship to have amounted to something, to have something concrete by which to remember it. This is why I hope that this crowdfund does well.

I also hope to see it do well not just for her sake, and to prove her faith in this novel was not misplaced, but also to prove that even a lone author can sell well. That a lone voice in the wilderness can echo in the hearts of others, that he can amount to something.

And so while I’m nervous I’m also impatient. I need to see this Kickstarter succeed, because it represents more than a year’s worth of work. It represents a great hope, one that could change things.

You see, I’m not really in a financial position to finance the publication of books at this point. To properly publish a book requires an editor, an illustrator, and requires a great deal of time.

Editors are the most expensive part of the bargain. Just the way it is. I’m a perfectionist as well, so that requires me to expect the best and to hire people to snoop through every inch of the story to ensure that it is as near to perfect as it can be.

Why?

I’m not sure. If it lacks perfection, if it lacks in any way I’m left dissatisfied. Just the way I am, just as the thought of an imperfect volume with a single mistake arriving before my readers fills me with horror.

And so, this book’s crowdfund is my attempt to ensure I can continue to publish my books and entertaining you with them. The hope is to use the money made from this crowdfund to get the book to you, to finance the marketing of our youtube channel and to also publish other books if possible.

We’ve a number of works completed but lack the means to pay for an editor to help go over them. Among them are the Golgarothiad, Olympnomachi, Crown of Blood Part 2, the Journey to Bartroth-Bay, the Sireadh and a few others.

So as you can see my nervousness like that of say Jim Hawkins at the outset of his quest to Treasure Island is intermingled with hope. Hope of the kind that Pip held, even as it was something that helped to inspire the likes of Conan to reach above his head to pluck the crown from one who did not merit it.

It is a hope that makes it so that tomorrow’s crowdfund is the only answer, the most natural thing in the world.

This then is the personal case for Akuma no Ran. It is also the professional reason, as this book making a great deal of money will also prove that something solid is being built here and on our youtube channel.

I think it should go without saying, but it must also be said that I shan’t do it without you. You dear Readers are the only ones who can make it happen, the only ones that can rescue Akuma no Ran, and can elevate us.

So it has always been with art. Art though is because of this always a risk.

So in the immortal words of Julius Caesar; the die is cast. Link can be found below so please do support our upcoming crowdfund, which will begin around 7am EST tomorrow.

Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page