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Noontide for Civilisation

The third painting in The Course of Empire: The Consummation of Empire, shows how Cole has crossed the Rubicon so to speak, almost literally so as he switches viewpoints to the opposite bay. The viewpoint is now on the opposite shore, and the valley of the first two canvases has been rebuilt as a marble harbor. The same crag still rises at the right, but it is no longer the dominant fact of the scene; temples, colonnades, and a circular domed structure have climbed the slopes and crowded the water. War galleys and ships with silken sails fill the basin. Bridges span the water. It seems to be summer or autumn, I want to say summer but it doesn’t look it. The scene is teeming with water and cheering crowds.

As though to make it obvious which civilization this is inspired by, we see that a conqueror robed in purple rides a chariot, with captives on foot around him. This is clearly a Triumph-parade of the sort Rome was fond of hosting, back in Antiquity. He is about to pass a triumphal arch while girls toss flowers about him. On the right, in the shadow of the buildings and beside a bronze fountain, an imperial woman watches with her children and attendants. In the immediate foreground two boys play at the basin with one of them sinking a toy boat. All the while the adults around them pay little attention. A statue of Minerva stands on a high pedestal. Nature has almost vanished. What remains has been paved, colonnaded, and turned into scenery for the procession.

Cole makes it clear in his writings that ages have passed since we last saw the little village, and states that; “In this scene is depicted the summit of human glory. The architecture, the ornamental embellishments, etc., show that wealth, power, knowledge, and taste have worked together, and accomplished the highest mead of human achievement and empire.”

This is the part of the story that great thinkers and cyclical philosophers/historians obsess about and treat as a kind of turn in the road, with it being symbolic of Vico’s age of men, and of Gibbon’s Rome after the virtus that enabled the city to conquer the world to begin to go wrong. Byron’s line that Cole occasionally referenced when thinking of this series of paintings is quite fitting; “First freedom and then Glory—when that fails, Wealth, vice, corruption.”

The splendour is magnificent, and unsurpassed but ultimately must fail, as all things that men do. Decline is not a question of if, but eventualities. Right now all is well, but soon all will turn to destruction and sorrow.

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