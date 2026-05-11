Nolan's War Against Homer! Defending the Odyssey - Odysseus & Telemachus Analysis & Why their Bond is the Most Important in Mythology and Why the Odyssey Still Matters
Nolan VS Homer
Since the release of the trailer of Nolan’s version of the Odyssey, online circles have been abuzz as the depths of the hatred not only for the likes of Achilles by many academics in the Anglosphere but for all of the classics has been made obvious. The trouble is that the worst of the dislike comes from Hollywood which has always been a h…