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The Cause

This might sound like an odd or predictable topic to you depending on where you stand on things. To be quite honest, I’ve had Nolan fatigue for quite some time. The thing with this Odyssey movie is that the pictures we’ve gotten of it have been so atrociously bad, so deplorable that it has proven impossible not to disbelieve on some level that he could ever produce something so visually bad.

That said, on some level I kind of think that it’s to be expected. Why is this the case? Because of how he’s been slipping since 2008.

To understand Nolan fatigue of my sort, we must first go back to the beginning of his career of sorts. Nolan began in the early 2000s, as a mid-tier director. He jumped up the ladder with his movie Momento which was a massive success and got greenlit for WB’s baby in 2003 thereabouts; Batman. He then produced it over the course of several years so that it released in 2005.

In some ways after that massively successful movie, he was made as a man. He had it all. He was the big director, or the next up and coming one, because he didn’t really have a lot of competition. 2005 saw the semi-retirement of George Lucas as he had concluded his epic series Star Wars with the third installation in the Prequel trilogy he had begun putting together in the 90s.

So in terms of big cinema, and intellectually oriented directors Nolan was starved for competition. This was in part why his Prestige and Dark Knight movies hit the home-runs so to speak that they did. There was honestly no real competition.

No director was doing half as well the high-concept films that he was. But then Nolan began to dip. He began to sniff his own farts as they say, he began to buy into his own legend. This is nothing new, but if we’re honest it was quite early to do so. Why? Because he had yet to truly make his own movie series or tv serial.

I say this not to judge those who hadn’t yet, but if we’re honest Nolan’s career up to this point were nothing but standalones and borrowed franchise films. While he was certainly quite good at these things, he had yet to really develop his own franchise or big concept that could be developped into something larger than himself.

In terms of branding what did he have? A distinct style to his direction? A decent costume drama in the Prestige?

Most of us at the time thought him a highly cerebral director and expected something big from him. We expected him to finish his Dark Knight trilogy of course, but also to come out with a massive concept that would blow away the competition. Probably something sci-fi, something on the level of Star Wars and Dune.

What we got was Inception. Now this movie has a lot of fans, and I won’t insult them, but the movie itself is a bit of a head-scratcher that ends on a cliff-hanger. It probably should have had a sequel, but on its own it feel incomplete.

We also got if memory serves right after it Dark Knight Rises which while good, was not great. This means that we would have to wait again for the next movie to show us what he could do… and that movie was Dunkirk. A movie that while it pleased the Anglosphere, was insulting towards us Francs as it was little more than propaganda that insulted and diminished our own deeds at Dunkerque. This may not seem like much to some people, or like it matters but Nolan was previously to my knowledge popular in France and Québec, with Dunkirk doing a lot to shake up his popularity in these places, and it also shook it with the more historic minded people used to properly accurate biopics and history-dramas.

Never forget; it was France’s men who sacrificed themselves on those beaches to buy time for British soldiers to be rescued, and that Britain abandoned them. It was an act of betrayal that shocked and broke France at the time. Thankfully, the wounds have mostly healed and been forgiven, as France is a nation full of kindness, and the English are fairly likeable by nature so bygones are bygones. It was still a horrible act when you think about it. It lowered France’s men to the status of metaphorical slave-vanguard. So to compound that with propaganda undermining, and not even acknowledging the bravery of our troops is insulting.

This is when the mask first began to fall, but most were too caught up in the previous decade of great Nolan movies to see what he’d just done. Credit to some though, many Anglos were disconcerted and saw through him at this stage.

The next few movies were increasingly ideological, such as Interstellar where the ending was dismissive of the lead’s son, and raised up the daughter as the true heir to his legacy. You then got Oppenheimer, which again while popular with some was boring to many of us and so you have a director with a mixed reputation for focusing at times on the ideological, and other times the intellectual.

If we’re honest though, he was always fairly academic in nature. Always seemed to be more at ease with Anglo-university professors and fellow hollywoodians than us mere commoners.

Prestige and Dark Knight bought him a LOT of cinematic credit. But at the end of the day, he spent it all.



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The Odyssey

This brings us to his most recent film. A film that quite frankly has bungled the costumes at every turn, has bungled the sort of ship that Odysseus would have, and that has bungled the public-relations front even worse.

What should have been a match made in heaven has turned into the divorce from hell, as Nolan fans the world over have had to reconcile themselves to the French position towards the man. That is to say to the position of those he’s previously snubbed and scorned repeatedly.

This Odyssey movie is a disaster, and while everyone is using it for plenty of social media ‘credit’ and attention, it’ll likely be forgotten as quickly as Dunkirk and even Dark Knight Rises have been and whatever flavour of the week MCU movie has come out today (they come out so frequently and on such a daily basis it’s impossible to care about them).

The grey-filter has been applied to the film, when this should be one of the most colourful movies ever made. We’ve seen Odyssey and Iliad movies from prior decades, and each of them were highly colourful, well casted, well made and lovingly put together. So there’s no excuse here.

What’s worse is that the costumes are worse and more inaccurate than the Hercules Legendary Journeys series I love so much. Quite why, is anyone’s guess. There’s already been plenty of jokes about them, especially the picture of the guy in the bad bald-cap (I think that’s supposed to be Menelaus? Not sure), and Telemachus (seriously Tom Holland is bad casting here, he’s a shite actor).

Oh and just so everyone knows, the award for the most mocking and best post on the pictures that have been released has to be that which Michael released. Just saying.

That aside, in the interest of not letting this turn into a ridiculous rant with no real direction or purpose (something that horrifies me as a concept), I will point people to the 1997 adaptation which is my favourite. It was by Hallmark, had good costumes, good sets, effects and a great cast that includes Christopher Lee and had Armand Assante as Odysseus, and superb writing.

In all the movie was one that really captured the themes and ideas of Homer and that has by far the best end of Odyssey massacre of the suitors I’ve ever seen. Just look at it!

Bloody and glorious stuff! It is so inspiring and refreshing to see! I especially love the role that Telemachus plays in it. How enraged the actor plays the character, and how Odysseus refers to his earlier lesson of how and when to apply male rage.

This is the sort of nuance, and wisdom you’ll never see in a Nolan movie post-2008 (or possibly ever).

And the reason you’ll never see this sort of direction from Nolan, is because the Nolan of 2003 is the same ideologically, and morally as that of 2026. He has not changed as a man, the only thing that has are the people viewing his films. We’ve all grown up from the post-1990 Soviet collapse drunken haze and are sobering up now. We’ve all seen how this liberal ideology that has been suffocating the life out of the world since 1649 has made a mess of things especially in the last century.

Frankly though, it isn’t because he’s a liberal that Nolan is particularly tiresome now, but because at this point the whole culture-war which has been ‘re-ignited’ after it had basically begun to die out is tiresome for everyone involved. To be fair, even leftists and liberals I talk to seem exhausted and done with the whole argument. Sure, some madmen and madwomen are making the same tired old arguments, but most are over and done with it.

This Odyssey is like politics just bread and circuses, meant to divide we of the masses and distract us as money is laundered (that’s basically what this gargantuan budget amounts to), people are slaughtered and Homer is slighted.

The production looks to be a nightmare, the sets are crap, the cast miscast and the production and costumes completely off. But who has time to rage? Who wants to rage at this point? Why bother?

Naturally, ragebaiting people is a form of marketing, it is one that will likely yield millions for Nolan and the studio, as that’s how studios promote their works.

I would propose putting those dollars or euros or whatever current you use to a more productive use; to Akuma no Ran. Here’s the link;

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Akuma no Ran? Really?

Yes, really. Because the book is well-researched, well-written and honours Homer’s spirit far more than Nolan’s movie does. It contains lovely poetry and is a love letter to tradition and Medieval society (namely that of Japan). The character goes off on a Homeric quest to save his civilisation and will end up on a long-journey from home before he must fight his way back.

That’s the plot in a nutshell.

The reason I would argue for supporting a new story, a tale belonging to fresh talent is simple; Nolan is tired. He’s gassed out. He’s lost his edge, and has caved. He has given himself over to ideology that has run out of steam and isn’t even trying to make this production a good one. He’s painting by numbers as they say.

Whereas I’m hungry for success, eager to write more novels, and eager to give my readers what they want. Namely there’s going to be a ton of Samurai action scenes, and sieges, maidens in danger and tons of limbs hacked off like it’s a Samurai version of 2004’s Troy.

So support the novel, as it won’t fail you like Nolan’s newest movie has and will.



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The Culture Wars Problem

Part of my book’s roots and how I’m approaching things these days is with the mindset that the culture wars have gotten tiresome. I’m not in favour of them anymore, and think them ‘purely first world’ problems belonging to a time and place when we could afford such silly drama between ourselves.

Now we can’t. Really, we can’t afford it as the economy has tanked, we’re in a depression and have been for years. We’ve got slipping currencies, demographics that need fixing and we need propaganda/art that boosts the spirit rather than drags it down.

We need solutions and unity, not more meaningless arguments.

The Culture Wars are boring anyways. In hindsight, they were a hobby that lasted throughout the 2010s and were utterly boring even back then. They were a waste of time, and not worth clinging to. Because of this many of us lost incalculable amounts of time on a spiritual and cultural conflict that should have been fought the same way that Tolkien, Howard and even later Don Bluth had chosen to fight in a successful, very particular manner rather than losing it.

I say lose it, because we did lose. We bothered to dignify it with any sort of breathing room, any sort of dignity and tolerance when it should have been utterly ignored, and scorned as we pushed forward with mediums and tools that would enable us to reach the audience directly. This was somewhat how AVGN and even Nostalgia Critic to an extent fought it. Most of us didn’t learn the proper lessons.

I stress all these details because it has to be stressed. In 2016 and even going forward into 2021 the culture war seemed everywhere online. Too many made it their personalities (some still do), and too many were resolved to win it simply by screaming like a child. The solution was fresh new art (like Akuma no Ran), rather than petty shouting and tantrums.

The left doesn’t have a monopoly on irrationality and stupidity. Many on the right have behaved in a similar manner. It must also be said that the left was basically wrong about well everything.

I don’t say this to make enemies of everyone (though I’m sure some will take umbrage with my words), but rather to state that this is far more of a class war than anything else. Sure, it’s a valid spiritual conflict. But the culture war such as it was, basically died down in 2024-2025. So that we were left with a settled peace. The trans, gay nonsense was stuffed aside, no one would really listen as we were all too poor and too tired to really pay it any mind.

In turn, many of us were also too tired to listen to the opposite side screaming ‘woke! woke! woke!’ at everything and everyone.

What is my point? My point is that this entire culture war seems to have settled into a quiet agreement that it hardly mattered, only for it to have flared up once more with this Nolan movie. And if I may be so blunt; it’s a tactic meant to perpetuate the meaningless culture war that serves as entertainment and distraction from real world disasters that our politicians are committing.

Why? Because it works.

To be quite honest though, I had thought it wouldn’t by this time, but seeing how people are reacting online one can see that this nonsensical decades long shouting match has yet to wind down.

I should have foreseen it. That said, rather than recriminate endlessly against both sides, I’ll simply state that we stand at a crossroads. We can either keep shouting until our faces purple over and our keyboards break, and nations slip away and culture dies out. Or we could start to bury the hatchet, ignore what isn’t natural and makes no sense, to focus on the great labour of rebuilding what has been lost.

It’ll take time and effort, and a great deal of patience and wisdom, along with intelligence. But the thing is it’s worth it. There’s ideas of the left that work, such as sponsoring the culture, caring for one’s own and also the Achillan and Herakleian energy/zeal to win, just as there’s things that it has that don’t work such as the constant battle of the sexes. The right for its part has ideas that work, such as hard work being invaluable, respect for the elders and also respect for institutions, and things that don’t work such as the passivity it is stricken with.

On the culture front, the race-swaps must end as should the girl bosses. Everyone’s tired of it, just as the right’s shrieking about these things is tiresome. The right is absolutely correct in complaining about this. It has gone too far. The right’s only error has been to forget how to better thwart the left, and also to tolerate the whiners who do nothing but grift and shriek.

Though to be fair, in their defence the left has blocked right-wing access too wealth, to cultural pursuits and patronage. This is a major way how the left maintains control/power, and creates enemiess when it would be so much easier and healthier civilisationally if it simply made peace. Right and Left both exist under the same ideology; that of liberalism so that it is only natural that they support and aid each other. So needlessly denying the other a voice seems strange to us outsiders to liberalism.

Also, stuff like this wannabe Odyssey movie must end. Why bother even discussing it, or humouring it? Nobody likes this sort of trash. Nobody wants it. Let’s instead focus our energies on valuable art that better honours (or honours at all) the likes of the great Poet Homer.

Only ones who get a pass on whining about it are the Greeks. Why? It’s their culture and history that’s being desecrated. And let’s be honest; it came out of nowhere. The Greeks have been the bulwark of Christendom, of Europe for thousands of years. Heirs of Rome, and have done all they could in the modern age to play fair, treat people with honour and to get on well with the rest of Europe. So to treat them this way is beyond disrepectful, it is insulting to everyone’s intellect and to basic decency.

So if you must whine about this, include some praise for Greece. They’ve long since earned it. Also, if they must whine, be patient. This is a grave insult to them, on a scale that’s not been done yet in even these culture wars, as nothing in terms of race-changes, and insults, has yet equalised what was done here.

That said, I would prefer the whining be kept to a minimum. Why? It just doesn’t seem to solve anything. It’s better to listen to audiobooks of Homer’s works, to honour him, honour Greece with art, poetry, and attention and such, rather than raging, and shrieking and getting addicted to petty rage which hasn’t solved a single problem in the past ten years.

Solutions are always better than complaints without any direction.

What is needed is to support new artists and writers. We need to push them forward as the old talent is dying, or withering on the vine. Nationalism and Faith transcend political lines, and imagine if we made those the focus of a unifying idea or movement, and brought the best of both political wings together to re-energize and re-invigorate the culture and art. Imagine how much better off we’d be.

This is why most of my work is apolitical. My only politics are France and God. I don’t need any others, and don’t see the purpose of any others. As to the culture-war, it seems a detriment and bad joke at this point.

Nolan started it back up, because that’s his job to do so. He’s a mainstream director and the most popular marketing tactic to-day is that of ‘rage-baiting’ the audience into taking a side. It’s so utterly predictable and boring that it just isn’t even worth discussing.

The most frustrating thing is that it works as a stratagem. It is a valid technique no matter how obvious and low-iq it is.

So on that front, if you feel angry and low-iq (and even if you don’t), please do contribute to my crowdfund so that we might get something of even higher quality art than anything Nolan has ever produced published; Akuma no Ran. Link is down below.



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