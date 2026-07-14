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The Lizard Viking's avatar
The Lizard Viking
4h

I never understood the issues people had with Inception. It's one of my favorite sci-fi action flicks that underneath it all was about a man who needed to come to terms with the death of his wife. What makes you think the movie needed a sequel?

As for his adaption of The Odyssey. I refuse to go watch it even if people say it is good despite the casting, costumes, etc. I will not play part in supporting this movie and what it represents.

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