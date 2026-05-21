Let's Agree to Disagree - The Most Romantic Villain Song of All Times - Galavant: The Greatest Musical Fantasy Series of the 2010s Analysis by Dan
As the A plot following Galavant is moving towards making a phone call with Isabella ending in a misunderstanding, another disaster is with the B plot following Gareth and Madalena arguing about who is better, and not wanting to give an inch to what each other wants. We have “toxic femininity” meets “toxic masculinity” as many would state, crashing into…