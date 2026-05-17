King David, Bathsheba & Uriah - The Love-Affair that DOOMED Ancient Israel & The Israelites - The Worst Idea the Bronze-Age King Ever had - Or How Lust can Destroy a Man
A Love-Triangle from Hell
There are few love matches more devastating in ancient Antiquity than that of King David of Israel and Bathsheba. And fewer episodes that portray the noble and pious David in a worse light.
It is a tragedy for tragedy is what it is that once held enormous influence over our civilisations and societies and was a great warning agai…