Honouring Sam Neill w/Josh Tatter

Bros Krynn’s Newsletter PodcastHonouring Sam Neill w/Josh Tatter331×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:31:20-1:31:20Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Honouring Sam Neill w/Josh TatterBrothers Krynn - FictionAug 02, 202633ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksBros Krynn’s Newsletter reply rulesBros Krynn’s Newsletter PodcastPop/Nerd CulturePop/Nerd CultureSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBrothers Krynn - FictionRecent EpisodesAI Filmmaker Interview - Interviewing Japan's Number 1 AI Filmmaker & Where AI Stands in the Creation of Art & CinemaAug 1 • Brothers Krynn - FictionCrowdfund LiveJul 3 • Brothers Krynn - FictionSons of Clotaire - Bros KrynnJun 20 • Brothers Krynn - FictionIndiana Jones Retrospective LIVEMay 24 • Brothers Krynn - Fiction and Chris HigginsThe History of the War of the MacAilpinsApr 19 • Brothers Krynn - FictionConan in Depth with Henry BrownApr 13 • Brothers Krynn - FictionThe Ultimate Odyssey into Comic Book Development, Production & Creation w/Ulysses the GreatApr 9 • Brothers Krynn - Fiction