Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page

Anime Time

Anime takes a lot of inspiration from many folkloric tales from Japan that’s been passed down, and it demonstrates in many of their literature, such as Kurama taking inspiration from Inari and the Kitsune being a Fox Spirit, similar to the Nine-tailed Fox being within Naruto. But another inspiration that comes from the Japanese and Chinese mythology are the Four Guardians, or the Shijin. These are represented with the Azure Dragon in the East known as Seiryu, the Vermilion Bird in the South known as Suzaku, the White Tiger of the West known as Byakko, and the Black Turtle of the North known as Genbu.

Each represents different aspects of life, for example, the seasons, elements, times of day and so on. In China, statues representing each of these four beings would be placed at the specific cardinal points on gates in order to protect from spiritual enemies. But in Yu Yu Hakusho, the Four Saints Beasts are a perversion of the four guardian creatures, as if they are in mockery of the divine creatures.

The first Yusuke and his crew meet is actually the Black Turtle, Genbu. The turtle is associated with winter, Midnight, the colour black and water. This is unusual, as this version of Genbu is made of stone, and can meld into stone. His tail is consistent with the superstition that turtles can only mate with snakes in ancient China, and it’s clear this was inspiration for even more of this villain.

Midnight is a perfect place to start, however, as the four are in the dark, and they don’t know what to expect. Genbu also loves to strike from the dark, which is something that causes some trouble for Kurama. But the contrast of the turtle that holds water and winter shows how much of a perversion these creatures are. Earth is often associated with the Yellow Dragon at the center, or even that of the Qilin. However, being stone, we can treat Genbu as if he represents the opposite, more in line with the drought.

This is also the first time we truly see Kurama face off against someone. We know he can fight, and we learn what his strategy is first-hand. He is intent on studying the patterns of his enemies so he could know what he’s up against, then strike at their weak point. This can be a brilliant strategy that can make or break an enemy.

At first, it might seem like an idiot mistake to send Kurama against him, but with the way the Beasts are, it is actually for the best. Yusuke still needs to save his strength, especially after he used a lot more energy to keep the Wall of Betrayal up, Kuwabara would be flailing around against such a foe, and would pretty much be a liability, and Hiei would get irritated with a foe that would meld into the wall. He can track via telepathy, however it might leave with Hiei wasting valuable resources.

Genbu isn’t that strong overall, but he can still be lethal if you let down your guard. He tends to prefer striking from the back and the front, which works only once, grazing Kurama’s stomach. The injury is far more superficial, and once he learns that Genbu can break apart, and meld into stone, as if he’s swimming in it, Kurama can make the exact setup to take him down.

Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page

Akuma no Ran Inspiration.

Much of Akuma no Ran’s lore and folklore is as all know steeped in Japanese folklore, mythology and of course history.

The cultural influence is undeniable, as is the aesthetic and this is why it stands out as most Fantasy pulls from Anglo-Germanic roots and ideas. This novel doesn’t. It pulls from a culture utterly alien to Germanic philosophy, culture and ideas, so that it is something entirely and altogether different.

It is sentimental and honourable in that way only the Japanese can be, and it is full of characters who could never imagine themselves in a kind of Anglo-Saxon sense. They perceive themselves in a manner only a Japanese person can.

This and the focus with which they attend to every action, every idea, and every decision makes them just what I said; Japanese. Because the novel’s lead, Satomine is a man who is Samurai above all else, and cannot fathom ever being anything else.

So do support Akuma no Ran when it comes out July 1st, link is down below this sentence;

Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page

Kurama’s Focus

We learn now that Kurama’s special focus is using plants as weapons, most notably his Rose Whip. There would be a lot of references to Tuxedo Kamen, or Tuxedo Mask because of this, and the occasional reference to Sailor Jupiter. It would start as aspects of pop culture, and eventually connected to his future wife, Takeuchi Naoko, creator of Sailor Moon. We would eventually see them setting up lots of easter eggs, with Togashi retroactively putting some in, and why in many locations in the translated Manga, you have a lot of references. And there’s a reason why they are considered the Manga Power Couple of Japan.

Hearing about how they live, such as playing video games together, both being eccentric collectors of antiques and occult items, and during his health hiatuses over the series Hunter X Hunter, Takeuchi was fiercely protective of her husband, not allowing insults towards him by fans and agents, as she wants her husband healthy and well-cared for before their work. Their relationship is quite inspirational. They have even treated the weapons Tuxedo Kamen and Kurama using roses, not a coincidence, but treating them as if they were red strings leading to each other.

Speaking of roses, Kurama pulls out a rose. Most people that note this compared him to Tuxedo Mask, however, one can technically argue the opposite as Yu Yu Hakusho was published first. But as he releases the petals, a sweet flowery smell permeates the room. This may seem like an odd technique used against such a creature, but Kurama is trying to track a foe that hides within the floor, ceiling and walls, and Kurama then starts tracking Genbu.

This also states that of the four protagonists, he has the sharpest senses, and this isn’t too unexpected. Kuwabara may have the best sixth sense, and Hiei may have his Jagan Eye, but Kurama’s status as the Demon Fox would allow him to have enhanced senses. His hearing and sense of smell are the strongest, and we can probably assume that of his sense of taste. This would drastically change the direction of the battle.

Upon the next attack, Kurama cuts him down, only for him to put himself back together again. This is the part where we learn why Kurama was the best choice for the job. Yusuke can’t waste his energy, Kuwabara wouldn’t know what he is doing, and in order to figure out how Genbu’s technique works, Hiei would need to read the creature’s mind, but as he later states, the Turtle doesn’t fully understand it, which would render that part moot.

After a stoning or two, Kurama learns how to avoid stones with minimal injuries, and he notices another detail: A strange glowing rock. Kurama doesn’t have a sixth sense like Kuwabara, but it doesn’t mean he’s completely helpless. With a last taunt, Kurama manages to take the red stone that pulses like a heart beat, a piece that Genbu didn’t understand what it did. Genbu reconstituted himself, without having his center to rebuild himself, looking ridiculous afterwards, with his head upside down, right in the nether regions. It was quite the visual gag that made everyone laugh when they saw it.

And after Kurama cuts down the piece, that’s when Genbu dies. Kurama took a beating, but had he not done so, they wouldn’t have been able to defeat him and continue fighting. Just like a grass-type Pokemon does when taking down a rock-type, Kurama Vine Whipped… I mean Rose Whipped the creature into pebbles.

Hiei and Yusuke did express that there were too many risks and too much energy used in that battle, however, Kurama was the only one that was well-equipped to fight him. Every step of the way, Kurama planted ahead.

Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page