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Trust Issues Returneth

“When Frodo came to himself he was still clutching the Ring desperately. He was lying by the fire, which was now piled high and burning

brightly. His three companions were bending over him.

‘What has happened? Where is the pale king?’ he asked wildly.

They were too overjoyed to hear him speak to answer for a while;

nor did they understand his question. At length he gathered from

Sam that they had seen nothing but the vague shadowy shapes coming

towards them. Suddenly to his horror Sam found that his master had

vanished; and at that moment a black shadow rushed past him, and

he fell. He heard Frodo’s voice, but it seemed to come from a great

distance, or from under the earth, crying out strange words. They

saw nothing more, until they stumbled over the body of Frodo, lying

as if dead, face downwards on the grass with his sword beneath him.

Strider ordered them to pick him up and lay him near the fire, and

then he disappeared. That was now a good while ago.

Sam plainly was beginning to have doubts again about Strider;

but while they were talking he returned, appearing suddenly out of

the shadows. They started, and Sam drew his sword and stood over

Frodo; but Strider knelt down swiftly at his side.

‘I am not a Black Rider, Sam,’ he said gently, ‘nor in league with

them. I have been trying to discover something of their movements;

but I have found nothing. I cannot think why they have gone and do

not attack again. But there is no feeling of their presence anywhere

at hand.’”

The story has taken an unexpected turn, when Frodo is stabbed by the Witch-King (who is not yet revealed as bearing the title of Witch-King). with the team filled with horror and terror and Aragorn having rescued them goes on to patch up the wound as best he could, but there’s a limit to what he can do.

Aragorn’s knowledge is vast. In some ways vaster than even Gandalf’s. However, he is not Gandalf, nor is he Elrond the Wise. He is simply a human being at the end of the day, one who was essentially forced to semi-operate on the fly on what is one of his nearest and dearest friends.

Sam meanwhile has begun to doubt once more, thinking that surely a man capable of fending off some of the Nazgul and with knowledge of herbs as profound as Aragorn should be able to do more. What is more is that there’s the question of how the Black-Riders have been hounding them ever more since they met Aragorn. His suspicions are thus more than reasonable given the circumstance.

“Sam choked with tears. ‘Don’t despair!’ said Strider. ‘You must

trust me now. Your Frodo is made of sterner stuff than I had guessed,

though Gandalf hinted that it might prove so. He is not slain, and I

think he will resist the evil power of the wound longer than his

enemies expect. I will do all I can to help and heal him. Guard him

well, while I am away!’ He hurried off and disappeared again into the darkness.”

This is the part that demonstrates just how kind Aragorn is at his core. It isn’t stated, it isn’t told to we the Readers. It is shown.

That it is shown, is important because it is here we should take a lesson that characters are not always to say ‘so and so is very kind’ but to be shown it, in action. Certainly I always shout from the rooftops not to be shy about overflooding your literature with descriptions, but there’s another thing that must be remembered; don’t have characters say someone is kind all the time, sometimes that just makes things awkward. Instead, focus on when it comes to kindnesses and loyalty just showing it.

What is more is that it is a great scene in that it is perhaps one of the only times when Sam despairs throughout the whole of the book. That it is for Frodo shows the depth of feeling tied to their friendship. It is not the sort you’d see to-day, rather it is one of the most sincere in all of literature, one of the most tender and one of the best written ones out there.

This is one of Tolkien’s greatest gifts to literature and to all of humanity.

That said, what must also be added is that Sam’s moment of weakness is truly understandable, with it being Aragorn who tells him not to despair. And this is a message that we can truly take from the whole of LOTR; not to despair. Nothing is lost until the last blow is struck, until the last man is slain and until all is gone. So long as there is breath, so long as there are men alive, who still remember their nations, their tongues, their people and their children, families, wives and kith, there is reason for hope. There is still good in this world and it is always worth fighting for.

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Hope & Despair in Akuma no Ran

This is I must admit one of the principal themes in Akuma no Ran, but also in some of my other works. For one thing it remains prevalent throughout Crown of Blood, as the crown sinks into the mire and Siomon reaches to pluck it. That each generation of Kings fails, and gives way to death and despair, there remains one in the Thistle Kingdom who still remembers, who still carries hope and vigour in his breast.

And he’s hardly alone, for there is in the novel of Darkspire Conspiracy I wrote, a number of characters who endure hardship and humiliation and loss and come out having to demonstrate that same trait. The likes of Audun, Thorgils, Wolffish and Sigrun will have to learn the lesson, with Audun probably being the closest to already understanding it (as he was inspired by Samwise and is my brother’s favourite character of the those in the novel).

Darkspire for those not as familiar with it as say D.S. Brandt, Author Goblin, is a Norse/Viking LOTR styled novel.

Just as they must learn this lesson, so too will Satomine who sinks into despair, after the death of his liege-lord Takimoto no Yoshinobu, but just as he sinks into a malaise, he is forced to rally himself if he wants vengeance for the unjust slaying of his beloved liege. Satomine is thus someone who must venture through a kind of valley of spiritual death in order to discover hope on the other side. It is his friends, and his patron the Prince Shotoku who help to remind him of the importance of hope and that no battle might be won without it.

But the novel doesn’t end there, as there’s a great deal more to the story, and Satomine does his own inspiring of others, as a main hero should.

Each of these books will be available as rewards for the July crowdfund so I will urge everyone to prep their wallets and contribute, when the time comes. The crowdfund starts on July 1st and can be found in the link just below this paragraph.

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The Master of Action

“Frodo dozed, though the pain of his wound was slowly growing, and

a deadly chill was spreading from his shoulder to his arm and side.

His friends watched over him, warming him, and bathing his wound.

The night passed slowly and wearily. Dawn was growing in the sky,

and the dell was filling with grey light, when Strider at last returned.

‘Look!’ he cried; and stooping he lifted from the ground a black

cloak that had lain there hidden by the darkness. A foot above the

lower hem there was a slash. ‘This was the stroke of Frodo’s sword,’

he said. ‘The only hurt that it did to his enemy, I fear; for it is

unharmed, but all blades perish that pierce that dreadful King. More

deadly to him was the name of Elbereth.’”

That the name of Elbereth carries such weight is important as it shows that there’s an order to things. It is in some ways the same weight that Freyja’s name carries in Norse Mythology, Amaterasu’s carries in Japanese Shinto beliefs or Hera’s in that of the Greeks. For Christians, one could compare it to calling upon the Holy Mother.

This was not simply a defensive action but an ‘offensive’ one of sorts, and it might well be that it was the only thing that saved Frodo.

Because you see on his own he had no defences against the enemies of the Free People of Middle-Earth. But by showing that one trait that Tolkien valued ever so much, Faith he was able to call upon a power that none of the Nazgul could possibly imagine.

Faith is a true force, an unequalled one in some ways. It is one that Tolkien shows isn’t submissive, isn’t passive but is an active force in the universe. He likely borrowed from the kind of faith demonstrated by the likes of King David from the Bible, who calls upon God when he goes to confront Goliath, claiming that just as God had previously protected him from Lions and other beasts, so too would he shield him from his current enemies.

This is what is meant by Faith. Something that pushes one to action, and that means belief in a higher power than oneself enough to be willing to put oneself at risk.

But it is a duel that Frodo doesn’t walk away unscarred from, as is shown by his increasing weakness throughout the story. He will wane ever more, growing ever weaker in Return of the King, as there’s more to the Morgul Blade than meets the eye as the piece that’s stuck within him is worming its way under the flesh, and slowly transforming him into a Wratih-slave of the Nazgul.

As to Elbereth she is the wife of Manwe, and the Queen of the Valar, and is the greatest of the female Valars, so that she stands head and shoulders above all of the rest of creation in some ways. The wisest and holiest of women ever to grace Tolkien’s Legendarium, she is very much a special figure.

One whom evil fears and with good reason, because though she lacks martial might herself, what she knows she always tells her husband. Manwe for his part does not lack for physical might, though he can be naive and trusting. He has more importantly a number of Valar to call upon who could and will act impulsively on their own and would be more than happy to stamp out Sauron.

Therefore to call upon her isn’t an act of someone pleading, it is an act of war in a way. It is an aggressive thing, and it is proof that Frodo isn’t some push-over, he isn’t a weakling, he isn’t passive though the Jackson movies presented him as such. To the contrary; he’s the master of his own fate, and is perfectly willing to throw down with the best of them if it means safe-guarding the Ring from evil.

“‘And more deadly to Frodo was this!’ He stooped again and lifted

up a long thin knife. There was a cold gleam in it. As Strider raised

it they saw that near the end its edge was notched and the point was

broken off. But even as he held it up in the growing light, they gazed in

astonishment, for the blade seemed to melt, and vanished like a smoke

in the air, leaving only the hilt in Strider’s hand. ‘Alas!’ he cried. ‘It

was this accursed knife that gave the wound. Few now have the skill in

healing to match such evil weapons. But I will do what I can.’

He sat down on the ground, and taking the dagger-hilt laid it on

his knees, and he sang over it a slow song in a strange tongue. Then

setting it aside, he turned to Frodo and in a soft tone spoke words

the others could not catch. From the pouch at his belt he drew out

the long leaves of a plant.

‘These leaves,’ he said, ‘I have walked far to find; for this plant

does not grow in the bare hills; but in the thickets away south of the

Road I found it in the dark by the scent of its leaves.’ He crushed a

leaf in his fingers, and it gave out a sweet and pungent fragrance. ‘It

is fortunate that I could find it, for it is a healing plant that the Men

of the West brought to Middle-earth. Athelas they named it, and it

grows now sparsely and only near places where they dwelt or camped

of old; and it is not known in the North, except to some of those

who wander in the Wild. It has great virtues, but over such a wound

as this its healing powers may be small.’

He threw the leaves into boiling water and bathed Frodo’s shoulder. The fragrance of the steam was refreshing, and those that were unhurt felt their minds calmed and cleared. The herb had also some

power over the wound, for Frodo felt the pain and also the sense of

frozen cold lessen in his side; but the life did not return to his arm,

and he could not raise or use his hand. He bitterly regretted his

foolishness, and reproached himself for weakness of will; for he now

perceived that in putting on the Ring he obeyed not his own desire

but the commanding wish of his enemies. He wondered if he would

remain maimed for life, and how they would now manage to continue

their journey. He felt too weak to stand.

The others were discussing this very question. They quickly

decided to leave Weathertop as soon as possible. ‘I think now,’ said

Strider, ‘that the enemy has been watching this place for some days.

If Gandalf ever came here, then he must have been forced to ride

away, and he will not return. In any case we are in great peril here

after dark, since the attack of last night, and we can hardly meet

greater danger wherever we go.’”

Here is the scene where Frodo is truly healed, and truly cared for, with it being the first one in which Aragorn the Awesome shows his herb lore, and demonstrates that he has learnt his craft from Elrond well.

He also deduces that Gandalf must have riden on and that they shouldn’t for this reason tarry.

This should make anyone pause and think; Gandalf encountered someone or someones so dangerous that he had no other choice but to hurry along. This puts the Black-Riders in a whole new light because they scared the Grey Wanderer, which is no mean feat and something to be horrified by.

It also does something else that all writers should pay attention to; it raises the stakes. And this is what all writers even those who are in the middle of their novel, aim to do.

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