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Rikard
Jun 12

"...he isn’t passive though the Jackson movies presented him as such."

Thank you - Elijah Wood's constantly "surprised dullard"-face was one of my annoyances with the filmation of LotR.

This might be amusing - athelas, kingsfoil, asëa aranion was in the original Swedish translation given the name "Kungsmynta": Kung is king, mynta refers a type of plants, so the implication is "the kings' herb" or "the herb of kings/the king". Kungsmynta however is also the old Swedish name for Oregano.

Kungsmynta/Oregano also shows up in old recipes for exorcisms and all kinds of herbal tonics for health reasons, and is mentioned in a manuscript from the 1400s as an herb that kings can use to cure ailments and ill health.

The Professor knew his stuff!

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