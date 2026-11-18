Time for the quietest, heartbreaking and most final of Cole’s paintings. This painting is the aptly named Desolation (1836), which shows the aftermath long after the sack. It personifies what comes after the tempest, a silence that follows the storm.

The viewpoint remains the same bay and the same distant crag as before, though the focus has shifted again and the scale has opened out. What was a crowded harbour of marble and flame is now a still inlet. It truly brings to mind the Kreia quote from Knights of the Old Republic II; “It is such a quiet thing, to fall. But far more terrible is to admit it.” That is the apt description here for this painting; it s a quiet thing for the civilization to have fallen, and it is even more terrible a thing to endure and to admit what has happened and that this could happen again.

There are broken columns, fragments of the triumphal bridge and the Doric temple rise from the water and the returning undergrowth. A single tall column stands in the foreground; its capital catches the last light of the setting sun and a heron has nested there. Ivy climbs the shaft. A lizard moves across the stone. A deer approaches the water near the ruined temple. No human figure remains. This is the worst possible fall imaginable; there is nothing left here of the happy crowds that had once occupied the land, had celebrated a Triumph.

The civilisation is dead. The golden age over, and the joy it brought at an end. Hope seems extinguished forevermore. Nevermore shall the old empire march on, offering safety, civilisation, culture and relief to its people.

Cole’s own account is spare and conclusive: “The sun has just set, the moon ascends the twilight sky over the ocean, near the place where the sun rose in the first picture. Day-light fades away, and the shades of evening steal over the shattered and ivy-grown ruins of that once proud city. A lonely column stands near the fore ground, on whose capitol, which is illumined by the last rays of the departed sun, a heron has built her nest. The doric temple and the triumphal bridge, may still be recognised among the ruins. But, though man and his works have perished, the steep promontory, with its insulated rock, still rears against the sky unmoved, unchanged. Violence and time have crumbled the works of man, and art is again resolving into elemental nature. The gorgeous pageant has passed — the roar of battle has ceased — the multitude has sunk in the dust — the empire is extinct.” He had earlier instructed that the canvas should be “a sunset… no human figure—a solitary bird perhaps: a calm & silent effect… the funeral knell of departed greatness.”

This is the winter of the cycle made visible. Where Destruction showed the sudden violence that ends a high civilisation, Desolation shows the longer work of time and nature. This can be observed in a number of civilisations the world over; Hatti fell as did Egypt, to decay and destruction, Greece and Rome went through the same process, and in the Orient, China and Korea had to endure the same suffering. And yet, from the corpses of older civilisations all know that new ones can well begin or as in the cases of Greece, China, Korea and Rome, they might still rise once more. The mountain does not change; the works of man do. Cole’s own signature, incised into a stone at the lower right, is already partly overgrown—art itself returning to the ground.

The painting is not pure negation. The return of the deer (last seen hunted in the Savage State), the nesting birds, the unbroken rock, and the rising moon placed near the sunrise of the first canvas all point to continuity. History is circular in the Spenglerian sense: after the winter of desolation comes the possibility of a new spring. Civilisations die as organisms die; the larger life of peoples and of the land continues. The ruins are not the end of everything, only the end of one particular form of human order. From the cadaver of what was once glorious and beautiful, a new thing might well rise. The new civilisation can still be born, and the fallen people might well rise once more. As the civilisation that was built before tends to be like an energy field the old ethnic people who built the empire generates naturally.

Civilisation is the gift of man to woman it has been said, but also a gift from God. But it is founded upon energy, courage and intelligence but also culture and tradition. And tradition as all know is not the reverence of ashes, but the preservation of Fire.

Therefore, the fire that generated and warmed the people in the summer throughout the autumn and into the winter of the civilisation can come again, can strike once more. If every nation and their individual civilisations must endure winters, so too we must realise that this makes the spring that follows the desolation, the winter inevitable.