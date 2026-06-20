It happened that it was on his next visit that he was to bring the books. He had considered taking them from Nifalgin but upon thinking about it he had decided against doing so. He knew that Nifalgin would in time notice their absence, so that he preferred to go to one of the book-stalls just next to the apple-merchant two streets north of the temple of Isis where they lived. The merchant in question was an illiterate man who had a profoundly bad memory, and an even worse temper. Dusky skinned and under the impression that all those around him were always eager to take from him without ever giving back, Abydan was an unpleasant fellow that the child preferred to avoid most of the time. Hardly perceptive he felt a little bad stealing from him, so that he swiped the books from him, recognizing them due to the covers though he could not read the volumes he had inherited from his considerably more brilliant brother whom had died suddenly two years prior.

Felix had simply to wait for him to leave to relieve himself, whereupon he pounced forward ignoring the other merchants. Most did not value books and so did not kick up a fuss, with the vast majority he suspected unlikely to warn Abydan of the theft.

It was later that he was to deliver the book to Dain who accepted them with visible gratitude. It happened that this delivering of books impressed a number of the gladiators who sought to request other smaller items, with Felix to promise to lay claim to as many as he could. In return they paid him by sharing with him and Maedan a portion of their gruel and bread, so that the two of them were soon to though they did not realize it put on weight.

On the second week after he had delivered the books to Dain, he was to shortly after he slipped down thither into the cells, to arrive just as the Dwarf was reading from the history of Orissia. It was with a little amusement that he noticed that the guards were listening no less raptly than the gladiators themselves were. Momentarily worried that they might notice him, he was comforted when the guards were called away by their superior. While they were away, one of the Dwarvish gladiators slipped up above to dislodge the rope before he slipped back inside with all the grace of a trained acrobat. Landing upon his feet, he gave Felix a wink ere he handed the line to Lachlan that he might toss it back up when the time came for the child to depart.

“-It was at this time that Maximius III endeavoured to reconstruct the walls of the city, inspecting them and making certain that there were no holes and no mistakes done. It was after this that-”

“Oh do hurry up, with the life of that dullard Maximius III to one of his battles,” Domnall grumbled utterly bored by the tale that the Dwarf was recounting.

“Do be quiet Domnall,” Lachlan grunted irritably, “Though this talk of walls can be a tad dry.”

“Very well, if you wish I will move forward, to the battle that took place nearer to the end of the man’s life,” growled Dain impatiently whereupon he turned a few pages in the book that he might read to them of the battle of Mathinas. “A great battle that echoed across all the land as thousands of foes was pressed back, and grand feats unlike any others in all the history of Ifriquya were performed! It was in that hour that the flower of Deshret and Kemet’s youths were lost, as those men who threw themselves into the service of those foulest of beasts that ever walked this earth. At first the Empire thought itself immune to what sorrows might await it, so that when the east-countries were lost with their Pharaohs lost, in the sands and fields of the two Kingdoms. As it happened, the Empire was invaded not long thereafter by foreign monsters and demonic forces from the distant east. It was in this sort of mood that the Emperor journeyed east to combat the enemy, and to come to the rescue of Deshret. It was at this time as the cavalry and vanguard joined with those of Deshret, with the new Pharaoh of those lands sent back to Thinis for her protection, whilst the old Emperor advanced his forces to the borders of Kemet. It was thereupon the eastern shore of the Neilos-River that the men of Deshret and Orissia stood together in defiance of the monstrous Mazoku and Unliving that had devoured and destroyed Kemet as locusts once had. It is known thanks to those who saved themselves, what the Emperor said to his troops, as he encouraged them forward; ‘the dawn lies ahead! Forward, the dawn we strive for lies ahead’ and it was into that hour past sorrow, past countless cadavers that the noblest of Orissia’s lords threw himself against the enemy.”

“The Emperor died of his wounds did he not?” Felix asked of the Dwarf, as he attracted a number of glances from those around them, reddening he admitted, “One of the old men who once lived a short distance away from the temple, he sold books and would tell us tales.”

“Good man him, in time it happened that the Empire already exhausted and wearied from the war to regain her lands from Zolus was shattered in the wars that followed as the Emperor passed and his successor died not long thereafter also, though he did so before the walls of Orissia.” Dain recounted with some measure of passion and joy, as he lost himself in the telling of the tale.

The tale which Dain spoke of reminded Felix of the tale of Danarius, a hero who had saved the Empire in the aftermath of the Empire’s first great defeat in the Second Wars of Darkness. It was after the Emperor had fallen that the warrior-lion gathered together those members of his tribe that still lived, sending the women away to the isle-town just off the shore of the north-west of Ifriquya. At which time he began an extended guerrilla campaign that saw many of his men slain over the course of eleven years, as the warrior rescued the ancient sword of the Orissian Emperors, and even ambushed the Fratriarch Alkmedi. The Dark Elf in question was later to arise once more after the ambush as one of the Unliving, so that he was to after several more years corner Danarius and slay him.

This however proved an ephemeral victory as it was said that Danarius’s son had escaped and carried on his father’s war, battling to free northern Ifriquya alongside Andreas and Aferian over the course of many years. It was the son, Ervin who it was said was responsible for at last putting the demonic Fratriarch to rest, and scattering his remains to the winds. The story of the two heroes was one of Felix’s favourite tales, with his father having always told him, he was high above them now, amidst the stars as one of the great Constellations of Ifriquya. The image of the great warrior fighting against the shadows, having been lifted up to shine down upon them, by Roma herself so that his example lived on high above all their heads.

It was as the Dwarf’s reading of the ancient Emperor’s speech drew to a halt that Felix felt invigorated with the spirit of the man’s courage. It was then that he discovered just before he drifted away into the realm of sleep that he realized with a start that he loved tales of heroism and courage. It had been so long since he last time he heard such a tale, with that last tale having been told to him by his father, who had recounted to him the heroics of Danarius, one of the great heroes of Orissian history. Thinking on how long it had been startled him, so that as he fell asleep he smiled at the knowledge that some part of him from when his father still lived, had sparked to life once more.

*****

Felix departed the Circus Orissius after several hours of discussing history and Dain reading from the History of Orissia to him, with a number of the gladiators listening raptly. How could they not? The Dwarf was an excellent reader, with a deep and very masculine voice, with his cadence perfect and enchanting. Thinking back on it, the warrior had dismissed the Tigrun who had visited without Maedan this time where he ordinarily visited with him, he raced out from beneath the tunnels. It was raining and his friend had not wanted to leave to visit the gladiators, with Felix now regretting the visit as he made his way through the streets forgetting in his rush to cover the opening with the grate.

Glancing all about him, Felix once he had made certain that he had not been followed, hurried along indoors. By this time in the habit of coming and going from the temple, the Tigrun hardly paying the light that was discernible under the doorsill. This was when he made his greatest error.

The last thing that the child foresaw was the possibility that as he slipped back into the building, for him to enter into the dining room to the rear of the temple, blows out the candle he held and hears a bang. He came very near to leaping through the ceiling and onto the roof up overhead, or so it seemed to him as he stared in dumbfounded shock at the pair who loomed over him.

“It happens that he was indeed slipping in and out from the temple,” Aadan remarked to Nifalgin amused as he smirked at the child with dark glittering eyes.

Felix still stupefied looked from the pair to the child held in the arms of Aadan only to exclaim, “Maedan!”

“Felix you little ingrate! I made it very apparent to you what happens to those who break my rules when I generously took you in six years ago!” Nifalgin shrieked seized by fury, hurrying up to the boy to deliver unto him a great blow to his face with his right foot.

The boy cried out, and fell back hands going up to his bleeding cheek where he had been struck, all while he mewled with pain and grief. It happened that whilst he did so, a great surge of anger overcame him so that he rose to his feet in the next instant.

Glaring at Nifalgin he came very near to striking back, as it was his blood boiled and begged him to do just that. Yet it was with the intervention of Aadan that he was to in spite of his anger remember that the two of them still held Maedan. Once more he was thrown to the ground, whereupon the servant of Isis saw fit to deliver half a dozen blows.

Likely he might well have kept on with the beating of young Felix were it not for Aadan’s intervention, who laughingly remarked to his friend, “Come come now Nifalgin, I do believe he has been made to regret his hubris quite enough. Now then, what say you Felix to answering our question of whither did you go whilst we were gone?”

“There is a path below ground that leads to the cells below Circus Orissius,” Felix confessed seized more by fright for his friend, as he stared at the dagger that was pressed against the younger Tigrun’s throat than fear for his own safety. Covered in bruises, with his eyes darting from the knife to the panting, still furious Nifalgin, he added if cautiously. “Just- just lower the knight, please Nifalgin, Aadan I swear it is where I have been and from whence we came!”

“Wait a path into the catacombs down below?” Nifalgin murmured astonished, as he exchanged this sort of look with Aadan who was no less startled.

It might well have come about that Felix might well receive a good and thorough beating, and Maedan might well have suffered a quick death to Aadan’s knife were it not for this admission. The surprise of Aadan passed in favour of amusement as he began to laugh loudly and with the whole of his whole body, so that he was subject to the stares of those around him.

Nifalgin losing patience snapped at him, “What is the matter with you Aadan? Why do you chortle so?”

“Do you not see? He has a way to and from there.” Aadan retorted before he turned once more, this time with an odd glimmer in his eyes, “Do you speak true Felix?” When the youth nodded his head, the bearded man staring at him for several minutes at last removed the dagger from Maedan’s throat. “Interesting… this could be the answer to a number of our troubles.”

“Troubles? Whatever do you mean you daft fool?”

“Nifalgin think on it, are we not in dire financial straits especially since that great fire?”

“Yes,” Nifalgin said at once, not following where the man’s mind was headed, as he studied him quizzically, “Did you take a stone to the skull on thy last shift thereupon the great walls of the city?”

Aadan made an impatient gesture, only to snap at him, “Think! Think you fool! Or is thy head as empty as that of the very children you care for? Allow me to ask another question of thee; do women like muscular men?”

“Yes, of course.”

“And do women not have the same desires as men?” Aadan asked of him in a devious tone, as he looked at the youth with a speculative gaze, “What is more is that we ought to remember how the women of ancient Roma often visited with the Gladiators.”

“What? Is this true?” Nifalgin asked utterly unfamiliar with the history of the ancient city, then a new thought occurred to him, so that he asked of him, “How do you know this?”

“I was taught by a surly old freedman who liked details of that sort, I always listened to him in order to learn more about the city walls and urban battles.” Aadan replied with a shrug of his shoulders, “He was the only one of the teachers at the school who did not beat us.”

Nifalgin looked utterly indifferent to this admission, with the Tigrun looking on at him with no small amount of envy. He wished he could have gone to study at a school, as he had never been in one since his father had passed away, and recalled how much he had enjoyed it.

It was with more than a little hesitation that he watched as Aadan at last growing exasperated explained his thinking. It was then and only then that the Goblin became less doubtful and soon brightened at the proposed scheme that the guardsman had in mind. “You see?” he asked when he had finished his explanation, “We slip them out in the night then return them, with my guards to act as escort and to spread the news to the noblewomen’s handmaidens and servants when they are at market and you Nifalgin manage the business with Felix here and his friends to act guides. You need never go in person thyself, and may even continue to manage things as you have done, and we will split the commissions between ourselves.”

“Wait whatever do you mean by that? Why should I split what coin that is made thanks to my child here and the others, when it is I who has to feed the worthless scum?” Nifalgin asked of the guardsman outraged at the possibility of having to share the slightest thing with a non-Goblin.

Aadan was hardly put off by this reaction on his part, and chortled, “Nonsense, we need only give you the greater share and pay my men with those false coins you have.”

Pleased to have won this skirmish between him and the head of the city-watch, the sly old Nifalgin returned his gaze to meet that of Felix once more. “Now as to you, Felix if I may say so, I should hope that you are prepared to at long last do your part after so many years of contributing so little…”

Felix reluctantly bowed his head in defeat. He knew he could try to protest about whether he was truly lazy or not, yet as long as there was a knife to Maedan’s throat he could not.

Thankfully, while the ten year old feline was utterly cowed, Aria the female Tigrun was not and intervened for the first time since the contest of wills had begun. “If the two of you are quite finished scaring them, would you please be so kind as to release Maedan?”

The girl’s boldness won her the disdain of Nifalgin who never much liked to hear criticism or of courage from his charges. Aadan for his part blinked and with a shrug of his shoulders, he did just that though not before he remarked to the youth. “There there my boy, do carry on in good humour.”

The chortles that followed were merry and of the sort that might have made him look almost fatherly so that the Tigrun almost wished he could trust him. He knew with a single glance at him though that this was impossible. Aadan had not helped him out of the goodness of his heart and continued to look on the felines with a greedy gleam in his eyes.

This vision was unsettling, and one that Felix would never and could never truly forget. He swore to himself then to not let himself ever be taken in by Aadan’s charm. The man had much to commend himself, for he was not nearly as violent towards the children as Nifalgin was, and yet there was a quality to him that was far more vile. The Goblin may have murdered Osurio, however Felix had a sense then that Aadan had done far worse in the past, and was certain that if it came to it he would do far worse than his uglier counterpart.