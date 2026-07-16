I Can Go the Distance

The soul of a Disney character is often embodied through a song, an iconic song for a protagonist that truly brings out the theme of the story. Mulan sings the song “Reflection” while looking at reflections as she doesn’t know who she is. Ariel has the song “Part of Your World” that embraces her heart to find a new world outside the one she grew up in. Even Tarzan, despite the song sung by Phil Collins, “Son of Man”, with Tarzan wanting to know as much as he can about the human world.

In “Hercules”, the titular character has the song “Go the Distance” which he starts, not knowing what his instincts are telling him. He doesn’t belong as his incredible strength makes him an outsider by his peers, and many villagers (whenever they don’t need him to perform tasks for them.) alienate him, and sometimes judge his parents.

It starts with a father-son discussion, with Hercules not knowing his role and his destiny, knowing there’s something more to his life. Amphitrion tries his hardest to talk with him, but Hercules keeps cutting him off, going to look at the sea. Amphitrion is very aged, and very much almost skeletal. He became a father when he was old, but he still loves Hercules very much.

Hercules: I have often dreamed

Of a far-off place

Where a great, warm welcome will be waiting for me

Where the crowds will cheer

When they see my face

And a voice keeps saying

This is where I’m meant to be

The song starts with Hercules going to skip a small stone across the sea, but with a flick, it goes into the horizon. It’s akin to how far he has to go, and how far his spirit’s already gone to reach. He feels like someone’s waiting for him, and eager to meet him, which isn’t a lie. He probably felt Zeus and Hera watching over them.

This can also reveal that Zeus probably did his best to ensure that Amphitrion and Alcmene’s crops are well nourished by the rain and sun, Ensuring the weather is good for the family, which is essentially the most he can do, from a distance. Hercules probably felt a presence whenever Zeus would change the weather for them, or Hera sending a maternal warning to Alcmene to go to Hercules if he had a nightmare when he was younger.

The two deities couldn’t do anything direct, but the most they could do was ensure they had a pleasant life from afar. It was heartbreaking for them, but our protagonist probably felt something divine that was always and still part of him, since he didn’t drink that one drop. He probably has a feeling that the entirety of the pantheon (moins Hades) are excited to see him.

Orphans are often curious about where they come from, and what their parents and families are like, and Hercules indeed feels this way.



The screen pans to Hercules being in the middle of the large bright sun, as if he comes from divine heaven. This shows that there is a strong Christian element to the movie, and it’s not just a Moses or Superman story. He indeed came to Earth, but through terrible reasons, but he was cared for by his parents.

As Hercules sings the last line, it does reveal that he has a bit of a connection to Zeus already, and is not just hearing, but it seems like he’s “overhearing” Zeus’ feelings through his actions, that he’s meant to be on Mount Olympus.

The Zeus in this movie is very different from the ones in the original Greek myths. This one may have mocked and given Hades the bum job, but he’s a being of good deep down. The mythical one can be petty, irresponsible and self-centered. As I mentioned before, Zeus and Hera can live for eternity, but these are probably the longest years of their existence, and the most miserable ones.

I will find my way

I can go the distance

I’ll be there someday

If I can be strong

I know every mile will be worth my while

I would go most anywhere to feel like I belong

The scene shifts to night, and Hercules is walking around, and he knows this area. It seems like this is a normal occurrence when he needs air, and it seems he feels safe in these woods, and is familiar with the geography, even at night.

He climbs high into the tallest tree, further from the ground, as if he wants to reach his hand out, and be as close to the stars as he can. The stars in Greek mythology are where legends, heroes and even those that have been unfortunate are ascended to, and for someone like Hercules, it only feels natural for him.

He sings of going far, and that the time to go is soon, and that he’s strong enough to go, both physically and emotionally. A shooting star is shown, and it’s a sign that he needs to leave the nest, and that it’s time for the next step in his journey.

When he reaches home during the song intermission, he’s greeted by his father and mother. Amphitrion probably felt Hercules could use time to himself to sort his head out, and he also went to Alcmene to discuss that it’s time to tell him everything. Both look very upset and heartbroken themselves, as it was a conversation they didn’t want to have, but knew they’d have to talk about it.

Amphitrion in the myths has always been good towards Heracles, and in this movie, it’s the same. He probably insisted to his wife that it was time, and that there was nothing they could do, and they thought they were prepared for this day.



They hand him his medallion, a symbol of Zeus that would be deemed important to all mortal men. And it was wise of the two to hide it from everyone, as it would have caused trouble for them by many individuals. Telling Hercules was the hardest thing they could do as parents, but this wasn’t just a child in a basket they found. It was a child with a divine medallion, one that Hercules would keep with him, even in adulthood.

The boy gets excited, knowing that there are answers to be held, but he then realises that it means he has to leave, and when he turns to see both parents, Amphitrion and Alcmene have smiles, but there are many emotions in them. They are beaming with pride, but also are close together, heartbroken to see that they need to let their child leave the nest. The cloth that had the medallion is now used as a kerchief by Alcmene, who is trying to remain composed.

Hercules doesn’t deny that he needs to leave, but he swears that he won’t forget them. He does love and care for them greatly, as revealed in the song “Zero to Hero”, when you see their small cottage updated, with a large expansion, which does indicate that he still cares deeply for them, sending them money and gifts of appreciation, likely coming over as many times as he could.

As the sun rises, Hercules is being seen off by his parents, his mother draping a cloak around Hercules’ shoulders, a constant reminder that they are still with him in spirit. It’s a very sad farewell, as there’s nothing they can do, but let him go, and it’s also hard for Hercules. He’s still a teenager, but it can’t stop him from leaving to find his destiny.

As he leaves, they all embrace, but when the embrace ends, Alcmene shows she doesn’t want him to leave, but Amphitrion pulls her back a little. This detail may be often overlooked, but the theme of filial relationships between parents and son is central here. Alcmene wants to keep him close, and part of her wants to go with him, but as much as Amphitrion wants to as well, he is aware that they’d hold him back. They are old, and not able to travel as much.

The most he could do is look back and wave, something that does give relief to both parents, as they cry, waving back. This is when the song resumes, as the chick leaves the nest.

I am on my way

I can go the distance

I don’t care how far

Somehow I’ll be strong

I know every mile

Will be worth my while

I would go most anywhere to find where I belong

Hercules moves through mountains, fields and many trials, using his head to make his way to Zeus’ Temple, which is far, and isolated, likely meant for pilgrims to make a hard journey to reach him. As it gets darker, it does hint that it wasn’t just a day’s travel, but a longer one. Night falls, and a storm brews. Even Zeus can’t play nice with him now.

Hercules meets Zeus & Pegasus | Animation | CHET

When he arrives, the pillars are gigantic to someone small like him. It’s far larger than one can imagine humans can make, and it’s very much incredible as Hercules marches in. When he arrives at the statue of Zeus, it is massive. He’s a literal ant next to it. But then lightning strikes the statue. Normally, he’d hear the prayers, but wouldn’t come to deliver a message. This time, it’s an exception.

Zeus’ statue comes to life, and when he starts speaking, it’s full of emotion. “My boy, my little Hercules…” as he reaches down. He knew this time would come, but it was hard for him, scared of rejection. He probably also feels for both Amphitrion and Alcmene, who raised him as their own, sad that they had to let him go, as they cared deeply for his son.

A part of him likely sees the two elderly mortals as family to protect, as they treated Hercules well, and taught him right from wrong. He’s also happy that now, by divine law, he can finally speak directly with Hercules. As he finally calms down Hercules, they discuss his parentage. And unlike in many Greek myths, that answers are never direct, Zeus in here doesn’t skirt around the truth.

Like his mortal parents, he explains that Hercules is old enough to understand the full story of what happened. Hercules thought that Zeus and Hera left him on Earth, but Zeus explains that he was kidnapped, full of emotion, then he changes into rage that someone hurt Hercules, but Zeus also explains that he can’t turn Hercules into a god. It’s beyond his powers. He could likely outright do it, but he’d be breaking so many divine laws.

But Zeus explains that there’s also an important detail, that Hercules needs to show himself to be a true hero, an aspect of the story that he does need to learn. Zeus is bending the laws he enforces as much as he could, and because Hercules is “technically” a god, he can play a little fast and loose with the rules, and direct his son in the correct direction without playing with prophecies and double meanings.

Zeus tells him to search Philoctetes, a professional trainer of heroes, and he likely knows Phil’s situation, knowing that he can make a difference. Then he introduces Hercules to Pegasus. He is far more connected to the tale of Perseus, born of the blood of Medusa, but here he was created by Zeus. As the head of the pantheon whistles, it’s clear he had Pegasus already prepared for Hercules.

Zeus blows in a particular direction to help lead Hercules in the direction of Phil, but he then chokes a “Good luck, son” which he finds probably too soon to say goodbye, but he understands that his son needs to do what he has to do, and knows full well that Hercules has to become a true hero, even if he doesn’t know the prophecy that the Fates told Hades.

I will beat the odds

I can go the distance

I will face the world,

Fearless, proud and strong

I can please the gods

I can go the distance

Till I find my hero’s welcome,

Right where I belong!

Hercules is far more energetic now, as he knows who he is, and he knows there’s a challenge ahead of him. With questions answered, he is eager to prove himself to the Olympians. Flying from Zeus’ Temple, flying high. He’s on cloud nine, and feels invincible, like many teenagers.

He flies through the clouds, and it seems that Pegasus is flying around like a dance, as Hercules instinctively knows how to fly on him. And now he’s back flying into the sun, like at the beginning of the song. The first time around, Hercules had an instinctive pull, but now he knows what he has to be, but has yet to learn who he has to be.