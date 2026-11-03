Lex Audiobook Edition

It is no great secret that the articles or stories rather that got me my first big break on Substack was that of my Darkspire Conspiracy novel. As a story it isn’t the most outlandish Fantasy epic ever written, however it is the one that is the most consistent with the old Volsungrs Saga.

The novel itself isn’t terribly complicated in terms of its premise; Viking fantasy fiction that is supposed to be a sequel to the story of Sigurdr. The only thing is that the story here is about the maiden Sigrun. A character named after a Nordic Valkyrie and who is at the centre of the chaos that follows the death of her foster-father.

The inspiration and intention of this story was always derived as said from the legend of the Volsungrs who as everyone knows are descended from Odinn.

The summary is as follows;

“The village of Heiðrrán was tiny, isolated and hardly ever drew attention from the outside world. But there was something special about it, for it had ten years ago had the honour of having the daughter of the finest fisher-woman in the village sent off to foster with the local Jarl.

That was twelve years ago, and now that daughter, Sigrún has returned. Bringing with her wealthy gifts from the Jarl, with the celebration welcoming her home ruined by an unexpected, sepulchral figure and the unexpected murder of the Jarl Helgi (her foster-father).

Now Sigrún and her family and friends, must embark on a whirlwind quest, of passion, vengeance and valour all to save the kingdom of Norvech and to defy the most wicked figure in the history of the kingdom, who lies within the mysterious and previously thought lost Darkspire.”

These words are from the book’s summary and took me some time to figure out. The book’s yet to yield all that much attention on Substack, but as the site is in decline it should come as no surprise.

That said the book has yielded enough attention for Lex.com to show interest and for it to have thus been made into an audio-book on audible.

The audio-book is the first I’ve produced with Lex, and was really well produced. It was fun listening to it, and even funner realising that Lex had done everything possible to capture the Scandinavian feel and Dark Fantasy elements of the tale. What he also strove for was to capture the epic feel of the novel.

It is with some wonder that I must express heartfelt grattitude to him and his staff. They worked hard on the book, and were very eager to adapt it.

On my end the fact that another book was adapted is a great honour and allowed me to ponder Darkspire Conspiracy’s role in my ‘canon’ and the importance of the book in my saga, and determine that I need to push forward with other projects that are nearly finished that I might finish Darkspire’s second volume, which I’m tentatively dubbing the Silverspire Dream.

But to get an idea of what I have in mind for that book, you must first explore the first volume, and one of the best ways to do so is through the Audiobook that’s available on Audible so do please check out the link below and BUY it! It helps both Lex and myself.

Darkspire Audiobook