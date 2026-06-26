Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page

Training Montage Time!

After Domon finally gets it through his thick skull that he needs to train a lot more to understand the power of the Shining Gundam, he heads to South America in an isolated location to train in order to figure himself out, something he was told to do by Schwarz Bruder. It’s also the first time Rain is introduced to the location where Domon grew up under Master Asia. It is astounding the natural beauty that resides there, something that awes the young woman.

This is a friendship episode that covers the history of the Chibodee girls and explains their backstory, and how they met Chibodee Crocket and how they see the effects of the recent events in Shinjuku. It starts with Chibodee battling in New York against the Temjin Gundam of Neo Mongolia, and losing quite badly, as he has a state-of-the-art Gundam, against the Temjin Gundam that is a bit lower quality. This is likely an example of training the Gundam Fighter to fit the Gundam that was already built. However, for such an advanced model, Chibodee gets the blades at his throat, which is rather sad.

Next we see the effects of PTSD that resulted in Chibodee’s experiences in Japan when he was possessed by DG cells, which puts him in a state of self-preservasion with an extreme case of adrenaline, as he destroys one of the Manhattan Bridges, followed by beating the head of the Temjin Gundam, as he imagines the Devil Gundam. It’s only when the Chibodee girls call out to him when He stops and realises where he’s at once again, as his mind was back in Shinjuku trying to fight off Kiyoji, and not the representative of Mongolia.

The girls are confused by Chibodee’s blackout, when Schwarz Bruder, under disguise, explains to them that he needs to face off against an opponent who understands him, and pretty much states that Chibodee is traumatised. As viewers, it’s quite obvious, considering how fast he ditched Shinjuku. The main difference between him as well as Argo Gulski, George de Sand and Sai Saici, is that they have staff trained for this exact kind of thing. Sai has his mentors who, with their spiritual traditions are able to guide Sai out of this, Argo has personal experience and Nastasha wouldn’t tolerate excuses and give Argo a project, and George has his own staff and upbringing to fall back on, with his staff being experienced with Gundam Fighters.

Chibodee and his girls have no experience in PTSD or mental health, as explained in this episode, and Chibodee doesn’t have connections that can send in a therapist, as it would also require the girls to realise that their guy needs more than just a Gundam match to help deal with his problems. Bunny, Janet and Cath are quick to dismiss the mysterious old man (Schwarz) over his nosiness and assume he doesn’t know better, but it’s Shirley that stops the rest of them and realise that the man’s trying to help them, pointing them in the direction of Guyana.

Chibodee spends extra time at the bar, self-medicating in a rather unhealthy way, which demonstrates that none of them ever thought they’d get to that point that they’d deal with something so traumatic. Fighting against government agents? Sure. Tearing down opposing Gundam Fighters? Understood. Dealing with the most powerful Gundam in existence that turns people into zombies to do its own bidding? That’s so far up their ball park, I doubt even Char Aznable could imagine that.

Unfortunately, the girls pulled the “Dear John” letter approach, locking the door between him and the apartment, as he busts through, going onto the couch, where he demands for some water from the girls, only to find all four girls that have vanished. In a way, one can hardly blame them. He was like an overeager boy before, now he’s a drunk little kid who needs to be babysat, still expecting to be served.

The letter details this specifically:

“Please support the Brothers Krynn’s newest novel, by contributing to their crowdfund when the time comes, here’s the link- oh wait, nope that’s not what it said! *cue Dan strangling Joe for meddling with his essay!”

Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page

“Dear Chibodee,

We can’t bear the sight of your cowardliness.

So we will go to the Guyana highlands to beat up Domon Kasshu instead of you.

We carry out on our honour of Gundam Fighter’s Crews!

P.S. If you will, you can see us.”

Yes, this was originally shown in Japan, so the English isn’t as well versed, but the intention is that the girls are calling him a coward to motivate him into action. It also is an obvious breadcrumb trail, so Chibodee could snap into action, which it works, in that he leaves for the southern hemisphere to follow and fight Domon himself.

This kicks him out of his funk, and forces him to mature, and determine what kind of Gundam Fighter he will be. If he stays behind, it shows that Neo America has already lost, and that the Shuffle Alliance chose badly, as he would never recover, leading to the US pretty much losing all hope, and would fall immediately afterwards, becoming a shadow of the shadow that it once was. (See my essay on episode 2, on the status of the United States during the series.)

Domon training shows a contrast between the two. Domon is far more traumatised, but it hasn’t stopped him. He started running from his problems, chasing Master Asia, but Schwarz stopped him. Therefore, he gave Domon the tools to improve himself, whereas Chibodee was running away by opting for ostrich battle tactics.

Domon tries to slash around with the sword he is wielding, but nothing comes of it. When he arrives at the top of a waterfall, he thinks about Master, then decides that jumping off can help his training exercises. He sinks deep as his spirit starts to feel crushed by the pressure of the water, leaving him frustrated that he feels like he’s being tossed down into the depths, representing his feelings of being dragged under by all the tragedy that’s afflicted him of late.

Raine on the other hand is at a loss, for the first time not knowing or understanding how training for Domon works. When it comes to fixing the Gundam, caring for Domon’s well-being and even helping people around him that he may not know how to deal with, she’s always there and capable. However, to her Domon’s just jumping off waterfalls. She also comments that she has nothing to do, with the Gundam already up to date and undamaged, no need for maintenance, and as much as she finds the location beautiful and clean, she’s completely and utterly bored out of her mind.

A part of that may be understandable, however, a part of it is her own fault. She could have brought a digital tablet with lots of books on the backburner, or even learn a bit about plants, bird watch and other things. She has shown that she’s fine with small towns and locations, as seen when she went to Mexico and China, but when things are too isolated, it drives her nuts. She’s not keen on being isolated, and she is someone who lived in a far more technological environment, whereas Domon is comfortable being in such a location. He may have told her that he needs to go back to basics, but a part of her doesn’t understand that part of martial arts.

Domon has to return to fundamentals for training to unlock Super Mode. Some things are far more obvious for someone trying something new, however being so good at it that it becomes second nature may have an individual overlook details, which is what Domon’s feeling right now. There’s more than just trying to activate a new mode on a mecha that is linked to his emotional state, he needs to become a master of those emotions in order to understand when to use his full potential. This is a common trope in Martial Arts anime, as the main protagonist must learn how to master himself.

But as Raine falls asleep, she doesn’t notice from the forest nearby that the Chibodee Girls are there, waiting for her to fall asleep. Shirley tells the other three that they are to ignore any calls from Chibodee as they want to lure him to face off against Domon. Janet and Cath reveal their plan to Bunny who doesn’t like the idea of stealing the Shining Gundam data for Chibodee. Shirley tells the three that they are to be who they used to be before meeting their Fighter.

We now learn why the Chibodee Girls are so loyal to him. They started out like the arm candy chicks related to the American Dream, but we learn another aspect of life in New York City. The four seem like upright, well meaning young women now, but they were once part of what many would call rabble, and in order to survive, they performed many unsavoury actions. Looking at the background of their picture from their flashback, they were from a terrible center of New York, leading them to commit regular theft, swindling, and even rioting in the city.

This information shows that there were those in the US that did try to stand up to the government and how it treated the people, showing there were strands of displeasure, knowing and understanding that what happened was wrong. However, this shows that the girls did fail in that way. They have the power to stop the derelict United States, but they forgot how to do it. The girls accomplished far more than they expected, but they still are stuck not knowing how to move forward, putting more faith in the Gundam Fight.

The four girls did understand that they hated what they did, but they also needed to survive, which is horrifying as the US and its space colony is essentially a cyberpunk nightmare. They are the people who are the most aware of the horrifying situation their country is in, and they wanted more. Therefore, they had to try to do the opposite of Chico Rodriguez, in order to sneak and smuggle their way onto the colony.

However as good as the girls were, they failed and stopped by security, and this is when their lives changed. I may be harsh with Chibodee Crocket, however what he did for the four, it’s hard to deny he’s a good man deep down. He cared for the four, and gave them a crash course education to become his staff. His actions baffled the four, but it also had them swear their lives and souls to him, and they were happy that he treated them like human beings for the first time in their lives.

This is absolutely heartbreaking for the US, and shows how far the US has fallen. One can’t even call the United States a superpower at that point in G-Gundam. We have seen before that the people were already in a position of destitution in the US, and are caught up in a daze of a dream long past, however the girls state that it’s kill or be killed, and that what good there may be is nothing more than a charade. Young women like them would be able to find good partners, but to be forced into their situation is consistent with Chibodee’s personal history, with luck finding him that allowed him to go in space, rather than dying like a gutter rat in the streets.

Unfortunately, the individualism of Chibodee Crocket may offer some hope for individuals, but for the entirety of the nation, he would have to take a very different approach, however, he doesn’t know how to handle the matter. He was meant to be an extension of the Neo US government, and even when he shook off his handlers, he only ended up exchanging them for handlers from Neo Mexico.

Chibodee took these four young women for granted, however the four are undyingly loyal to him, that they would do anything for him, even if it means playing dirty to drag him into a situation to man up. It’s rather admirable what they’ve been through, and it shows another aspect of the American Dream in the series. There’s a difference between dreaming and taking action. Most Americans in this anime always dream of a better life, but they don’t take action. Chibodee was found by talent agents by sheer luck, becoming the equivalent to the Italian Stallion. The girls tried to sneak on board in order to achieve their dreams, and despite a few hiccups, they succeeded. Instead of being part of the audience at the game, they decided to become the players.

Instead of the bimbos that just serve him all the time, the four have found their calling, and rose up to the opportunity to choose their own fate, instead of letting the colonies decide their lives for them. It’s far more admirable than the Americans dreaming about the game that Chibodee will fight. However, their decision to steal the Shining Gundam specs to try and find the weakness is a dangerous road to follow. The four are very much unaware of the fate of the English Gentle Chapman, whose wife played a similar game, and it led to both of their downfalls.

Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page

It’s also shocking for Raine when she wakes up, asking why they would aim a gun at her, especially after she saved their lives. Their pasts don’t excuse their current actions, as all they do is launch a flash grenade, leading to Raine chasing after them. They forget that in order to keep up with Domon, Raine has to be in excellent shape herself, especially since she has shown herself capable of using the Shining Gundam.

Chibodee also isn’t impressed with the girls, even if he’s worried about them. But one thing he notes is the beauty of nature. He’s a very metropolitan individual, and never really chose to embrace the more natural aspect of Earth. The US is a large place, however even he has lost track of it. Chico Rodriguez was a more small town kind of guy, just wanting to live idly in a port town, whereas Andrew Graham embraced the nature of Canada. This is the first time he went back to human roots in the wilderness.

Upon seeing Domon’s training by jumping off the waterfall, he panics as normally, it would be a suicidal attempt, but the Neo Japan fighter has far more of an idea as to what he’s doing. He’s trying to test his limits. Chibodee isn’t sure what Domon’s doing practicing his katas, however the American is a boxer, having trained in gyms rather than in the wilderness like Domon has, and realises that Domon is addressing his powerlessness in a very different way, working to train himself into a more powerful warrior.

Chibodee finally acknowledges his own cowardice and running away from his problems, the way he was doing earlier in the episode, and he realises the entire theme of his character, which isn’t so much the American Dream, but to choose to act, rather than to remain idle. Chibodee accepted to be a Gundam Fighter and took the opportunity. The Girls Shirley, Janet, Cath and Bunny all saw the opportunity and took it. They tried to take control of their own fates, and it paid off.

This entire situation was manipulated by Schwarz Bruder, as he demonstrates to be Master Asia’s heir, in a way, to mentor future Gundam Pilots and members of the Shuffle Alliance. Master Asia abandoned the duties he chose when he accepted Kyoji’s proposal, and Schwarz decided to pick up that torch and teach both Domon and Chibodee, as both needed help finding their path to reach the next stage in their duties as members of the Shuffle Alliance.

This also helps embolden the five women as well, as Raine is busy chasing the other four, who is easily catching up to them. This is symbolic as the four women are trying to grow as their own Gundam crew, not realising that Raine is leagues above them, It’s why they stand no chance against her, and after the Chibodee Girls separate, this proves futile as Bunny screams after seeing a snake, and Raine tackles her and Cath down a cliff, injuring the latter woman.

Raine is the only one of all those training, who has a clear vision of what she wants, and knows how to reach it. Domon, Chibodee and the girls are still trying to figure out what their goals and objectives are, and it’s why she was able to catch up to the other girls. Chibodee is breaking through the wall that he placed himself, and Domon is working to cut through the tree that Schwarz instructed him to do, all the way back in Japan.

Chibodee still doesn’t understand Domon’s methods as what he sees is a rusted sword that can barely cut through anything, as this is a strange world to him, so it leads him to challenge Domon, who agrees to do so. The energy the two have found seems to be exactly what they both needed in order to move past their emotional blocks. Domon is still the better of the two, but it’s a good warm up for him.

Raine is busy patching up Cath, as she and Bunny have given up on the antagonistic approach they had towards Raine. But after Shirly and Janet find them, the piece of land they’re on gets carried away by the rising sea as a major storm starts. The women are in danger, and the debate to call on Chibodee to come save them is argued, with Shirley being against it, as it would disrupt the match, but Raine agrees with Bunny that it’s necessary for them to call for help.

Chibodee’s first instinct when he sees the flare is to stop the fight and run to their help, finding the girls’ well-being as a priority, as it shows that he does care deeply for all four of them. They are the only ones that understand him from their nation, and as much as he loves the US, a part of him respects it when his people take charge of their own fates, rather than simply go see the next game. Many of the Gundam Fighters are good people, just caught up in bad circumstances.

The natural environment has become the biggest threat to the women, as Chibodee breaks apart the boulders that would easily hurt his crew, and Domon is also reminded of Raine, who does plead for his help. She lectured earlier that there’s nothing wrong with a woman pleading to a man to save them, and there’s no shame in it. She reminds them that as the crew it’s their job to ensure the Fighter is well taken care of, and to nurture him, rather than try to be tough girls.

Shirley stated that the girls had to return to who they once were, but Raine reminded them that they didn’t have to become that. The crew has their duties, just as the Fighters have theirs, and Chibodee needs them. But they need to understand that they need to rely on him, reminding them of why they travelled all the way to South America.

It’s at this point that Domon comes to a realisation and consciously activates Super Mode, without needing a heightened emotional response like he had against Master Asia. As the flood was dispersed, Schwarz reveals himself, with the women safe. Schwarz was in control of the situation this entire time, and even if Domon and Chibodee failed, he would have saved the women as well.

He then reminds Domon not to get cocky over this landmark in his training, and that he will look over him as he continues his training. This is what Master Asia did before, and now Schwarz Bruder is a far harsher teacher, pushing Domon into going past what his previous teacher ever could.

Chibodee on the other hand is busy scolding his crew, destroying the information they got. He scolds Shirley primarily as he knows she’s the leader of the four, and reminds them of their position as his crew, but he then thanks them for their actions that forced him to the Guyana Highlands that allowed him to develop a new technique. He is appreciative of what they did for him, but not of their actions.

It’s obvious all four young women are madly in love with Chibodee, and the most fascinating part is, that they all want at least one of them to be with him, as they would easily forgive each other for it, as they understand the situation. Their Fighter also tells them that they need to go back to basics themselves, and he expresses that they are not to play by those rules again, whatsoever.

This episode is a breakthrough for all the characters involved. Raine was the wise one, and the only lesson she needed to learn was to appreciate and respect the wilderness around her. But the others needed to grow by their actions, and pick themselves back up, and grow in order to understand their positions in the Gundam Fight.



The girls never really do use the word “dream” like the Americans do in the second episode, as they see the word as something to become reality. Not a fiction like those who buy tickets, rather than using their money to revitilise their city and nation, but something that they can no longer call a dream a “fiction”, but something true that they worked and succeeded in.

Chibodee is a character that does care for the people around him, but he doesn’t completely know how to achieve that objective. Not only is he very physically attracted to each of the four, he also respects the four for working to their objectives, and taking the opportunity to rise with their own two hands. He respects them for having achieved their “American Dream”, and not letting the script control them, as he sees them as the only people who truly understands him, as they have taken their fates in their own hands, and they took action when they heard their own calling.

Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page