Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page

A decaying empire. An awakening demon god. Legends forged in blood and betrayal.

This is what makes a story. Just the setup tells us what’s to expect, and Joe brings this out in force. Joe showing me Taiga Dramas allows me to appreciate what makes a historical tale, historical. This is the pitch of a lifetime, and it’s just the start of it.

A decaying empire is a sad thing as the descendants of a hero get caught up in corruption, The Taiga Drama fans will love this aspect as the fall of the empire is due to corruption and warnings that are ignored due to decadence. And don’t forget the rule of Taiga dramas when it comes to male leads. And it’s always best to experience that.

But throw in a demon god, and you bring out the fantasy, and not just regular fantasy, but a very mythological twist to the tale. We all need a big bad in a fantasy tale, and we’ve got a big one.

And then we speak of legends. Heroes and the legacy that the corrupted wish to abuse. And those in power would be willing to do anything to keep hold of their power and wealth.

The ancient founding tale of Pimiko-den is that greatness is born upon, but not all her descendants are willing to live up to the myths. And for the empire to refuse to acknowledge a major threat to the realm makes it even greater.

And people think Samurai aren’t compatible with fantasy tales with depth that really strikes at the heart of historical Japan.

Taking influence from Lord of the Rings shows the greatness that could come from traditional Japan, just like Tolkien took inspiration from the England of olde, the story can become great. And you can’t go wrong with taking Miyazaki as a role model with his tale of Princess Mononoke to really pull dark tales like it, and push the storytelling to the next level.

Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page

Crowdfund Analysis

Working on the crowdfund is certainly an experience, as it reminds me of what it was like reading the story for Joe, and helping with bringing this dream of his into reality. It may have been on Royal Road, but it will be something else to be able to hold it in my hands. Reading a novel on kindle or other app is convenient, but to hold the book itself is a whole different experience.

Going back and forth to get the wording just right wasn’t always easy, but finally landing on the final description was… wow. Sometimes, the magic can make all the difference, and perfecting this is an experience, full of mistakes and improving upon them, just as Miss Frizzle would always say, “Take chances, make mistakes, get messy!” This was a lesson I had to learn, and it wasn’t easy.

Aiding Joe transcribing the story allowed me to read and enjoy the tale he was weaving, and it was incredible taking it from paper to computer, the story being detailed in a way that is very different from working with him on Crown of Blood, and reviewing Darkspire Conspiracy, in a good way. I feel like I’m transported into Japan, showing Joe’s vast and capable experience and flexibility as a writer.

Adapting older styles and bringing them into the modern day, evolving them into something immersive had me wondering about what Satomine would do next. I always love coming of age stories involving young warriors, but a Samurai? This is no Shonen Jump anime, this is the real thing.

But the worst part about all of this? Suffering through setting up the Crowdfund. You wouldn’t believe the hurdle it is just to start setting it up. I can’t tell you how much I wanted to cry working on getting it perfected, and setting up all the details. It was certainly time consuming and I wanted to Falcon Punch my laptop into the wall several times.



But seeing it done? I can’t help but need to finish reading the story. I want to see where Satomine goes, as I transcribed a couple of chapters, and I just want to see where it goes. I may have written the description alongside Joe, but I seriously need to finish the story. Many don’t realise how much of a Samurai itch we need, and seeing Joe excited as he wanted to share this tale, to even show the world that we can bring fantasy to traditional Samurai setting, is worth it all, all the tears, all the freaking out over the details of putting the kickstarter together… But it’s definitely worth it.



When Joe gets excited over his stories? The energy is unbelievable, and he could go on for hours, and seeing him eager to share it is all worth it, and the hard work is definitely worth it at the end of the day.

Oh and best part? The Crowdfund launches today at 7AM EST, link is down below so do support it, as it would mean the world to Joe! He’s put in a lot of work, and made plenty of sacrifices this past year, so it would mean a lot to see his work, faith and passion rewarded.

Crowdfund Pre-Launch Page