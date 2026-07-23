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What It Takes to Produce Literature

This is a statement that my co-author and friend Michael B. Morgan recently commented in Notes, and it is hard to argue with the notion. It is one that has left quite the indelible mark on me when I first saw it, and got me pondering.

We’re all of course familiar with the meme about hard times and good times and all that.

This is such a common meme that it has become somewhat stale in recent months. Why? People overused it.

That said, there’s some undeniable Truth to it. What is more is that when applied to Art, you cannot help but realise there’s even more Truth to be found here. The examples are too innumerable to list them all with the first ones to come to mind the likes of; Virgil, Ludwig Van Beethoven, Walter Scott, Alexandre Dumas, Victor Hugo, Da Vinci, Michelangelo, J.R.R. Tolkien, Mark Twain, Robert E. Howard, and so on.

The list goes on and on, until you couldn’t possibly list them all. In part this has to do with the fact that the human condition is predicated upon suffering and love, but these men often suffered worse than most others did.

In part this has to do with their being the ‘sensitive young man’ stereotype but mostly it has to do with how a deeply uninteresting person could never create something interesting.

An interesting man is the only one capable of creating interesting literature. This is for the same reason that only a man who has suffered deeply can create something beautiful. Interesting and suffering being interlocked together, precisely because it takes suffering to form character and to mould him into what he is meant to be.

Now this isn’t a call to go out and wound yourself, or make yourself suffer. Seeking suffering consciously is a foolish endeavour that will only destroy you, and will weaken your art. Seeking it unconsciously is kind of inevitable given the human condition.

That aside though, while it can be said that Hard Times breed Good Art, it isn’t absolutely true. The 19th century was Good for Europe and the colonies spawned from her nations, such as England, Scotland, Ireland, France, Spain, Portugal and Italia. The thing is though this was pretty unusual and there was still conflict. This peaceful era or mostly peaceful era led to some of the greatest artists in human history.

But how were their lives? Were they easy?

To answer this we must examine the lives of Beethoven, Haydn, Chopin, and other classical and romantique era musicians, and answer that no it wasn’t easy. Let us now examine those of the painters of the era, and what you’ll find is that their lives were no less difficult. And then there were the writers, such as Hugo, Dumas, Dickens, Stephenson, Scott among others and no their lives were not easy.

So that there’s some element of Truth to Michael’s words regarding the nature of artists and the lives they lead.

That said, a good counter-argument is the post-wwii era for let us say cinema. It was definitely the easiest and in some ways the best of times for many, and it created some decent art. The trouble is that in terms of novels, operas, music, sculptors, paintings, graphic novels, and many others it was not a good time.

Arguably it was a difficult time for the finding of good art. There are but a handful of great novels that will likely survive the turbulence of history. This isn’t to say that every novel produced in this era, or every piece of music was bad. To the contrary, but the trouble is that even before the period of 2010-2026 there was a lot of mediocrity to wade through to find the diamond in the rough.

Cinema though was definitely the preferred American medium of art, and it must be said that the US undeniably produced some marvels in this medium. The best examples being those from the 30s through to the early 2000s. Cinema demanded much in terms of costs though, and was not something that could have been produced without the spoils won from WWII, or from those brought in as the only legitimate superpower in the world.

But the US wasn’t alone in producing great cinema, as Japan, the UK, France, Ireland and Australia all produced some legitimately great films that could compete with them. But the best films were those that were created with either budget limitations or with truly imaginative directors.

So that the hardness of their immediate time, the difficulty of getting shooting wrapped up in time was what allowed them to create true wonders of cinema. It wasn’t something just anyone could do.

And this is ever the rule with art; it isn’t something just anyone can do. A truly great piece of art requires patience, discipline, talent, genius and obsession. Without these things and the Greek notion of ‘excel always’ you will never great something that will last through the ages. It is this drive, this creativeness that allowed in our own era, Tolkien to produce the Silmarillion and Lord of the Rings, Howard to produce his Conan tales and Hour of the Dragon, and for Follett to produce Pillars of the Earth, and Richard Adams to produce Watership Down.

These works will last. This is undeniable, we can already see it.

The question is, will your works last?





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But What Does this Mean for Me?

This is likely the question you’re asking yourself. It is a legitimate one, and it is alright to feel anxious, but you must first breathe through the anxiety.

Anxiety, stress and the feeling of running out of time are natural but must not be allowed to dominate you, lest you will lose what time you do have. Time is limited. So focus instead on what you can accomplish. Discipline is key.

Now, what it means is that if a modern classic could be written as recently as 1987 or so (Pillars of the Earth), it means that you can do it too. It must be said that though his dialogue is good, plot good and knowledge of Cathedrals astonishing, Follett’s prose is kind of mediocre. So that in mind, prose can be learnt therefore you should be able to by reading the classics learn how they wrote, and how they thought. This could help to instill in you an understanding of those stories and how to plot like them and to improve your own prose.

This is what it means for you.

If life’s been hard on you, if it has beaten you down, just remember what one of the greatest directors and film-producers of our times said through his favourite/most iconic character.

Life will beat you to your knees. That’s it’s job.

Writing means getting back up, defying the odds and keeping on keeping on. It means believing when no one believes in you. It means having something secret, something that no one can touch. It means having an interior world that is inaccessible save to those dearest to you.

But the best writers have always been those who endured the unendurable, even in the best of times in history. Virgil wrote his best work after the Pax Augusta had begun. Dickens and Dumas’ best works were when Britain and France were at the apex of the world in some ways.

Chretien de Troyes was to write when he had the cushy joy of knowing that he wouldn’t starve as he had a loving patron looking out for him. That said, this doesn’t mean they didn’t suffer.

They did.

So that we must define the term ‘hard times’ here as not being those of economic hardship, or war, or starvation, or deprivation, etc… the reason being quite simple; even in the best of times, even in the most golden of ages, people will still suffer. Suffering is an inevitable part of the human condition.

The best of writers have been those who have learnt from suffering, hardship and inconvenience to turn it into a kind of filter for the divine, for the transcendant, so that these things are transfused into their works. They transform their difficulties into wisdom and beauty that elevates and moves millions.

This is the purpose of great literature for writers. That is to say the reason we must write, is that we have to. It is that simple. But we must not hold anything back, like Napoleon we must charge, like Caesar we must push forward, and like Alexander we have to commit EVERYTHING.

The greatest of writers are those who pour every ounce of their being, every inch of their soul, and everything of their being into every word, every sentence and every piece of literature that they write. The suffering they endure is reshaped into great words, so that they move others to learn from them and also to escape into other worlds; the inner world of the author.

This is how it affects you. Your hardships will turn you into a great thinker, into a great author. It will turn you into something more than what you presently are. This is how it affects you.

So remember; Hard Times create Great Art, Great Art inspires Men to Greatness, and Great Men create Good Times, and Good Times creates Mediocre Art that weakens men, and Weak Men create Hard Times.

This seems as close a maxim as to what Michael meant when we spoke earlier. So if it is true for you, test it by pouring all you have into your works.

As to the nature of Art it does truly inspire men to greatness, as in teh example of the likes of Alexander who was inspired by Homer’s works, just as Caesar later was, Charlemagne was inspired by the story of Jesus and also that of David, with the epics written about Charlemagen inspiring Medieval rulers to greatness. So that the maxim holds out to an extent.

So as said, make your fiction extraordinary. Because the goal isn’t simple fiction, it must be literature.

And also if you were moved, or inspired or at all impressed by this essay, please donate to the crowdfund! It is extremely important that it succeeds! Otherwise the novel of Akuma no Ran will not be able to be published. It cannot be stressed enough just how expensive it is to produce a novel, to produce a work of art.

This is why we need your help to produce this work. It is a work inspired by Yoshikawa Eiji’s Musashi (possibly the greatest Japanese novel of the past 500 years), and the Hour of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings. It has hot chicks, beautiful prose, poetry and great sword-fights and an evil Dark Lord. So if you like these ideas donate now.



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