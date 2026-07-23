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Michael P. Marpaung's avatar
Michael P. Marpaung
20h

Count me as someone who thinks the "hard times create strong men" meme to be stupid because there's isn't a period where there's just "hard/good times" or "strong/weak men". But whatever.

More relevant to the article, I do agree with your point about how you need to struggle to make good art. My dad told me once that there's nothing worthwhile that's simply handed to you. He was talking about finding the right girl, but it's true for basically everything else. If you didn't work for it, you're not going to value it (which is why even inheritance needs to be fought for to be worth it).

This is where I do think the anti-AI people are on to something. If you just put something to a prompt and the robot did all the work for you, then it's simply not worthwhile because you didn't earn it, you took a shortcut. This isn't to say that everyone who uses AI are lazy people who creates their stuff in the way I described, I'm sure there are those who put more effort into their art even while using the robot to help them. But if you put in minimal effort, then you're not going to have great work, what you get is what people call "slop". Now people might prefer slop, but that's the key word: prefer.

The point is that great art requires struggle. Maybe it's a struggle in your life at some point that inspired its creation or perhaps it's a struggle in getting it done (like Halo 2 that was rushed as hell to meet the deadlines yet was arguably the best in the series). Regardless, it's not something that's just handed to you.

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