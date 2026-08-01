AI Filmmaker Interview - Interviewing Japan's Number 1 AI Filmmaker & Where AI Stands in the Creation of Art & Cinema

Bros Krynn’s Newsletter PodcastAI Filmmaker Interview - Interviewing Japan's Number 1 AI Filmmaker & Where AI Stands in the Creation of Art & Cinema331×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -24:04-24:04Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.AI Filmmaker Interview - Interviewing Japan's Number 1 AI Filmmaker & Where AI Stands in the Creation of Art & CinemaBrothers Krynn - FictionAug 01, 202633ShareTranscriptSeriously subscribe to her on youtube and follow her on twitterhttps://www.youtube.com/@k_matsumaruhttps://x.com/k_matsumaruDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksBros Krynn’s Newsletter reply rulesBros Krynn’s Newsletter PodcastPop/Nerd CulturePop/Nerd CultureSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBrothers Krynn - FictionRecent EpisodesCrowdfund LiveJul 3 • Brothers Krynn - FictionSons of Clotaire - Bros KrynnJun 20 • Brothers Krynn - FictionIndiana Jones Retrospective LIVEMay 24 • Brothers Krynn - Fiction and Chris HigginsThe History of the War of the MacAilpinsApr 19 • Brothers Krynn - FictionConan in Depth with Henry BrownApr 13 • Brothers Krynn - FictionThe Ultimate Odyssey into Comic Book Development, Production & Creation w/Ulysses the GreatApr 9 • Brothers Krynn - FictionThe Podcast of Hope & Faith! Anglo-Futurism & The Future of Anglo-Saxon Culture with Alexander d'Albini the Greatest AngloFuturist EverMar 27 • Brothers Krynn - Fiction