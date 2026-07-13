The Death of a Caesar

Magic is just an illusion, Sam Neill’s interpretation of Merlin was to remark in his masterful movie from 1998, in which he plays the titular character with charm, wit and unending courage. His Merlin is the best depiction of the character there’s ever been and ever will be.

To most people he’ll always be Dr. Alan Grant, yet to me he’ll always be Merlin.

But I’ve seen a bunch of his other movies, such as Deep Calm, Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, a number of his Kiwi movies, and even his early works in the 70s and 80s. To say he is endlessly entertaining is an understatement.

Perhaps the most versatile actor of his generation, and one of the most charismatic, Neill was able to play a variety of roles from madmen, to geniuses, to regular everymen, to stiff-upper lipped gentlemen, to emotional heroes, to heroic wisemen to whatever you can think of.

It was also evident that unlike most actors he put considerable thought into each role, into each line that he said. He was the Peter Cushing of the post-Cushing era in a way. He so utterly British, gentlemanly (this much was discernible to all his fans) and chose his roles with some care it seemed. He was also interestingly perhaps the only actor of the post 60s to not have a single scandal in the whole of his career.

Go ahead, go see for yourselves; he has no scandals whatsoever on his wikipedia page. Only shame is that he never returned to his traditional Anglican faith, or turned to that of Catholicism. He remained a firm secularist. But that said, he was above all else decent.

This much was obvious to anyone with eyes. Any time he appeared on camera, when not in a movie he was attentive to his animals, respectful of those around him and a profoundly dignified man.

It goes without saying that he was a gentleman’s gentleman, as the character of Frik from the Merlin movie would say it. Neill personified a set of values that seem to have rapidly disappeared in the post-wwii era. It was this innate decency, gentlemanly dignity and profound respect for the world around him, and the visible love he had for nature and children that set him apart from the other actors and ‘stars’ of hellaweird.

They always seemed fake and plastic. He did not.

On this day, the whole of Generation Y it seems, no matter the nation or the background, has lost something akin to an uncle or godfather they never knew or realised they had. This is why there’s been such an outpouring of grief and sorrow for him throughout social media.

In a lot of ways, Kevin Sorbo’s Hercules might well have taught many to fight with honour, but it was Sam Neill’s many roles and in real life persona that taught to comport oneself with dignity, honour and respect for those around you and most of all for yourself.

He represented the civilised man at his finest. This is why there’s been such grief poured for him, to temporarily end the meaningless culture war that’s going on right now. As what could be more important than a man’s life? A man of honour, dignity and decency who played his roles with those very same virtues.

Grief of a Personal Sort

My first brush with his career, was the Jungle Book movie by Stephen Sommers. To be quite honest, though he played an older man who was father to Kitty, the female lead (Mowgli’s broad), he always struck me as the most appealing character. Certainly, Mowgli in there was tragic and there is a sorrow about the movie and a beauty, dignity and honour to it, but these words could be well used to describe Neill’s character in there.

In a lot of ways, if you added a massive fiery temper you’d have my Dad. This is the chord he struck in me at the tender age of 3 years old. Of course, my father thought it funny and was eager to have me see Jurassic Park when it came out.

We went. We saw. We were awed.

It is as simple as that. We saw it on VHS (for the zoomers and alphas reading this, VHS were tapes we watched movies on, and yes this was the way of things before DV D and blueray). Frankly, seeing the dinosaur movie was inspiring, and wonderful and it was… moving.

I always liked Dr. Malcolm more, but that said there was again that inescapable charm and warmth that permeated Grant’s every pore.

Then came the biggie. The movie that completely changed how I perceived the actor; Merlin 1998.

Now those who’ve been subscribed long enough, will know that I’m a big Merlin fanboy. I’ve written a bunch of essays about the movie, even crossposted one with Librarian of Celaeno that was one of my most popular essays. The movie has a great deal of sentimental value to me.

When I first saw it in the 4th grade, which is to say about 9 years old shortly after it came out, I was terrified of it. I wasn’t a particularly brave child, I was frightened by Queen Madb and had nightmares of her for two weeks or so. But as with Lion King’s Scar, I wanted to against the wishes of my mother re-watch it.

I didn’t until later that year, when the same teacher forced us to re-watch it again out of spite (she was a cunt to put it politely), and the second time was different. I was mesmerised by Merlin once more; his bravery, his defiance of faith and his sheer will. Then a few weeks later I got my hands on a copy of the VHS and began to re-watch it over and over again until at last I had completely mastered my fear of it and could properly appreciate the film and its story and characters.

This was to launch my Arthuriana fever. I then had to read Arthuriana again, had to read The Once and Future King, the Merlin 1998 novelisation and all else that was Arthuriana that I could get my hands on. From there I read the Hobbit, then Dragonlance and then a number of other fantasy stories.

Always though, Merlin was in the back of my mind, always inspiring me and moving me. It was why oddly I never much liked Neill’s villain roles, sure he played them with panache, class and wit. But it was his eyes; he could never really hide the decency that was so innate to him.

This then was why I think Merlin stayed with me, and haunted all my drawings of heroes and my writings. It’s funny, he was among the first characters I drew when I learnt to draw.

I also must admit that in Brotherhood of the Gemstone, Wulfnoth the drunken priest is in part inspired by Sam Neill’s later more buffoonish roles, which combines some of his wisdom and charm. Or so I hope.

But Sam Neill was always who I imagined when I began writing, and drawing up plans for the character of Morvan II. The character is a great King, and hero, so that it is Neill’s image that is reflected in my mind’s eye when I think of the character.

I must admit to feeling a great swell of sorrow at his passing. He was more than just an actor, he was an inspiration.

Neill’s Example

What can we learn from his example?

This is always what must be said when a man dies, especially one as great Sam Neill.

It must be said that as he was like Cushing a man of class, and dignity in almost all his roles, I’d say to have respect for yourself, those around you and the world itself. Yes, the world itself as he clearly had a deep abiding love for nature that was very particular to him. He was a farmer in his latter years, and the sort who could be seen muddied and caring for this animal or that one on social media, encouraging a more holistic, and gentle approach to the world.

And yet, when he started out he had no connections. He didn’t get in through Weinsteinian affairs, or Epstein patronage, he got in through sheer, bloody grit. He was resolved to be an actor and travelled the Anglosphere, accepting what parts he could get, eager to prove himself and relying on pure talent and skill as an actor and personal charm.

He was so likeable that audiences came increasingly to see him. So that he could be seen as something of a Caesar of Cinema, in that he showed up a near complete outside, with many disadvantages as he had none of the wealth and connections of others.

Take for example the role of Alan Grant that everyone loves so much. He wasn’t supposed to get it, it was planned for Harrison Ford to get it. But Ford didn’t want it, so that Spielberg had to let his casting director decide the matter, with Neill arriving on set resolved to impress him with his work-ethic, dedication and talent.

He apparently did it, because Spielberg wrote a eulogy for him (something he doesn’t always do).

So here we have another example of masculine virtues that the man clearly embodied; resolve. He knew he was the second or third choice, and threw his all into it. It is difficult to say if Ford could have done as good a job (Ford is a good actor it must be said). Neill who had usually played more British gentleman characters before this or wild-rebels took the world by storm with his portrayal of the rough and tumble Dr. Grant.

Dignity, class and yet a profound connection to nature, these are just some of the qualities that we must seek out for ourselves. These are just some of the virtues that we men of the modern age are in dire need of.

I understand that people might be tired of hearing about positive male virtues being bashed over your skulls, and how we need men back, how we need masculinity back. But the fact of the matter is we do.

What is more is that we need men not of a toxic sort like Tate, or any politician. What is needed is a man such as Sam Neill. One who can dress well when the occasion calls for it. One who can dress in simple garments and rough-house in filth and mud as willingly and happily as any young boy might.

We need men who can embrace nature, who can project dignity and honour. One who can embody roughness, and class.

This is what can be learnt from Sam Neill.

And now we must all do something for him. Just as he gave us so much, so very much in terms of cinema and examples of heroes to emulate and villains to avoid emulating, we must now give a prayer for him. Because if there’s one actor who merits getting into Heaven, it would be the Neill.

Let’s hope God has taken him in, and welcomed him with all the warmth one might provide a prodigal son.