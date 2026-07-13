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We Return now to Dracula

The story carries on with Seward having arrived from his own place, in a state of panic and worry as he throws himself against the door hoping to open it. He has an inkling of what has happened, and while he at first curses the laziness of the servants he quickly realises however that something has happened.

He should know that Lucy is likely dead, and yet there’s likely a certain amount of denial in him at th is moment, as Stoker shows well in his text.

This then is why he reacts with such relief to see Van Helsing. You see, Seward is beside himself with panic for Lucy and so like a little boy, needs his father to help reassure him that all will be well, and to take command of this situation. This doesn’t make the man weak, but human.

“I could find no means of ingress. Every window and door was fastened and locked, and I returned baffled to the porch. As I did so, I heard the rapid pit-pat of a swiftly driven horse’s feet. They stopped at the gate, and a few seconds later I met Van Helsing running up the avenue. When he saw me, he gasped out:—

“Then it was you, and just arrived. How is she? Are we too late? Did you not get my telegram?” I answered as quickly and coherently as I could that I had only got his telegram early in the morning, and had not lost a minute in coming here, and that I could not make any one in the house hear me. He paused and raised his hat as he said solemnly:—

“Then I fear we are too late. God’s will be done!” With his usual recuperative energy, he went on: “Come. If there be no way open to get in, we must make one. Time is all in all to us now.”

This demonstrates the panic that has also overtaken Helsing, with the two characters utterly bereaved and stricken. The two are still hopeful, one might say in denial of what they know to be true, but they need it to be wrong, to not be true, to be false. Neither of them willing to admit to themselves that all has already gone wrong.

But still they need to press on, so that they slip back into the Westenra house.

Thankfully one might say, Lucy is still alive, if barely.

“We went round to the back of the house, where there was a kitchen window. The Professor took a small surgical saw from his case, and handing it to me, pointed to the iron bars which guarded the window. I attacked them at once and had very soon cut through three of them. Then with a long, thin knife we pushed back the fastening of the sashes and opened the window. I helped the Professor in, and followed him. There was no one in the kitchen or in the servants’ rooms, which were close at hand. We tried all the rooms as we went along, and in the dining-room, dimly lit by rays of light through the shutters, found four servant-women lying on the floor. There was no need to think them dead, for their stertorous breathing and the acrid smell of laudanum in the room left no doubt as to their condition. Van Helsing and I looked at each other, and as we moved away he said: “We can attend to them later.” Then we ascended to Lucy’s room. For an instant or two we paused at the door to listen, but there was no sound that we could hear. With white faces and trembling hands, we opened the door gently, and entered the room.

How shall I describe what we saw? On the bed lay two women, Lucy and her mother. The latter lay farthest in, and she was covered with a white sheet, the edge of which had been blown back by the draught through the broken window, showing the drawn, white face, with a look of terror fixed upon it. By her side lay Lucy, with face white and still more drawn. The flowers which had been round her neck we found upon her mother’s bosom, and her throat was bare, showing the two little wounds which we had noticed before, but looking horribly white and mangled. Without a word the Professor bent over the bed, his head almost touching poor Lucy’s breast; then he gave a quick turn of his head, as of one who listens, and leaping to his feet, he cried out to me:—

I flew downstairs and returned with it, taking care to smell and taste it, lest it, too, were drugged like the decanter of sherry which I found on the table. The maids were still breathing, but more restlessly, and I fancied that the narcotic was wearing off. I did not stay to make sure, but returned to Van Helsing. He rubbed the brandy, as on another occasion, on her lips and gums and on her wrists and the palms of her hands. He said to me:—

“I can do this, all that can be at the present. You go wake those maids. Flick them in the face with a wet towel, and flick them hard. Make them get heat and fire and a warm bath. This poor soul is nearly as cold as that beside her. She will need be heated before we can do anything more.”

This is pure medical knowledge kicking in, even as it is pure desperation. The coolness and calmness of the two medical men has been broken. This is one way in which Stoker let’s us know that Helsing has slipped up. That he has let himself be had and that Dracula has the advantage.

This is something which the book accomplishes that none of the movies have ever in any adaptation EVER managed to show or ever been willing to show. They have always avoided this moment, and this sort of implied idea.

What is this implication?

It is that Dracula IS there. Okay, not physically but in spirit. He dominates the scene. Dominates the moment. The repercussions of his actions haunt the scene, with there being almost a sense that he has beaten or otherwise outfoxed Helsing.

“I went at once, and found little difficulty in waking three of the women. The fourth was only a young girl, and the drug had evidently affected her more strongly, so I lifted her on the sofa and let her sleep. The others were dazed at first, but as remembrance came back to them they cried and sobbed in a hysterical manner. I was stern with them, however, and would not let them talk. I told them that one life was bad enough to lose, and that if they delayed they would sacrifice Miss Lucy. So, sobbing and crying, they went about their way, half clad as they were, and prepared fire and water. Fortunately, the kitchen and boiler fires were still alive, and there was no lack of hot water. We got a bath and carried Lucy out as she was and placed her in it. Whilst we were busy chafing her limbs there was a knock at the hall door. One of the maids ran off, hurried on some more clothes, and opened it. Then she returned and whispered to us that there was a gentleman who had come with a message from Mr. Holmwood. I bade her simply tell him that he must wait, for we could see no one now. She went away with the message, and, engrossed with our work, I clean forgot all about him.

I never saw in all my experience the Professor work in such deadly earnest. I knew— as he knew— that it was a stand-up fight with death, and in a pause told him so. He answered me in a way that I did not understand, but with the sternest look that his face could wear:—

“If that were all, I would stop here where we are now, and let her fade away into peace, for I see no light in life over her horizon.” He went on with his work with, if possible, renewed and more frenzied vigour.

Presently we both began to be conscious that the heat was beginning to be of some effect. Lucy’s heart beat a trifle more audibly to the stethoscope, and her lungs had a perceptible movement. Van Helsing’s face almost beamed, and as we lifted her from the bath and rolled her in a hot sheet to dry her he said to me:—

“The first gain is ours! Check to the King!”

This is pure cope. Helsing has not won anything save a brief few days for Lucy, and has hardly put Dracula in check. If anything it is the reverse; Dracula has put him in check just as he has Lucy in a way.

Lucy is too weak at present to survive, so that she is unlikely to last long without a great deal of blood and also rest, and time away from Dracula. The Vampire however is utterly relentless, something that Helsing should by this time understand, but in his need to win, in his need to rescue Lucy he has forgotten this fact.

In a way, he’s fallen into Dracula’s trap also. He has deluded himself into thinking that rescuing Lucy can be anything other than delaying the inevitable. So long as the Vampire remains anonymous, and nearby healing her permanently is impossible.

Or it would be if it wasn’t for the timely arrival of Lucy’s rescuer.





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Akuma no Ran

Just as Dracula is relentless, so too is Motonaga.

And who is Motonaga?

Motonaga is the Dark King of the Emishi people, who is bent on the destruction of the Zipangu Empire. It is he who seeks to hunt down and destroy the Empire’s chief protectors and who seeks to overwhelm the frontiers, rolling back the nation’s borders that he might claim and desecrate as much of the land as possible.

He also like Dracula uses a variety of servants and stratagems to accomplish his will. To discover more about Motonaga, you’ll have to support the Crowdfund, the link is down below and accessible via the button.



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Lucy’s Rescuer

And who should arrive on the scene to seemingly save Lucy?